Henry Nowak was handcuffed by police while he was dying – This is Two Tier Britain

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In 2025, Henry Nowak, a white British boy, was stabbed to death by a Sikh boy. Compared to a crime committed by a white person against a non-white person, this case has received little attention from politicians and authorities.

The lack of reaction to Henry Nowak’s case is an example of “Two-Tier Britain,” where some identity groups are prioritised over others and certain victims are deemed more worthy of attention and mourning.

This is a result of the warped ideology of “anti-racism” that has taken hold of British society, leading to non-white people making accusations of “racism” to avoid accountability and the fear of being accused of “racism” silencing public figures discussing the real problems, Matt Goodwin writes.

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On 3 December 2025, Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old University of Southampton student, was fatally stabbed five times, including a fatal wound to the chest, with a 21 cm ceremonial blade in Southampton by Vickrum Digwa.

Following the attack, police arrived and handcuffed Nowak after Digwa falsely claimed self-defence and alleged that Nowak had racially abused him and knocked off his turban. Nowak died at the scene after losing consciousness while handcuffed.

Prosecutors later dismissed Digwa’s allegations of racism as a “wicked lie” intended to mislead officers.

On 28 May 2026, a jury at Southampton Crown Court found Digwa guilty of murder and carrying a knife in public, while his mother, Kiran Kaur, was convicted of assisting an offender for removing the weapon from the scene.

The case has triggered widespread outrage, with critics arguing that the police response prioritised alleged racism claims over the immediate medical needs of the dying victim.

In a statement issued to the BBC, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (“IOPC”) confirmed an investigation into the police force’s actions is ongoing.

In the following, Matt Goodwin explains how this is not an isolated incident of “Two Tier Britain” but rather proof of systemic, ideological bias against white people.

By Matt Goodwin

I don’t usually write at the weekend, but in recent days I’ve not been able to get a particularly distressing story out of my mind. In fact, it is more than a story. It is a national scandal – and one that tells us a great deal about the state of our country.

To explain why it matters, I’d like to begin with a thought experiment.

I’d like you to imagine that you woke up this morning, turned on the news, and heard that a white British boy has been found guilty of stabbing an 18-year-old black British boy to death.

The white boy chased the black boy, stabbed him five times, and even filmed the attack on his phone.

Even worse, when police arrived, they handcuffed the black boy who had just been stabbed and was bleeding heavily. Why? Because the white boy claimed that the black boy had said something “racist.”

Despite having just been stabbed five times, police left the black British boy handcuffed, in his own blood, slowly dying.

His last words? “I can’t breathe.”

In the aftermath of the court case, at which the white British boy was found guilty of murder, the police released a weak apology.

But no heads rolled. Nobody was fired. And the body-worn camera footage of what happened when the police arrived at the scene? It was not released.

Now ask yourself a question. If all of this had happened – if a black British boy had been brutally murdered in this way, had been treated in this way, and had died while uttering the words “I can’t breathe” – then what do you think the ruling class would have done?

What do you think Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and countless other Members of Parliament along with celebrities, BBC presenters, university academics, writers, and many more would be doing right now?

We know exactly what they would be doing. They would be shouting from the rooftops. They would be ‘Taking the Knee’. They would be encouraging, if not joining, protests and marches. They would be demanding that those police officers and police chiefs be sacked. They would be denouncing the entire police and criminal justice system, perhaps even the country itself, for being “institutionally racist.” They would be demanding wholesale reform of the police, the justice system, and many other institutions in our society. They would be calling, day after day, for the police body-camera footage to be released. They would give speech after speech about the scandal while changing their social media profile pictures to demonstrate their outrage and solidarity with the victim.

Celebrities would rush to endorse a new charitable foundation in the name of the victim. Global corporations would pour millions of pounds into it. Schools would pause to talk to their pupils about the incident. Universities would establish new fully-funded scholarships that are only open to black British students.

Netflix would immediately commission a new drama about the scandal and Prime Minister Keir Starmer would call a press conference to demand that it be shown at every school across the land.

The boy’s parents would be appointed government advisors. And, in time, a statue or a renamed Tube line would follow.

Now, leave that thought experiment and come back to reality.

Because now I want you to look at what those same people are doing in response to the harrowing case of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old white British boy who was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh boy who murdered Henry with a 21-centimetre-long ceremonial knife.

What are they doing? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

While the death of George Floyd in America sparked a cultural revolution across the West, the death of Henry Nowak has been met with … silence. Complete silence.

It took Keir Starmer only 15 days to ‘Take the Knee’ for a man who died in Minnesota.

It has been 177 days since Henry Nowak was murdered and, at the time of writing, I’ve neither heard Keir Starmer nor any other mainstream politician – with the exception of Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick and a local MP – mention the case at all.

Why did I decide to write about Henry this morning? Partly because I’m genuinely angry and upset about the case. This boy, put simply, should not have died.

But also, because it tells us a great deal about the state of our culture and country.

This tragedy and the muted reaction to it – in case anybody in Westminster or BBC Land is still unclear – is exactly why millions of people now talk openly about “Two-Tier Britain.”

Because what many people will see when they look at the case of Henry Nowak is yet another example of how we are living in a culture, a country, that openly prioritises some identity groups over others, that instructs us to mourn some groups but not others and which views some groups as being more virtuous than others.

Depressingly, Henry Nowak now joins a growing list of people that most people in Westminster have probably never heard of – Terence Carney, Thomas Roberts, Victoria Agoglia, Lucy Lowe, Charlene Downes, Wayne Broadhurst, Rhiannon Whyte, among countless more – all of whom happen to belong to the wrong identity group to be considered worthy of serious discussion and attention.

What do they all have in common? They are all victims of mass migration, broken borders or the grooming gangs.

They were all sacrificed on the altar of policies that nobody ever voted for, or scandals that our leaders were too afraid to acknowledge and address. And now, even worse, they are barely mentioned. It is as if they never really existed at all.

And that’s not the only list Henry joins.

Ask yourself: what do the grooming gang scandal, the Manchester Arena Islamist terror attack, the Southport atrocity, the Nottingham stabbings and now the Henry Nowak case all have in common?

They could all have been stopped, or the damage they caused could have been minimised, had the public officials involved not been primarily motivated by their fear of being called “racist.”

With the grooming gangs, countless social workers and police officers turned a blind-eye to the industrial scale abuse of white working-class girls because they feared being called “racist” or “Islamophobic.”

With the Manchester Islamist terror attack, a security guard failed to intervene and stop the Islamist bomber because he worried that doing so might be “racist.”

With Southport, a social worker accused a headteacher of racially stereotyping psychopath Axel Rudakubana as “a black boy with a knife.”

And in Nottingham, mentally ill Valdo Calocane, who later murdered three people in a knife rampage, was not sent to a psychiatric hospital despite violent outbursts at least partly because one professional worried about the “over-representation of young black males in detention.”

These are not freak coincidences. They point to a clear pattern in a society that has become very sick.

They are all symptoms of how a much deeper and warped ideology of “anti-racism” has taken hold of our society and is now, quite literally, costing lives.

As writer Ed West pointed out this week, what we are now living under in Britain is a prevailing culture in which the “anti-racism taboo” has become fully institutionalised in every aspect of our national life – our police, our schools, our governments.

It has turned accusations of “racism” or “Islamophobia” into magic words that any terrorist, murderer, grooming gang member or illegal migrant can now use to their own advantage and which, most likely, public officials will take at face value.

Those same public officials are now also incentivised to do everything within their power to avoid being tarnished with the same “racist” brush – even if this means turning a blind eye to killers in our midst, downplaying the industrial-scale abuse of white working-class girls or handcuffing a dying white British boy who had been accused by the Sikh boy who stabbed him to death of being “racist.”

None of this is a coincidence. It all lies downstream from what I and psychologists such as Gad Saad have repeatedly been warning about: “suicidal empathy” – the deranged mindset that has taken hold of the ruling class in the West, which leads them to prioritise displaying empathy and tolerance towards minorities over rationality, reason and reality.

In today’s increasingly sick and twisted world, as West continues, the sin of racism has undergone “runaway moralisation, growing out of all proportion to its real harm.” It is not only clouding people’s judgment but is putting lives at risk.

Ed West is right to note that the case of Henry Nowak is a powerful indictment of how this utterly perverse ideology now rules over Western nations today. But we must also be clear about the way forward.

We need to immediately root out all “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies in our taxpayer-funded institutions that are encouraging the spread of this dangerous and deeply deranged ideology.

“Anti-racism” is not anti-racism when it leads to racism against white people. And “equality” is not equality when it forces equal outcomes by discriminating against whites.

These words no longer mean what they once did. The just cause of colour-blind anti-racism has now fully morphed into a new and deeply biased “anti-racism” that basically wants to elevate minorities while openly discriminating against white people and Western nations.

I understand why writing this will make some people feel uncomfortable. But we must find the courage to say this and stop it because if we do not, it will only create deep resentment and push us towards chaos.

And we need to ensure that each and every public official who turns a blind eye to these injustices or allows them to happen in the first place – from the grooming gangs to the horrific treatment of Henry Nowak – is sacked and, if necessary, sent to jail.

Because we cannot go on like this. We cannot continue to live in a society where the ruling class selectively project moral outrage over some cases but not others and then proclaims, with a straight face, that there is no such thing as “Two-Tier Britain.” This too is the path towards chaos and carnage.

Ordinarily, I would not feel the need to write about the case of Henry Nowak because I would assume that politicians would be shouting from the rooftops. But today there is only silence. Deafening silence. And that in itself speaks volumes.

About the Author

Matthew Goodwin is a British political scientist and commentator known for his research on populism and right-wing movements. He was a professor of politics at the University of Kent until July 2024.

Goodwin has authored several books, including ‘Values, Voice and Virtue: The New British Politics’ and ‘National Populism: The Revolt Against Liberal Democracy’ (co-authored with Roger Eatwell), and ‘Revolt on the Right: Explaining Support for the Radical Right in Britain’ (co-authored with Robert Ford).

You can follow him on Substack, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Featured image: Victim Henry Nowak, 18 years old (left). Murderer Vickrum Digwa (right). Source: Daily Mail

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