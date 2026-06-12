Retired British Army Colonel warns that civil war between Britons and immigrants is now inevitable

There is very likely to be civil war in Britain, Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp said earlier this year.
“I’m not talking about the American Civil War,” he said. “I’m talking about something more like Northern Ireland but on a much more intensive scale, where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other. And I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen.”
Related: Experts predict a civil war in the UK; there is no political solution
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Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp is a former commander of British forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. He spent much of his last five years of his military career in Downing Street as head of the international terrorism team at the Joint Intelligence Committee. He is now a writer, journalist, media commentator and motivational speaker and provides strategic consultancy services on leadership, security, intelligence, counter-terrorism and defence.
In episode 3 of the Opinionated podcast, which aired in February, Col. Richard Kemp discussed US–Iran negotiations, the potential for renewed fighting in Gaza and a brewing civil war in Britain.
Kemp argued that unchecked immigration, growing Islamist political influence and weak political leadership are pushing the United Kingdom toward what he described as a likely “civil war” scenario.
Partial Transcript
Benjamin Anthony: Back in the old country, Britain, where I grew up, in the defence of which you proudly served, heroically served, it seems to have completely lost its will to stand up for its culture. And it seems to be bending the knee to what many people say is immigration, but I actually think is Islamification of not just Britain, but Europe. But Britain’s an example of that.
What do you see as destiny now in the next 10, 20 years? Do service personnel such as yourself, who deployed so bravely overseas in the pursuit of protecting British interests, do they like what they see when they come back home?
Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp: I can’t speak for servicemen generally, but what I can say is that British soldiers who fought in Afghanistan, they fought against the Taliban and other Islamic extremists. And there were more British people, British Muslims serving with the Taliban, fighting on the side of the Taliban against the British than there were Muslims in the British army during that period. That, I think, is an indication of the state of play.
Things are going to get worse. Things have been getting worse, getting bad for many, many years, and they’re only going to get worse. And no government, either the government now or no prospective government of the UK, has the guts to stop it.
If they want to take strong action to prevent the Islamification of the UK, then it’s going to mean big trouble for them. They don’t want trouble. They look four years ahead. They will kick the can down the road to somebody else.
I think the end result of that is very likely to be civil war in Britain, where the indigenous…
Benjamin Anthony: Physical civil war?
Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp: Actual civil war. I’m not talking about the American Civil War. I’m talking about something more like Northern Ireland but on a much more intensive scale, where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other. And I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen, because there’s no prospect of the government, any government today, stopping this from occurring.
And the big problem that British people have is they don’t have political choice. We don’t really live in a democracy. Whatever party you vote for, you get the same policies. And that applies also to immigration and to the way in which the Islamic population is allowed to grow and not just grow in numbers, but grow in dominance. And they’re increasingly bold.
Now in Parliament, since the last election, there are something like six Islamist MPs, Members of Parliament, who got elected on a Gaza platform in a British election. And we’re going to see much more of that in the next election.
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Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, UK News
Giving islamic invaders the right to vote is about the most stupid thing one can do in politics.
Unfortunately this is the common thing they’ve done in Britain and all over the European continent.
Yes, Civil War is inevitable!
Should not have attacked, invaded, occuoied, loited, pillaged and genocided their countries.
It is cause and effect
BTW, 24 % NHS doctors identify as Muslim/ Asian! Plus 22% of UK dentists! You want the full data?
Hey Ebbie you need to go live in a muzzie nation. Hmm, maybe you do.
I didn’t attack anyone, loot, pillage or commit genocide, nor do I support that. I also have a healthcare degree and can’t get a job that can pay me enough to survive. You really aren’t selling this very well.
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The problem of unassimilable alien immigration is a policy pushed by members of another unassimilable population with vastly more influence in the corridors of power in England than that of the native Christian Anglo-Saxons and Celts. And this was known for well over 1,000 years. Edward I had the right idea.
Does he say this because civil war really is inevitable, or because the govt is so determined to make it happen?
What can a group do when it is under increasing deadly attack and asking politely, then roughly doesn’t stop it? Fight back or give up.
When the attacking force has complete surveillance and is armed to the teeth, and the group has neither?
Ghandi’s tactics worked for him and for India. They may be the only tactics that will work for us, if we can discipline ourselves to stick to them.
This “Yes sir” idiot who has dedicated his life to invading countries and killing people just because he was told to is part of a government push to get us all reacting in a way that will benefit them and ‘the agenda’.
Kemp is on Mossad payroll!
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👉It’s official: Israel wants blood on the streets of every Western capital. They want chaos in every city. Beheadings, mob violence, pedophiles operating in plain sight. You name it. They want Western civilization torn apart.
👉This is all a psy-op and we have the proof.
You are so very wrong about Israel. You must be a muzzie sympathizers.
I believe the same is true for every nation on earth. I say round up all the illegals and send them back to their home countries. They could not cut it the first time in their homelands, maybe they can use all that anger they have stored up on their own people. Problem solved, but, I guess the logical and easiest answer is extremely hard for the governments of the world.
“where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other” – looks like two sides to me. The British government sides with the immigrants already. They have chosen their side long since. Traitors.