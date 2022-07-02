Letter to the Editor: I Live in Sydney and Our Skies Are Changing

A reader from writes about chemtrails in the skies over Sydney, New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia. “It is with immense sadness that I too have witnessed the endless assault in our skies,” she writes. “I think they must be doing the chemtrails at night now, as the morning skies reveal the abuse that’s taken place earlier.”
To The Exposé,
It is with immense sadness that I too have witnessed the endless assault in our skies. For what seems like over a year now the sky is filled with trails of what appear to be streams of whitish-looking lines. As the days stretch out and the chemtrails disperse across the sky, they take on squiggly lines and are manifested in odd cloud formations that I’ve never seen before.
I live in NSW Sydney and our skies are changing.
Sydney, Australia
Click on the arrows either side of the image or swipe to view the next or previous image (3 images)
I think they must be doing the chemtrails at night now, as the morning skies reveal the abuse that’s taken place earlier.
I wonder if these pilots know what they’re doing! I wonder about these people who are allowing this to go on, and think will happen to them and their families.
Don’t these pilots know that they are just the average joe like the rest of us and however we will be affected by these chemtrails, and they will affect them and their families as well?
I pray for better skies.
Regards,
Rebecca, Sydney, Australia
If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.
Paychecks and pensions, these guys don’t want to know what they are spraying or why. Like Sgt. Scholtz on “Hogan’s Heroes,” “I see nothing, I hear nothing!”
Welcome to the skies of Wales, Australia
“I wonder if these pilots know what they’re doing?” – they probaly do, but sadly there are people who will anything for money, too many like that. Stan Sylvester said it very well, see his comment above.