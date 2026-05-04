UK Government’s obsession with controlling our lives continues: Net Zero Zealots are targeting tumble dryers

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Ed Miliband, the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is implementing regulations to phase out the sale of traditional tumble dryers (including vented and condenser models) to meet Net Zero targets.

This policy, part of the proposed replacement of ‘Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Household Tumble Dryers) Regulations 2021’, bans new models with an Energy Efficiency Index (“EEI”) above 85.

“The government will repeal and replace the current ecodesign and energy labelling standards for household tumble dryers in GB with new regulations that will bring in requirements in line with the European Union (EU) Regulations,” the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s response to a consultation on raising standards for household tumble dryers said.

“The policy does not prohibit owning or using existing tumble dryers, but instead restricts the sale of new, less-efficient models in order to achieve Net Zero targets,” Express reported.

Critics, including Reform UK and the Conservative Party, have condemned the move as ludicrous and a “mad” form of “Soviet control.”

Miliband’s machines are more expensive, require longer drying times and heat pumps are noisy; according to the Hearing Health Foundation, anything above 70dB is enough to damage hearing over time. Additionally, certain heat pump models have technical faults that have caused the machines to burst into flames. In December, the owners of 85,000 heat-pump tumble dryers were warned about a fire risk with their machines.

Read more: Miliband bans traditional tumble dryers in net zero drive, The Telegraph, 29 April 2026

The Government’s entire climate change and Net Zero narrative is fabricated. They have manufactured the crisis and then used it as an excuse to implement a variety of measures and regulations to expand the government’s control over our lives.

Below, Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Member of the UK Parliament for North East Somerset from 2010 to 2024, comments on “the politics of tumble dryers.”

“Ed Miliband has decreed that tumble dryers are so dreadful that traditional ones are to be banned, to be replaced with ‘green’ ones which are more expensive and take longer to dry your clothes,” the description of his video states.

“Tumble dryers are a really important symbol of the difference between the left and the right’s approach to government and how things should be organised and how people’s lives should be arranged,” he said.

“My view of a politician’s role is to allow people to leave the lives they want to leave in safety and security and with increasing prosperity,” he said.

But socialists and communists think differently; their ideology is concerned only with “the common good” and “the collective.”

“Essentially, as Rees-Mogg explains, “the interests of the collective come first and are higher. And that means controlling and allocating resources by ration.”

“Regulations on aspects of people’s lives that may arguably be for collective benefit are not the duty of the state,” he said, “which brings us back to tumble dryers.”

If you want the public to use less energy, there is an option. “If you’re a conservative, you say the option is: if something uses more energy, we must create more energy. If you’re a socialist, you say: if something uses more energy, it must be stopped,” Rees-Mogg said.

“Conservatives believe in abundance. Socialists believe in rationing.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg: The Politics of Tumble Dryers, 1 May 2026 (9 mins)

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