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An LBC investigation has exposed an attempt to recruit a Briton to cause sabotage in London, purportedly on behalf of Iran.

An LBC journalist was offered money by a user on Telegram to burn a photo of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a London street. The recruiter was claiming to be linked to Iran’s Intelligence Service.

This was the first task, the recruiter said, promising further jobs after the initial task was completed.

The exchange stemmed from a Telegram channel which was advertising “high-paid” work.

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By Iran International, 24 April 2026

A journalist from LBC was offered payment by an alleged Iran-linked contact to carry out a street-level act of vandalism within hours of contact, the British broadcaster reported on Friday.

The undercover reporter, engaging with a Telegram channel advertising “high-paid” work, was instructed to burn images of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in a London street and send video proof in exchange for cryptocurrency.

“This is the first step in building trust, and I will pay for it,” the account wrote, presenting the task as an entry point to further assignments.

Matt Jukes, the deputy commissioner of the Met Police, has warned that proxies being asked to act on behalf of Iran are easily expendable and will be dropped by their handlers as soon as police get involved.

“You’re going to prison if you do that,” Jukes said. “We are going to catch you because London, this fantastic city, is on the lookout for you.”

Recruitment Mirrors Known Playbooks

Jonathan Hall KC, the UK’s independent reviewer of state threats legislation, said the exchange reflected patterns seen in earlier foreign-directed cases.

“It looks straight from that sort of recruitment playbook,” Hall said. “The individual is being asked to do something that you might think is fairly minor and trivial … but presumably once you’ve done that and proved yourself, this is just the beginning.”

Security specialists said the model reflects a broader shift toward outsourcing operations to people motivated by money rather than ideology.

Officials Warn of Broader Pattern

The outreach surfaced alongside recent arson attacks targeting Jewish-linked sites in London, increasing concern among officials about coordinated intimidation efforts.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “increasingly concerned” about foreign states using proxies for criminal acts, pledging to accelerate legislation addressing the issue.

Stephen Silverman of Campaign Against Antisemitism said the findings point to foreign-linked disruption. “By getting this to take root and getting people to act on it and spread fear and alarm, they are working to undermine our everyday lives,” Silverman said.

Authorities said the exchange has been passed to counter-terrorism police, underscoring warnings that seemingly minor tasks can serve as gateways to more serious criminal activity.

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About Iran International

Iran International is a London-based, Persian-language satellite television channel and digital news operation launched in May 2017. It is known for its critical reporting on the Iranian government and has been labelled a terrorist organisation by the Iranian regime. According to Wikipedia, it is funded by Saudi Arabian interests and actively promotes former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as the next ruler of Iran, although its management denies Saudi government influence.

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