This week in Australia: Beware of the term “social cohesion”

The following is Faith, Culture, Politics’ (FCP’s) newsletter sent out yesterday. FCP is an Australian-based website founded by Mark Neugebauer.
In his latest newsletter, Neugebauer gives an update on the ‘Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill’, a warning about the term “social cohesion,” an update on Dr. Andrew Amos’ case with AHPRA, a history of Australia’s constitution and whether it is fit for purpose today and an update on an upcoming event ‘The Vaccination Conversation’ that is being held in Canberra later this month.
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Beware the term “Social Cohesion,” AHPRA/Medical Board and the Amos Case, WHO/UNESCO Inspired Sexuality Education, History of Australia’s Constitution and The Vaccination Conversation
By FCP, 1 May 2026
There continues to be so much going on that it’s hard for many to keep up and, I know myself, it can become somewhat overwhelming. I understand there are many quality newsletters and content creators out there, but I will keep doing what I can in my small capacity to bring you content I create or what comes across my radar.
Please, pace yourself, be kind to yourself, take time away from the noise, smell the roses, breathe the air and engage in the things that make you smile. Then, when you’ve filled your cup, come back to the stories in this newsletter that speak to you.
Let’s kick off with the ‘Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill (No. 2) 2025’.
As many of you may be aware, I am part of the committee at Australians for Better Government and we’ve recently put out a press release regarding the above-mentioned Bill: ‘Security Must Not Come at the Expense of Australian Freedoms’
I also recommend checking out the resources from Stand Up Now Australia, such as:
- All Eyes on ASIO Conversation
- Telling your Senators to oppose the Amendment Bill
- The Conversation Starter guide and Flyers (see PDFs attached below)
Tying the above together is James Glissan, a criminal defence lawyer and former police prosecutor, who covers the Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion and why we shouldn’t get excited about the term “Social Cohesion”:
From the FCP Blog
Seven weeks after emergency restrictions were placed on psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Amos, there has still been no finding of misconduct, yet the professional consequences continue to unfold.
With new developments and fresh scrutiny on the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (“AHPRA’s”) regulatory approach, the follow-up article examines whether, in contested areas of medicine, the process itself is becoming the penalty, and what that may mean for public trust. Read: ‘Seven weeks after restrictions on Dr Andrew Amos, new FOI insights raise questions about AHPRA’s independence and whether regulatory process is becoming punishment’.
During the week, I also caught up again with Angela Rojas to present and discuss her recent deputation to Playford City Council in South Australia on WHO / UNESCO-inspired sexuality education for children and her concerns around the explicit content available to Children in some Libraries:
I also had the pleasure of catching up with Historian and author of ‘What A Capital Idea: Australia 1770-1901’, Dr. Christopher Reynolds, on behalf of Australians for Better Government. We discuss: Australia’s Constitution, its founding, its usefulness in today’s Australia, why and how it should be improved, and his encouragement for everyday Australians … WE the People.
On Monday, I also caught up with my regular guest Dr. Bruce Paix for our Wake Up Australia podcast for episode 105. In this episode, Bruce covers topics such as:
- ANZAC Day, Welcome to Country
- The ongoing Guld war
- Not easy being Green
- Health – cancer explosions
- Money and Finance – Biofuels want Mandates
- Government overreach
- Another attack on woodburning
Dr. Gerry Brady has another bumper update with BOOM Finance and Economics and CMN News:
“Special Message from Dr Phillip Altman – The Battle for Science – The Mystery of Falling Fertility – The (Unelected) WHO is Building a Supranational Vaccine Authorisation Mechanism – Mammals Exposed to Glyphosate and Cancer Occurrence – US Food Supply Now Under Surveillance by Palantir – A Sinister Development? – How New Zealand’s Leaders Ignored Expert Advice and Harmed Our Children – US is adding firing squads, electrocution and gassing to federal execution methods – Why?”
I have also shared in the past information about an event in Canberra , which unfortunately needed to be postponed. I’m pleased to announce this has now been rescheduled.
‘The Vaccination Conversation’ is a public seminar designed to bring transparency, expertise and scrutiny of how vaccines are developed, approved, regulated and integrated into Australia’s public health framework. The seminar will highlight how informed consent, ethical governance and open scientific discourse matter more than ever.
If you have purchased tickets from the previous announcement, these are still valid. For anyone else still wanting to go, you can register via this link at Ticketbo.
Event: The Vaccination Conversation
Where: Awaken Church Canberra, 490 Sulwood Drive, Kambah, ACT 2902, Australia
When: Thursday 28 May 2026, 6:45pm – 9:30pm
And last but by all means not least, an update from an amazing fellow South Australian, Elizabeth Hart and her relentless determination to hold people to account for over-reach in regards to Vaccination.
In her latest piece, Elizabeth explains how she wrote to Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett, Surgeon General of the Australian Defence Force (“ADF”) on 1 May 2026, seeking clarification on the current approach to covid-19 vaccination within the ADF.
The letter follows Bennett’s correspondence of 12 March 2025 correcting evidence given at Senate Estimates, and the associated Hansard transcript. In that evidence, Bennett stated: “Whilst we have a vaccination schedule that is a requirement for readiness, it is still a voluntary process.”
That formulation – a requirement for readiness said to operate as a voluntary process – raises a fundamental question.
If a medical intervention is required for participation in service, deployment or operational readiness, how can a vaccinating practitioner ensure that consent to that intervention is informed and voluntary?
The following letter sets out that question, quoting the relevant extracts from Bennett’s correspondence, the Hansard transcript and The Australian Immunisation Handbook. It is published as part of the contemporaneous record: ‘When a ‘recommendation’ becomes a ‘requirement’: COVID-19 vaccination in the Australian Defence Force’.
As many will know, I pulled away from Substack but for those still using the platform, you can follow Elizabeth HERE.
That’s it for now. As mentioned above, please take time for yourself and only try to absorb what you have the capacity for at the time.
How do you eat an Elephant? Of course, it’s one bite at a time.
Take care out there.
Philippians 4:6–7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
GOD Bless, Mark Neugebauer
Featured image: Relationships, not rules: How to move beyond social cohesion and achieve a genuinely multicultural Australia, ABC, 30 April 2026
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Categories: Breaking News, World News
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What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here’s a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA – ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring – that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy “vaccines” Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your “genetic code” making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a “Trans Human”.
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.
His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.
The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.
CMNNews 3rd September 2025
Is that why Bio Labs are springing up everywhere now that Monkeys and other Lab Animals have Rights?
While I am pleased the few who are responsible for their freedom are attempting to steer their governments away from imprisoning, poisoning and murdering its “citizens” (voluntarily enslaved?), I ask you all to consider Voluntaryist scholar Robert Higgs timeless warning:
“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.”