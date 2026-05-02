This week in Australia: Beware of the term “social cohesion”

Please share our story!

The following is Faith, Culture, Politics’ (FCP’s) newsletter sent out yesterday. FCP is an Australian-based website founded by Mark Neugebauer.

In his latest newsletter, Neugebauer gives an update on the ‘Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill’, a warning about the term “social cohesion,” an update on Dr. Andrew Amos’ case with AHPRA, a history of Australia’s constitution and whether it is fit for purpose today and an update on an upcoming event ‘The Vaccination Conversation’ that is being held in Canberra later this month.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 9 + 9 =



Beware the term “Social Cohesion,” AHPRA/Medical Board and the Amos Case, WHO/UNESCO Inspired Sexuality Education, History of Australia’s Constitution and The Vaccination Conversation

By FCP, 1 May 2026

There continues to be so much going on that it’s hard for many to keep up and, I know myself, it can become somewhat overwhelming. I understand there are many quality newsletters and content creators out there, but I will keep doing what I can in my small capacity to bring you content I create or what comes across my radar.

Please, pace yourself, be kind to yourself, take time away from the noise, smell the roses, breathe the air and engage in the things that make you smile. Then, when you’ve filled your cup, come back to the stories in this newsletter that speak to you.

Let’s kick off with the ‘Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill (No. 2) 2025’.

As many of you may be aware, I am part of the committee at Australians for Better Government and we’ve recently put out a press release regarding the above-mentioned Bill: ‘Security Must Not Come at the Expense of Australian Freedoms’

I also recommend checking out the resources from Stand Up Now Australia, such as:

Tying the above together is James Glissan, a criminal defence lawyer and former police prosecutor, who covers the Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion and why we shouldn’t get excited about the term “Social Cohesion”:

James Glissan: What Comes Next Will Affect Every Australian. Here’s What’s Actually Happening, 1 May 2026 (14 mins)

From the FCP Blog

Seven weeks after emergency restrictions were placed on psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Amos, there has still been no finding of misconduct, yet the professional consequences continue to unfold.

With new developments and fresh scrutiny on the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (“AHPRA’s”) regulatory approach, the follow-up article examines whether, in contested areas of medicine, the process itself is becoming the penalty, and what that may mean for public trust. Read: ‘Seven weeks after restrictions on Dr Andrew Amos, new FOI insights raise questions about AHPRA’s independence and whether regulatory process is becoming punishment’.

During the week, I also caught up again with Angela Rojas to present and discuss her recent deputation to Playford City Council in South Australia on WHO / UNESCO-inspired sexuality education for children and her concerns around the explicit content available to Children in some Libraries:

Faith Culture Politics Australia: WHO / UNESCO Inspired Sexuality Education Playford Council Deputation Update from Angela Rojas, 30 April 2026 (61 mins)

I also had the pleasure of catching up with Historian and author of ‘What A Capital Idea: Australia 1770-1901’, Dr. Christopher Reynolds, on behalf of Australians for Better Government. We discuss: Australia’s Constitution, its founding, its usefulness in today’s Australia, why and how it should be improved, and his encouragement for everyday Australians … WE the People.

Australians for Better Government: History of Australia’s Constitution with Dr Christopher Reynolds, 23 April 2026 (85 mins)

On Monday, I also caught up with my regular guest Dr. Bruce Paix for our Wake Up Australia podcast for episode 105. In this episode, Bruce covers topics such as:

ANZAC Day, Welcome to Country

The ongoing Guld war

Not easy being Green

Health – cancer explosions

Money and Finance – Biofuels want Mandates

Government overreach

Another attack on woodburning

Faith Culture Politics Australia: Episode 105 – ‘Wake up Australia’ – Dissecting this week’s news with Dr Bruce Paix, 27 April 2026 (164 mins)

Dr. Gerry Brady has another bumper update with BOOM Finance and Economics and CMN News:

“Special Message from Dr Phillip Altman – The Battle for Science – The Mystery of Falling Fertility – The (Unelected) WHO is Building a Supranational Vaccine Authorisation Mechanism – Mammals Exposed to Glyphosate and Cancer Occurrence – US Food Supply Now Under Surveillance by Palantir – A Sinister Development? – How New Zealand’s Leaders Ignored Expert Advice and Harmed Our Children – US is adding firing squads, electrocution and gassing to federal execution methods – Why?”

I have also shared in the past information about an event in Canberra , which unfortunately needed to be postponed. I’m pleased to announce this has now been rescheduled.

‘The Vaccination Conversation’ is a public seminar designed to bring transparency, expertise and scrutiny of how vaccines are developed, approved, regulated and integrated into Australia’s public health framework. The seminar will highlight how informed consent, ethical governance and open scientific discourse matter more than ever.

If you have purchased tickets from the previous announcement, these are still valid. For anyone else still wanting to go, you can register via this link at Ticketbo.

Event: The Vaccination Conversation

Where: Awaken Church Canberra, 490 Sulwood Drive, Kambah, ACT 2902, Australia

When: Thursday 28 May 2026, 6:45pm – 9:30pm

And last but by all means not least, an update from an amazing fellow South Australian, Elizabeth Hart and her relentless determination to hold people to account for over-reach in regards to Vaccination.

In her latest piece, Elizabeth explains how she wrote to Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett, Surgeon General of the Australian Defence Force (“ADF”) on 1 May 2026, seeking clarification on the current approach to covid-19 vaccination within the ADF.

The letter follows Bennett’s correspondence of 12 March 2025 correcting evidence given at Senate Estimates, and the associated Hansard transcript. In that evidence, Bennett stated: “Whilst we have a vaccination schedule that is a requirement for readiness, it is still a voluntary process.”

That formulation – a requirement for readiness said to operate as a voluntary process – raises a fundamental question.

If a medical intervention is required for participation in service, deployment or operational readiness, how can a vaccinating practitioner ensure that consent to that intervention is informed and voluntary?

The following letter sets out that question, quoting the relevant extracts from Bennett’s correspondence, the Hansard transcript and The Australian Immunisation Handbook. It is published as part of the contemporaneous record: ‘When a ‘recommendation’ becomes a ‘requirement’: COVID-19 vaccination in the Australian Defence Force’.

As many will know, I pulled away from Substack but for those still using the platform, you can follow Elizabeth HERE.

That’s it for now. As mentioned above, please take time for yourself and only try to absorb what you have the capacity for at the time.

How do you eat an Elephant? Of course, it’s one bite at a time.

Take care out there.

Philippians 4:6–7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

GOD Bless, Mark Neugebauer

Featured image: Relationships, not rules: How to move beyond social cohesion and achieve a genuinely multicultural Australia, ABC, 30 April 2026

Please share our story!