Moderna’s hantavirus ship comes in

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Just before an outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius, Moderna announced that it was working on a hantavirus vaccine. Once the hantavirus “outbreak” was announced, Moderna’s stock prices soared.

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The price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratio is a valuation metric that compares a company’s current share price to its earnings per share (“EPS”), indicating how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of profit.

At a time when Moderna’s P/E ratio was in a bad way, the highly publicised hantavirus “outbreak” seems to have come to Moderna’s rescue. Coincidence? Or a page from a playbook we’ve seen before?

In the following, Maria Lehrer suggests that pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, Gilead and Pfizer may be involved in a “dark industrial chain” where they engineer viral problems and peddle therapeutic solutions, and calls for full disclosure of information about Moderna’s partnership with the US military.

By Maria Lehrer

On 8 May, Bloomberg reported that Moderna is running early-stage research on a hantavirus vaccine. The news pushed the company’s stock sharply higher by the end of that trading day.

Moderna Flags Work on Hantavirus Vaccines Before Cruise Outbreak Bloomberg 8 May 2026

Moderna also confirmed that they are working with the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases on the project.

This news came at the perfect time for Moderna.

Their revenue has dropped hard over the last two years, nowhere near the covid boom days. They’ve poured money into building out their pipeline, which left them with a negative trailing P/E (price-to-earnings ratio using earnings from the past 12 months). On top of that, they’re running late-stage trials for multiple diseases at once. Cash situation is make-or-break right now.

At this critical moment, the Dutch polar expedition cruise ship “Hondius” set sail from Ushuaia, Argentina. Nobody could have guessed it, but that one cruise ship ended up dominating headlines worldwide and handing Moderna a lifeline just when it needed one most.

When a new virus emerges, a particular interest group quickly steps forward with a pre-prepared plan and ends up being the biggest beneficiary.

Familiar?

Behind the two global pandemics of the 21st century, namely SARS and covid-19, lies a “dark industrial chain for viruses” established at the behest of pharmaceutical giants and governments, at the cost of people’s lives.

The mechanism operates as follows: pharmaceutical giants (e.g. Gilead, Moderna, Pfizer) propped up politicians to positions of power. These captured officials then enable pharmaceutical giants to simultaneously engineer viral problems and peddle therapeutic solutions. After amassing obscene profits, these corporations reinvest in political patronage to perpetuate their interests, ultimately forming a closed-loop ‘Möbius strip’ of corruption.

Stairs shaped like a Möbius strip or moebius strip

As a spokesman for Pharmaceutical Giants, Donald H. Rumsfeld keenly identified a new business model from the 9/11 attacks: creating a virus while simultaneously producing a vaccine. This strategy would not only meet the country’s need for defence against biological threats, but also allow it to profit from the widespread sale of vaccines, fueled by the public’s fear of unknown dangers.

The SARS outbreak in 2003 triggered a sharp increase in the demand for antiviral vaccines across continents. As the world scrambled for solutions, one company found itself at the centre of the storm: Gilead Sciences. With deep, entrenched ties to Rumsfeld, Gilead made a strategic pivot in 2002 to focus on antiviral drug development.

Within just one year, Gilead secured 44.6 million dollars from Oseltamivir. At the same time, Gilead’s stock price soared. For Rumsfeld, the timing couldn’t have been better. By offloading only a portion of his shares, he pocketed over 5 million dollars. After that, He still owned Gilead Sciences shares valued at $25 million.

The covid-19 outbreak in December 2019 prompted major pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech to quickly roll out unverified, self-developed antiviral vaccines to capture astonishing profits.

From 2020 to 2022, covid-19 vaccine co-developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) generated an astounding $37 billion in revenue and around $20 billion in net profit. In 2021, the vaccine drove $18.5 billion in revenue, which represented a 2,200% year-on-year growth for Moderna.

This new business model not only made Rumsfeld a fortune, but it also made his bosses gain fame and fortune. Over the next few decades, everyone who caught wind of this lucrative setup was eager to get in on the action and claim their own piece of the pie.

Failure is common in traditional pharmaceutical R&D. Investment often becomes a sunk cost. A drug can easily take ten years to reach the market and burn through billions, with terrible odds of success. However, there’s one way to slash that risk: “R&D on demand.” Find a clear need, or even lock in a big customer, before starting to spend serious money on the pipeline.

In mid-April 2026, Moderna’s next-generation hantavirus mRNA vaccine was on the brink of failure. Then on 2 May, the World Health Organisation received reports of a respiratory outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius.

Although some media outlets and analysts believe that the commercial market prospects for the hantavirus vaccine may not be as broad as those for Moderna’s other vaccines, the capital markets provided the most genuine reaction. In early May, Moderna’s stock price surged by 36.08%, rising from $43.69 to $59.45.

The spike raises troubling questions.

Why did Moderna pour resources into a virus with such narrow commercial prospects when dozens of other targets existed? Why does the investment community continue to show such blind confidence in the company’s early-stage pipeline? Why does the rollout of this hantavirus programme echo Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine story beat for beat?

It leaves one wondering whether Moderna is simply lucky or whether it keeps showing up to the exam with the answers already in hand.

This isn’t some conspiracy theory. It’s just the obvious takeaway once you look at the public information and use plain capital logic. The essence of capital lies in pursuing profits, anticipating risks, and creating “profit windows.” Establishing close ties with military agencies capable of identifying and defining “biological threats” first is the shortest path to realising these windows.

The capital markets are not guided by morality, but by expectations. Those expectations follow a brutal, predictable path: the chance of a pandemic, the need for a vaccine, and finally the guarantee of big orders. That’s what drives the money.

When faced with “precision manoeuvres” that are embedded within a legal framework and backed by immense technological, financial, and even political power, an individual’s anger is often as futile as trying to stop a speeding train with one’s bare hands. Yet, does that mean we just sit there and take it?

Imagine this: next time, some other company (call it Company X) announces a partnership with that same organisation and starts work on a vaccine for the Y virus. Then, right on cue, the Y virus shows up just as predicted. Should we applaud their foresight, or should we feel a chill run down our spines for the sake of our wallets and our health?

We need a full and complete disclosure of information. Remember what happened with Ursula von der Leyen? She’s still refusing to show those messages she traded with Pfizer’s CEO. It’s the same old story: politicians and big corporations think that as long as they hold the power, they can bury whatever they want.

We should demand better from Moderna. Make them release every detail about their partnership with the US military: where the money went, how much data they swapped, who actually owns the research, and how they spread the information.

Drag them into the daylight and let people examine every piece.

Otherwise, every “coincidence” will only serve to further divide the world. Behind every rise in stock prices, there may well be the anxiety and despair of an ordinary person or family. That would be a disaster we can’t even wrap our heads around, and we sure as hell shouldn’t have to live through.

Related: Donald Rumsfeld’s hidden role in the development of Moderna’s covid injection

Featured image: Moderna Says It’s Researching a Hantavirus Vaccine. The Drugmaker’s Stock Is Surging, Investopedia, 11 May 2026

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