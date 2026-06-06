The Islamist regime in Iran is an existential threat to neighbouring Arab states

If you turn on British left-wing television, all you will hear is how Israel and the United States are attacking Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran, if Channel 4 et al. are to be believed, is an innocent victim. But this is not true.
The Islamist regime in Iran is attacking its Arab neighbours, both their infrastructure and economies, which has led to Arab states viewing Iran as an existential threat, just as it is to Israel.
The Arab states of the Persian Gulf can no longer pretend that the threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran is manageable, Iran International says.
The Iranian Islamist regime views the Arab states’ development and prosperity as a threat to its own legitimacy. It is unable to match the successful economic model of its neighbours, leading it to resort to economic vandalism to level the playing field. Arab states can no longer remain passive observers while others carry the burden of confronting it.
To achieve peace and security in the region, the Arab states can mobilise three vital partners: the Iranian people, who are eager to liberate themselves from their oppressors, Israel, which faces the same existential threat but possesses advanced capabilities to confront the regime, and the United States, whose strategic support remains entirely irreplaceable.
Related: Arab states deepened military ties with Israel while denouncing Gaza war, leak reveals, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, 11 October 2025
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Arab States Can No Longer Pretend Tehran’s Threat Is Manageable
By Saeed Ghasseminejad and Navid Mohebbi, as published by Iran International
For decades, a dangerous illusion governed the Persian Gulf. Arab capitals knew the Islamic Republic was hostile. Yet, they believed the threat could be managed.
They treated Tehran’s subversion as a chronic illness, not a fatal one. The Arab states of the Persian Gulf opted for quiet diplomacy. Tehran opted for proxies and intimidation. This tense balance was always a house of cards.
That house has collapsed.
The recent war between the United States, Israel and the Islamic Republic changed everything. It did more than degrade Iran’s military. It shattered a long diplomatic illusion. The regime is not just a disruptive actor. It is a direct existential threat. Specifically, it threatens the economic foundations and long-term stability of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.
Look closely at the targets the regime chose. Before the war, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar all signalled a desire for peace. Some lobbied against escalation. Others kept direct lines open to Tehran. Qatar even acted as a mediator.
None of it mattered. Iranian missiles still struck Qatari LNG infrastructure. They targeted Riyadh, the Saudi capital. The United Arab Emirates, historically a vital economic lifeline for Iran, absorbed the most brutal strikes on its primary commercial hubs.
This was a calculated message. Goodwill is no shield when your economic success is the actual target. Tehran does not just view the Arab states of the Persian Gulf as geopolitical rivals. It views their development as an existential threat to its own legitimacy.
For decades, the regime blamed its economic misery on outside enemies. It preached permanent revolution and resistance. Yet, just across the water, the Arab states of the Persian Gulf chose a different path. They built world-class infrastructure, trade and global growth.
This contrast is terrifying to the Islamic Republic. Ordinary Iranians look across the Persian Gulf and ask a dangerous question: Why does our country, with far greater natural resources, deliver nothing but poverty?
Tehran has no answer. It cannot match the economic model of its neighbours, so it resorts to economic vandalism. If the regime cannot build prosperity at home, it must destroy it next door to level the playing field.
This reality explains why the conflict has evolved beyond mere proxy warfare. The Arab states of the Persian Gulf are accustomed to dealing with asymmetric threats. They have managed Iranian-backed groups like Hezbollah, Iraqi militias and the Houthis for years.
The current crisis targets something deeper. It is not a standard security dispute. It is a direct assault on the economic model of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.
Look at the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran views this vital waterway as a geopolitical jugular. The regime knows that prosperity in the Persian Gulf relies on global investor confidence, open trade and energy exports. By shutting the Strait, Tehran is holding the entire region’s future hostage. If the Islamic Republic cannot climb out of its own economic grave, it will drag its neighbours down into it.
The old playbook is broken. De-escalation, mediation, and managed coexistence are no longer viable strategies. They hold diplomatic utility, but they cannot replace a core security doctrine. The regime proved it will eagerly strike the very neighbours who tried to contain the flames.
The Arab states of the Persian Gulf are confronting a reality they long sought to defer. The Islamic Republic is not a wild animal that can be tamed or managed indefinitely. It is a systemic threat. History shows that treating an expansionist power as a mere management problem only invites more aggressive escalation.
This shift does not require a reckless rush to war. It does mean the Arab states of the Persian Gulf can no longer remain passive observers while others carry the burden. The United States and Israel have already initiated a confrontation. The implications extend far beyond the regime’s nuclear ambitions. Leaving this conflict unfinished is highly dangerous. It merely hands Tehran a life support system, giving it time to recover, rebuild and repeat its destructive cycles.
A deeper transformation is also underway. The strategic interests of key Arab states of the Persian Gulf now directly align with the aspirations of the Iranian people. The average Iranian derives no benefit from the regime’s foreign adventures. Instead, citizens pay the ultimate price through brutal domestic repression, systemic corruption and engineered economic ruin. The regime behaves like an absentee landlord, burning its own house down for insurance money to fund foreign militias.
By now, the pattern is undeniable. The Islamic Republic’s hostility is not a temporary phase. It stems from a profound systemic insecurity. A neighbourhood defined by stability, economic growth and global integration acts as a mirror. It exposes the regime’s self-inflicted failures. Tehran simply cannot survive the comparison. The old assumptions are officially dead.
The Arab states of the Persian Gulf are not dealing with a conventional rival. They are facing an existential adversary. This adversary views their prosperity and international alignments as an active threat to its survival.
Neutrality is no longer a shield. The Arab states of the Persian Gulf cannot afford to be passive spectators while their future is decided by others. True security will not come from managing the threat from a distance. It will come from actively building a region where totalitarian vandalism can no longer sabotage human progress.
To achieve this, the Arab states of the Persian Gulf can mobilise three vital partners. The first is the Iranian people, who are eager to liberate themselves from their oppressors. The second is Israel, which faces the exact same existential threat but possesses advanced capabilities to directly confront the regime. The third is the United States, whose strategic support remains entirely irreplaceable.
The Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf should actively coordinate with this triad, first behind the scenes and then openly. Together, they can finally bring down the Islamist regime in Tehran. Only after the Iranian people establish a representative government can the region breathe and find a true partner for peace, regional security and shared prosperity in Iran.
About Iran International
Iran International is a London-based, Persian-language satellite television channel and multilingual digital news outlet owned by Volant Media UK Ltd. Launched in May 2017, the network is primarily funded by Saudi interests and broadcasts news, culture and political commentary to audiences in Iran and the global diaspora.
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Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
What an absolute load of zioshit crap! Bloody shameless zionist propaganda. Iran never attacked any nation until Shitrahell imposed the war on Iran. Iran attacked US military bases in Arab countries that allowed US bases.
Hi Ebbi, why is it then that Arab countries are working with Israel against the Iranian regime? Are the Arab countries also what you refer to as “Zionists” promoting “Zionist propaganda”?
I’m afraid those arab nations (that’s not an accurate word, it’s only their ruling class who decide) became “partners” with the US decades ago. They don’t care about their neighbours or even their own people, they just want to secure their Thrones and Swiss accounts and the Kings and Sheiks were convinced that US weaponry and “crowd control” equipment was the best way to be do this. I must say I’m disappointed that you would reprint something like Iran International which is just promoting the interests of the Shah and his princely offspring who want their palaces back.
If the states that neighbour Iran host US military bases and then allow US attacks from their territory it is in the established rules that they are liable to retaliatory attacks. It is very dishonest to describe this situation as if Iran just attacked those rogue arab states out of the blue.
I myself did not know before this year’s Israeli/US bombing of Iran that the Gulf states were so “allied” with the US as to host their spying centres, air bases etc. and even allow bombing raids to be directly launched from their lands. I wonder what else of a similar nature will come out.
Those Arab countries are just whores to America.Money talks.They’ve backed the losing side…Iran is going nowhere.
Nothing personal against you, Rhoda, as I really appreciate you for being one of my go-to’s for accurate information when the world was going through the covid tramua-based mind control programme (i.e., global brainwashing). I got “red-pilled” in nineteen-sixty-five and have been joining dots ever since. You have to join a lot of dots to start to get the full picture – and you also have to disconnect from all the dots that were installed through the relentless propaganda campaign we’ve all (in the West) been subjected to for the last eighty years. It’s hard to find a stable reference point to view it all from, and really, the only one you can rely on is the one you find when you get complete control of your mind. You know you’ve got complete control of you mind when it’s empty and silent, and the only things that are in it are the things you deliberately put there.
When your mind is clear, you will understand your own beautiful human nature …… and then you will see that beautiful human nature in others ……… and you will also see the people who defile and desecrate their human nature through self-deception, victimhood, lies, propaganda and the demonising of others; the creation of a global surveillance state; blackmail, coercion, threats; violence, tyranny, illegal Wars of Aggression on sovereign nations (the Israel/US war on Iran), and genocide – Gaza and Southern Lebanon being the current ones but all of them going back to the UN war on Yugoslavia – the war that destroyed diplomacy, by all accounts.
The Iranians haven’t been through the relentless propaganda that we’ve been through – because they were the target and subject of the propaganda – along with the whole of the Moslem world (and, increasingly, Westerners who are starting to call it all out). We have to commit to deprogramming ourselves about Moslems, Russians, Chinese, South Americans, Cubans, etc etc and learn to recognise what humanity and integrity look like, and feel, like in another human being, and learn to trust our perceptions. Sovereignty is self-trust. Truth is what you see when you view from a clear mind – a condition of our consciousness, a state of awareness, not an assertion.
Because, Rhoda, the Arab States in the Gulf all housed US military bases and were, just as are the US and ‘primarily’ Zionist Israel, an existential threat to the very survival of Iran.
The above article is pure Zionist propoganda.
🙏🙏
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This occupying Regime, Is a threat to it’s own Iranian people. Tens of thousands of Iranians have been shot & killed on the streets nationally in Jan 7th & 8th. The Shot & injured who made it to hospitals, were hounded & shot at point blank in Hospitals. AND the executions continue. Iran should have never been involved in any other country outside Iran. Alas, The Journalists Himanitarian Hypocricy stops at Gaza. It’s a Farce.
Sorry, mate. You need to do a lot more research into what happened during those protests in Tehran – who started the violence and who was killed, as well as research into the Iranian people themselves and how they view themselves. All this talk about “the Islamist regime killed 40,000 Iranians” is pure propaganda. See if you can find Netenyahu’s presentation of “the map of Greater Israel” at the UN last November and then tell me Israel poses no threat to its neighbours. The Israelis are have already launched their propaganda campaign to demonise Türkiye, as they have the wit to realise that if they militarily dominate all the countries proposed for “the creation of ‘Greater Israel'” (about half of Egypt, all of Lebanon, all of Syria, all of Jordan, about half of Saudi Arabia, all of Iraq, and about half of Iran), Türkiye will realise that they are next on the menu – and the propaganda campaign has started.
Here’s the figures for all the deaths and injuries, and property and infrastructure damage during the riots which happened just as the Tehran protest was breaking up …..
The Iranian Foreign Minister issued official damage and fatality figures for the recent riots – 305 ambulances and busses, 24 fuelling stations, 700 local shops, 300 private residential units, 750 banks, 414 government buildings, 749 police stations, 120 mobilisation forces centres, 200 schools, 300 mosques, 15 libraries, 2 Armenian churches, 253 bus stations, 600 ATM’s, 800 private vehicles, 3117 civilian and security forces fatalities of which 2427 are classed as martyrs (Moslems), and one Embassy – the PALESTINIAN Embassy 😳 (which should give you a clue) and the ambassador, a woman, was wounded. Terrorist elements – 690. And this in a country where protest is not only legal but actively encouraged by the government. The riots pretty much immediately stopped when the Iranians disconnected Starlink so you can say Starlink was being used for coordinating the attacks…..
Wow – pretty amazing statistics! Where ever do you find this stuff?
incorrect – that’s western media propaganda – there were riots, and many were shot, but not before a Mossad led uprising with weapons supplied by the Yanks and Israel started to attack the police and other security forces – the US and Israel have been attempting to destabilise the country for decades to reinstate their puppet Shah at all costs – keep up with what’s really going on rather than the entirely false narrative that is perpetrated by the Western MSM that cannot be trusted in the slightest – remember the safe and effective plandemic brought to you by Pfizer and Moderna to make billions and instal totally unnecessary lockdowns – that media, yeah.
Wrong there lady..Why did Iran attack it’s neighbours? Have another try.
Anything to do with hosting US military bases from which Iran is being attacked.
Irresponsible journalism..
Trudeau,s brother is tied to Iran , Obama, Trudeau, uranium mmm