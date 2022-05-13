The Exposé reports the facts the mainstream refuse to. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé on Telegram
Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group
Have you ever had trouble accessing The Expose website?
(E.g.: Blocked by Anti-Virus software)
If you answered yes to having trouble accessing the site then please provide as much detail as possible on what happened and what organisation blocked access so we can investigate further...
How would you rate the quality of our investigative journalism on a scale of 1 to 10?
1 = Terrible, 10 = Outstanding
Please tell us what topics/subjects/areas you would like us to invesigate and report on more...
Would you like to see a discussion forum on The Expose site?
How often do you visit The Expose site / read our articles?
What makes you access the site/read our articles?
Do you share The Expose articles on your social media?
What country are you reading The Expose from?
Do you think it's fair that PayPal chose to defund The Expose because they don't like what we are reporting?
The Expose is looking for more investigative journalists. Would you be interested in writing for The Expose on a regular basis?
(If so then please email us at contact@theexpose.uk)
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, Opinion Pages, The Expose Blog, World News
[…] We want your Feedback Source link […]
Love your blog, just found you only about 1 month ago and I have already donated. Your articles are VIP and diff. than those that just copy everyones elses articles and repost. REALLY HOPE YOU STAY HERE FOR US. SO APPRECIATE WHAT YOU ARE DOING FOR AMERICANS!
I am glad to let you know that since i am reading your articles i am discovering a new paradigm far away from the narrative of the corporate mainstream medias continue to spread the truth.well done
My only issue is that I’m bombarded with the “give us money”-pop ups about 20 times per article. I understand that you need funding but I think it would help if you calmed down a little bit. Having to constantly click away pop ups when you’re trying to read isn’t really making me more eager to donate. Once per article max is more than enough.