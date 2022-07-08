The Georgia Guidestones Have Been Razed to the Ground

On Wednesday, an explosion rocked the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, Georgia, USA, after which, for safety reasons, the remainder was demolished.

In 1979, a mysterious stranger appeared in the remote town of Elberton, Georgia and ordered the construction of a very imposing granite monument – the Georgia Guidestones. He introduced himself as R.C. Christian but admitted it was not his real name. Researchers wondered for decades about his real identity and the real purpose of the Guidestones which he claimed would inspire the “Age of Reason.”

Written on the Guidestones, dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” in several languages, were 10 “commandments.”

The Guidestones were built for $500,000 on behalf of “a small group of loyal Americans” who remain anonymous, but are believed to include philanthropist and population control-enthusiast Ted Turner, wrote Summit News. Turner has repeatedly advocated for a 95 per cent population reduction and attends weird meetings with the likes of Bill Gates and George Soros to discuss how globalists could use their wealth to “slow the growth of the world’s population.”

After five years of investigation, in 2015 a documentary titled ‘Dark Clouds Over Elberton’ was released daring to solve the mystery. The investigators managed to convince the one man who knew the real identity of the man, R.C. Christian, who ordered the Guidestones into allowing the documentary makers to open a case, while being filmed, containing correspondence which revealed the Guidestones’ were ordered by Dr. Herbert Kirsten.

At 4 am on 6 June, a bomb blast severely damaged the Guidestones. The blast took out an entire wing of the monument.

Authorities moved quickly to demolish the rest of it, citing safety issues.

Jennifer Arcuri tweeted “Good riddance New World Order 💥#ItsOver” and attached the video below showing the demolition of the remainder of the monument.

By the end of the day, the Guidestones had been completely levelled.

Joachim Bartoll Official has a different view to those who feel the explosion was orchestrated by those who oppose the New World Order: