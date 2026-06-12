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Retired British Army Colonel warns that civil war between Britons and immigrants is now inevitable

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There is very likely to be civil war in Britain, Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp said earlier this year.

“I’m not talking about the American Civil War,” he said.  “I’m talking about something more like Northern Ireland but on a much more intensive scale, where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other. And I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen.”

Related: Experts predict a civil war in the UK; there is no political solution

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Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp is a former commander of British forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. He spent much of his last five years of his military career in Downing Street as head of the international terrorism team at the Joint Intelligence Committee.  He is now a writer, journalist, media commentator and motivational speaker and provides strategic consultancy services on leadership, security, intelligence, counter-terrorism and defence.

In episode 3 of the Opinionated podcast, which aired in February, Col.  Richard Kemp discussed US–Iran negotiations, the potential for renewed fighting in Gaza and a brewing civil war in Britain.

Kemp argued that unchecked immigration, growing Islamist political influence and weak political leadership are pushing the United Kingdom toward what he described as a likely “civil war” scenario.

MirYam Institute: Britain set for “civil war” & Israel “must end Iran regime” warns Colonel Richard Kemp, 12 February 2026 (10 mins)

Partial Transcript

Benjamin Anthony: Back in the old country, Britain, where I grew up, in the defence of which you proudly served, heroically served, it seems to have completely lost its will to stand up for its culture. And it seems to be bending the knee to what many people say is immigration, but I actually think is Islamification of not just Britain, but Europe. But Britain’s an example of that.

What do you see as destiny now in the next 10, 20 years? Do service personnel such as yourself, who deployed so bravely overseas in the pursuit of protecting British interests, do they like what they see when they come back home?

Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp: I can’t speak for servicemen generally, but what I can say is that British soldiers who fought in Afghanistan, they fought against the Taliban and other Islamic extremists. And there were more British people, British Muslims serving with the Taliban, fighting on the side of the Taliban against the British than there were Muslims in the British army during that period. That, I think, is an indication of the state of play.

Things are going to get worse. Things have been getting worse, getting bad for many, many years, and they’re only going to get worse. And no government, either the government now or no prospective government of the UK, has the guts to stop it.

If they want to take strong action to prevent the Islamification of the UK, then it’s going to mean big trouble for them. They don’t want trouble. They look four years ahead. They will kick the can down the road to somebody else.

I think the end result of that is very likely to be civil war in Britain, where the indigenous…

Benjamin Anthony: Physical civil war?

Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp: Actual civil war.  I’m not talking about the American Civil War.  I’m talking about something more like Northern Ireland but on a much more intensive scale, where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other. And I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen, because there’s no prospect of the government, any government today, stopping this from occurring.

And the big problem that British people have is they don’t have political choice. We don’t really live in a democracy. Whatever party you vote for, you get the same policies. And that applies also to immigration and to the way in which the Islamic population is allowed to grow and not just grow in numbers, but grow in dominance. And they’re increasingly bold.

Now in Parliament, since the last election, there are something like six Islamist MPs, Members of Parliament, who got elected on a Gaza platform in a British election. And we’re going to see much more of that in the next election.

News interview with Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp CBE discussing civil-war risk in Britain on i24 News set.

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Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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12 Comments
Petra
Petra
14 hours ago

Giving islamic invaders the right to vote is about the most stupid thing one can do in politics.

Unfortunately this is the common thing they’ve done in Britain and all over the European continent.

Yes, Civil War is inevitable!

84777
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Reply
Ebbi
Ebbi
Reply to  Petra
11 hours ago

Should not have attacked, invaded, occuoied, loited, pillaged and genocided their countries.
It is cause and effect
BTW, 24 % NHS doctors identify as Muslim/ Asian! Plus 22% of UK dentists! You want the full data?

-1
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Isabel
Isabel
Reply to  Ebbi
9 hours ago

Hey Ebbie you need to go live in a muzzie nation. Hmm, maybe you do.

0
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Larry
Larry
Reply to  Ebbi
2 hours ago

I didn’t attack anyone, loot, pillage or commit genocide, nor do I support that. I also have a healthcare degree and can’t get a job that can pay me enough to survive. You really aren’t selling this very well.

0
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J.J.
J.J.
12 hours ago

🙏🙏
What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here’s a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/

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Reply
Hoepper
Hoepper
12 hours ago

The problem of unassimilable alien immigration is a policy pushed by members of another unassimilable population with vastly more influence in the corridors of power in England than that of the native Christian Anglo-Saxons and Celts. And this was known for well over 1,000 years. Edward I had the right idea.

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SpeakUp
SpeakUp
11 hours ago

Does he say this because civil war really is inevitable, or because the govt is so determined to make it happen?

What can a group do when it is under increasing deadly attack and asking politely, then roughly doesn’t stop it? Fight back or give up.

When the attacking force has complete surveillance and is armed to the teeth, and the group has neither?

Ghandi’s tactics worked for him and for India. They may be the only tactics that will work for us, if we can discipline ourselves to stick to them.

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Glen
Glen
11 hours ago

This “Yes sir” idiot who has dedicated his life to invading countries and killing people just because he was told to is part of a government push to get us all reacting in a way that will benefit them and ‘the agenda’.

0
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Ebbi
Ebbi
11 hours ago

Kemp is on Mossad payroll!
👇👇👇👇
Leaked Mossad Docs Expose Israel Hiring Illegals to ‘Slaughter White People’ in Western Nations
👉It’s official: Israel wants blood on the streets of every Western capital. They want chaos in every city. Beheadings, mob violence, pedophiles operating in plain sight. You name it. They want Western civilization torn apart.
👉This is all a psy-op and we have the proof.

1
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Isabel
Isabel
Reply to  Ebbi
10 hours ago

You are so very wrong about Israel. You must be a muzzie sympathizers.

-3
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Isabel
Isabel
10 hours ago

I believe the same is true for every nation on earth. I say round up all the illegals and send them back to their home countries. They could not cut it the first time in their homelands, maybe they can use all that anger they have stored up on their own people. Problem solved, but, I guess the logical and easiest answer is extremely hard for the governments of the world.

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Blakray
Blakray
1 hour ago

where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other” – looks like two sides to me. The British government sides with the immigrants already. They have chosen their side long since. Traitors.

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