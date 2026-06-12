Retired British Army Colonel warns that civil war between Britons and immigrants is now inevitable

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There is very likely to be civil war in Britain, Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp said earlier this year.

“I’m not talking about the American Civil War,” he said. “I’m talking about something more like Northern Ireland but on a much more intensive scale, where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other. And I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen.”

Related: Experts predict a civil war in the UK; there is no political solution

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Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp is a former commander of British forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. He spent much of his last five years of his military career in Downing Street as head of the international terrorism team at the Joint Intelligence Committee. He is now a writer, journalist, media commentator and motivational speaker and provides strategic consultancy services on leadership, security, intelligence, counter-terrorism and defence.

In episode 3 of the Opinionated podcast, which aired in February, Col. Richard Kemp discussed US–Iran negotiations, the potential for renewed fighting in Gaza and a brewing civil war in Britain.

Kemp argued that unchecked immigration, growing Islamist political influence and weak political leadership are pushing the United Kingdom toward what he described as a likely “civil war” scenario.

Partial Transcript

Benjamin Anthony: Back in the old country, Britain, where I grew up, in the defence of which you proudly served, heroically served, it seems to have completely lost its will to stand up for its culture. And it seems to be bending the knee to what many people say is immigration, but I actually think is Islamification of not just Britain, but Europe. But Britain’s an example of that.

What do you see as destiny now in the next 10, 20 years? Do service personnel such as yourself, who deployed so bravely overseas in the pursuit of protecting British interests, do they like what they see when they come back home?

Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp: I can’t speak for servicemen generally, but what I can say is that British soldiers who fought in Afghanistan, they fought against the Taliban and other Islamic extremists. And there were more British people, British Muslims serving with the Taliban, fighting on the side of the Taliban against the British than there were Muslims in the British army during that period. That, I think, is an indication of the state of play.

Things are going to get worse. Things have been getting worse, getting bad for many, many years, and they’re only going to get worse. And no government, either the government now or no prospective government of the UK, has the guts to stop it.

If they want to take strong action to prevent the Islamification of the UK, then it’s going to mean big trouble for them. They don’t want trouble. They look four years ahead. They will kick the can down the road to somebody else.

I think the end result of that is very likely to be civil war in Britain, where the indigenous…

Benjamin Anthony: Physical civil war?

Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp: Actual civil war. I’m not talking about the American Civil War. I’m talking about something more like Northern Ireland but on a much more intensive scale, where you have the indigenous British and some of the immigrant population and the British government all on three different sides fighting against each other. And I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen, because there’s no prospect of the government, any government today, stopping this from occurring.

And the big problem that British people have is they don’t have political choice. We don’t really live in a democracy. Whatever party you vote for, you get the same policies. And that applies also to immigration and to the way in which the Islamic population is allowed to grow and not just grow in numbers, but grow in dominance. And they’re increasingly bold.

Now in Parliament, since the last election, there are something like six Islamist MPs, Members of Parliament, who got elected on a Gaza platform in a British election. And we’re going to see much more of that in the next election.

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