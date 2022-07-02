Letter to the Editor: I Live in Sydney and Our Skies Are Changing

A reader from writes about chemtrails in the skies over Sydney, New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia. “It is with immense sadness that I too have witnessed the endless assault in our skies,” she writes. “I think they must be doing the chemtrails at night now, as the morning skies reveal the abuse that’s taken place earlier.”

To The Exposé,

It is with immense sadness that I too have witnessed the endless assault in our skies. For what seems like over a year now the sky is filled with trails of what appear to be streams of whitish-looking lines. As the days stretch out and the chemtrails disperse across the sky, they take on squiggly lines and are manifested in odd cloud formations that I’ve never seen before.

I live in NSW Sydney and our skies are changing.

I think they must be doing the chemtrails at night now, as the morning skies reveal the abuse that’s taken place earlier.

I wonder if these pilots know what they’re doing! I wonder about these people who are allowing this to go on, and think will happen to them and their families.

Don’t these pilots know that they are just the average joe like the rest of us and however we will be affected by these chemtrails, and they will affect them and their families as well?

I pray for better skies.

Regards,

Rebecca, Sydney, Australia

