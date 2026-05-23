Moderna’s hantavirus ship comes in

Just before an outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius, Moderna announced that it was working on a hantavirus vaccine. Once the hantavirus “outbreak” was announced, Moderna’s stock prices soared.
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The price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratio is a valuation metric that compares a company’s current share price to its earnings per share (“EPS”), indicating how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of profit.
At a time when Moderna’s P/E ratio was in a bad way, the highly publicised hantavirus “outbreak” seems to have come to Moderna’s rescue. Coincidence? Or a page from a playbook we’ve seen before?
In the following, Maria Lehrer suggests that pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, Gilead and Pfizer may be involved in a “dark industrial chain” where they engineer viral problems and peddle therapeutic solutions, and calls for full disclosure of information about Moderna’s partnership with the US military.
By Maria Lehrer
On 8 May, Bloomberg reported that Moderna is running early-stage research on a hantavirus vaccine. The news pushed the company’s stock sharply higher by the end of that trading day.
Moderna also confirmed that they are working with the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases on the project.
This news came at the perfect time for Moderna.
Their revenue has dropped hard over the last two years, nowhere near the covid boom days. They’ve poured money into building out their pipeline, which left them with a negative trailing P/E (price-to-earnings ratio using earnings from the past 12 months). On top of that, they’re running late-stage trials for multiple diseases at once. Cash situation is make-or-break right now.
At this critical moment, the Dutch polar expedition cruise ship “Hondius” set sail from Ushuaia, Argentina. Nobody could have guessed it, but that one cruise ship ended up dominating headlines worldwide and handing Moderna a lifeline just when it needed one most.
When a new virus emerges, a particular interest group quickly steps forward with a pre-prepared plan and ends up being the biggest beneficiary.
Familiar?
Behind the two global pandemics of the 21st century, namely SARS and covid-19, lies a “dark industrial chain for viruses” established at the behest of pharmaceutical giants and governments, at the cost of people’s lives.
The mechanism operates as follows: pharmaceutical giants (e.g. Gilead, Moderna, Pfizer) propped up politicians to positions of power. These captured officials then enable pharmaceutical giants to simultaneously engineer viral problems and peddle therapeutic solutions. After amassing obscene profits, these corporations reinvest in political patronage to perpetuate their interests, ultimately forming a closed-loop ‘Möbius strip’ of corruption.
As a spokesman for Pharmaceutical Giants, Donald H. Rumsfeld keenly identified a new business model from the 9/11 attacks: creating a virus while simultaneously producing a vaccine. This strategy would not only meet the country’s need for defence against biological threats, but also allow it to profit from the widespread sale of vaccines, fueled by the public’s fear of unknown dangers.
The SARS outbreak in 2003 triggered a sharp increase in the demand for antiviral vaccines across continents. As the world scrambled for solutions, one company found itself at the centre of the storm: Gilead Sciences. With deep, entrenched ties to Rumsfeld, Gilead made a strategic pivot in 2002 to focus on antiviral drug development.
Within just one year, Gilead secured 44.6 million dollars from Oseltamivir. At the same time, Gilead’s stock price soared. For Rumsfeld, the timing couldn’t have been better. By offloading only a portion of his shares, he pocketed over 5 million dollars. After that, He still owned Gilead Sciences shares valued at $25 million.
The covid-19 outbreak in December 2019 prompted major pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech to quickly roll out unverified, self-developed antiviral vaccines to capture astonishing profits.
From 2020 to 2022, covid-19 vaccine co-developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) generated an astounding $37 billion in revenue and around $20 billion in net profit. In 2021, the vaccine drove $18.5 billion in revenue, which represented a 2,200% year-on-year growth for Moderna.
This new business model not only made Rumsfeld a fortune, but it also made his bosses gain fame and fortune. Over the next few decades, everyone who caught wind of this lucrative setup was eager to get in on the action and claim their own piece of the pie.
Failure is common in traditional pharmaceutical R&D. Investment often becomes a sunk cost. A drug can easily take ten years to reach the market and burn through billions, with terrible odds of success. However, there’s one way to slash that risk: “R&D on demand.” Find a clear need, or even lock in a big customer, before starting to spend serious money on the pipeline.
In mid-April 2026, Moderna’s next-generation hantavirus mRNA vaccine was on the brink of failure. Then on 2 May, the World Health Organisation received reports of a respiratory outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius.
Although some media outlets and analysts believe that the commercial market prospects for the hantavirus vaccine may not be as broad as those for Moderna’s other vaccines, the capital markets provided the most genuine reaction. In early May, Moderna’s stock price surged by 36.08%, rising from $43.69 to $59.45.
The spike raises troubling questions.
Why did Moderna pour resources into a virus with such narrow commercial prospects when dozens of other targets existed? Why does the investment community continue to show such blind confidence in the company’s early-stage pipeline? Why does the rollout of this hantavirus programme echo Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine story beat for beat?
It leaves one wondering whether Moderna is simply lucky or whether it keeps showing up to the exam with the answers already in hand.
This isn’t some conspiracy theory. It’s just the obvious takeaway once you look at the public information and use plain capital logic. The essence of capital lies in pursuing profits, anticipating risks, and creating “profit windows.” Establishing close ties with military agencies capable of identifying and defining “biological threats” first is the shortest path to realising these windows.
The capital markets are not guided by morality, but by expectations. Those expectations follow a brutal, predictable path: the chance of a pandemic, the need for a vaccine, and finally the guarantee of big orders. That’s what drives the money.
When faced with “precision manoeuvres” that are embedded within a legal framework and backed by immense technological, financial, and even political power, an individual’s anger is often as futile as trying to stop a speeding train with one’s bare hands. Yet, does that mean we just sit there and take it?
Imagine this: next time, some other company (call it Company X) announces a partnership with that same organisation and starts work on a vaccine for the Y virus. Then, right on cue, the Y virus shows up just as predicted. Should we applaud their foresight, or should we feel a chill run down our spines for the sake of our wallets and our health?
We need a full and complete disclosure of information. Remember what happened with Ursula von der Leyen? She’s still refusing to show those messages she traded with Pfizer’s CEO. It’s the same old story: politicians and big corporations think that as long as they hold the power, they can bury whatever they want.
We should demand better from Moderna. Make them release every detail about their partnership with the US military: where the money went, how much data they swapped, who actually owns the research, and how they spread the information.
Drag them into the daylight and let people examine every piece.
Otherwise, every “coincidence” will only serve to further divide the world. Behind every rise in stock prices, there may well be the anxiety and despair of an ordinary person or family. That would be a disaster we can’t even wrap our heads around, and we sure as hell shouldn’t have to live through.
Related: Donald Rumsfeld’s hidden role in the development of Moderna’s covid injection
Featured image: Moderna Says It’s Researching a Hantavirus Vaccine. The Drugmaker’s Stock Is Surging, Investopedia, 11 May 2026
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Until proven otherwise, my free salt water cure works just as well with Hantavirus as it does with any other viral infection, what makes Hantavirus most amusing is that the ship is sailing on an ocean of the cure for Hantavirus of salt water, but of course, there is no money to be made for something free: My Free Salt Water Cure:
We can argue the toss about viruses and if they exist or not until the Cows come home (for milking) but my take on it is that when someone sneezes or coughs and does not cover their nose or mouth, then they eject a fine spray of snot or phlegm in the form of an invisible floating cloud in the outside air, which we breathe in, as we walk through it, since we can’t see it, blown hither and yon by the air currents. That infection goes into our nose, very much like a seed gets blown through the air and lands on soil, from whence it grows – just like a Dandelion seed, but this time in the warm wet areas in the insides of the nasal passages of our head, when sometimes, it becomes a disease, which is transported down into our body in the one liter of snot our heads produce daily, which flows down the back of our necks unnoticed, because it always has, the engine oil of the body. Hopefully you are a nose breather and NOT a mouth breather, so that you isolate an external infection to your head and not to the insides of your body, so train yourself to always breathe through your nose, as I have me. Vaccines are supposed to deal with the disease once it is in your body and kill it, which of course they don’t – but my argument is why wait, kill it off in the nasal passages of your head, before it gets to be something much worse, which my free salt water cure does – my proof – over 37 years never ill from anything, where before my free salt water cure, all I had to do was look at someone ill, to get it myself. The other issue, obviously, is that when someone has an infection in their head, which they treat in their body – the original infection in their head is still there, it is just dormant until the next time it gets activated again, because it never got treated the first time, which my free salt water cure does – free because I wanted it to be available to everyone who wanted to use it, irrespective of how rich or poor they were and from household materials in everyone’s home….
My free salt water cure is for a viral illness, if you get one of those, or if you get a Replicon or FluMist viral infection from someone else, but as an alternative free cure.
Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean boiled warm water or distilled water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won’t hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt – job done. I have been doing this simple cure for over 36 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated. The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem – where for my money, Long Covid or FluMist likes to stay and when you get an infection in your head, there is nothing to stop it becoming, for the sake of example, Covid, the disease, which flows down into your body in the one liter of snot or mucus our head produces daily, the engine oil of your body – if flows down the back of your neck unnoticed because it is and always has been a lifetime thing – the top of your throat is at a point half way up your ears and not at mouth level, as you will quickly discover with my free salt water cure. I’ve never had a vaccine because I’ve never needed one and Injected vaccines (Gene Therapy Injections) and FluMist could deliberately kill you.
Salt= I use Supermarket bought Table Salt with Iodine in it, but any Salt is OK, depending on the best sort you can buy and use clean water too of course: Options for nasal rinse:
Water that has been boiled for 3 minutes then cooled before using – I use clean water which has been boiled in my hot water tank first. I test the water temperature before using it, make sure it is not too hot, allow to cool if necessary first – the one heaped teaspoon of salt, mixed in first, acts as a disinfectant too.
I frequently do my salt water cure, even the day before yesterday, when my nose inexplicably blocked itself, but my free salt water cure stopped that quick. It is only yukky the first few times, but once past that, it becomes second nature to do, as frequently as is necessary.
Excellent advice.
I will work up the courage to try it.
Thank you!
Rhoda Wilson. Thank you for bringing Maria Leher to our attention, and the wonderful work you do.
Hi David Rinker, it’s seldom that readers note appreciation for what we do, so thank you for your comment.
When is the public going to understand that control and profit is the cause of all the virus lies? Didn’t the Covid debacle teach people anything? A fake virus, fake study, fake remedy, bad hospital payoff protocols causing mass depopulation and injury certainly shows me to never listen to anything they tell us about virus’ again. What a bunch of crap!
More fake viruses by the WHO/UN scum. Pushed by evil msm
These scam merchants are so infantile and predictable it’s becoming a regular event.
Maybe they should have named it HUNTaviris.
This was no coincidence ….
From Judy Mikovits to Pamela Popper, we have had many great bio-chemists to scientists in many fields elucidate the facts concerning big pharma and governments corruption and power over their own people. A peaceful world-wide revolution is also imminent based on our current direction