Whilst they knew you were mourning the Queen’s death, the UK Gov. quietly published reports confirming the Triple Vaccinated account for 91% of COVID Deaths throughout 2022 & there have been over 24k “unexplained” Excess Deaths since April

Reports quietly published by the UK Government whilst they knew the majority of the public were either mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, or distracted by the 24/7 news coverage surrounding her majesty’s death, shockingly reveal the following –

On the 8th of September 2022, the world was told that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. Since then, the United Kingdom has gone into a 10-day mourning period and the Mainstream Media have distracted the public with 24/7 news coverage surrounding the Queen’s death and the movements of the new King, Charles III.

It’s times like these that you ought to watch what bad news is being quietly published in the background in the hope that it won’t receive much attention, and it just so happens that some terrible news has been published by the UK Government institution, the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

On the 13th of September, the Office for National Statistics published a bulletin on deaths registered weekly in England and Wales in the week ending 2nd September 2022.

The most recent week shows that there were 8,868 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 675 excess deaths against the five-year average. Of the 8,868 deaths, 314 were attributed to Covid-19, equating to 3.5% of all deaths.

However, the 675 excess deaths during week 35 of 2022 are not an anomaly, and they are actually part of a trend that has been occurring week on week since around the end of April 2022

As you can see from the above, England and Wales recorded excess deaths throughout the majority of 2021 before they suddenly fell below the five-year average at the start of 2022.

But this is only because the ONS decided to change the five-year average to include 2021, and as you can clearly see from the above, there were tens of thousands of excess deaths in England and Wales at the beginning of 2021. This, therefore, artificially improves the figures for 2022 quite substantially.

However, as you can also see from the above, excess deaths suddenly began to rise again at some point in 2022, and have failed to subside. By looking at the actual dataset published by the ONS, we can see when that rise began.

The following table is taken from the ONS dataset on deaths that can be downloaded here.

Week 16, which was the week ending 22nd April, is when things began to turn south in terms of deaths across England and Wales. Since then there have been 201,552 non-Covid-19 deaths and 11,125 Covid-19 deaths as of 2nd September 2022. This equates to 212,677 deaths overall.

But the five-year-average number of deaths during the same time frame (which includes the extraordinary amount of deaths in 2021) equates to 188,672.

This means since the 22nd of April, there have been 24,005 excess deaths in England and Wales.

The same ONS dataset which can be accessed here also reveals the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

According to the ONS, there have been 25,855 alleged Covid-19 deaths from the beginning of 2022 up to 2nd September. Unfortunately, we are still waiting on data to confirm the vaccination status of those deaths from the end of May onwards, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find out if it is quietly published in the next few days.

But thanks to a recent Government report published whilst the public was distracted by the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, we do know the vaccination status of everyone who has died of Covid-19 up to the 31st of May 2022.

The dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 1 of the latest dataset contains figures on the mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths, deaths involving Covid-19, and deaths not involving Covid-19. And it is here that we are able to ascertain the vaccination status of everyone who has died of Covid-19 since the beginning of 2022.

Here’s how the ONS presents the figures for the month of January 2022 –

We’ve taken the figures provided by the ONS for each month in 2022, and produced the following chart showing Covid-19 deaths per month by vaccination status in England between 1st January and 31st May 2022 –

January saw the most deaths among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated population in England, with 3,914 deaths among the vaccinated, and 693 deaths among the unvaccinated. However, this is where the similarities end because we can see that except for the month of May, deaths rose among the vaccinated from February onward, whilst falling among the unvaccinated.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status per month in England between 1st January and 31st May 2022, according to the latest ONS dataset –

The above chart illustrates perfectly how things have worsened for the vaccinated month on month, whilst they have improved for the unvaccinated month on month.

In January, the vaccinated accounted for 85% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 15%. By March, the vaccinated accounted for 93% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated accounted for just 7%. And by May, the vaccinated accounted for 94% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated accounted for just 6%.

Many people may believe that this is simply because, according to data published by the UK Health Security Agency, 50% of the population of England refused the third jab, so those vaccinated deaths must be among the double vaccinated and partly vaccinated.

But unfortunately, those people are wrong.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan and 31st May 2022, and it includes the number among the triple/quadruple vaccinated –

Overall, there were 15,113 Covid-19 deaths by 31st May 2022, and a shocking 13,666 of those deaths were among the vaccinated population. But what’s even more shocking than this is that 12,442 of those deaths were among the triple/quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the triple/quadruple vaccinated population have accounted for a frightening 91% of all Covid-19 deaths among the vaccinated since the beginning of 2022 despite only 50% of the population being triple jabbed.

So whilst we still don’t have confirmation of the vaccination status of all Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of June, the data made available strongly suggests that at least 9 in every 10 of them will have been among the triple vaccinated.

This means whilst you were mourning the Queen’s death, your Government quietly confirmed there have been 25,855 Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of 2022 and the triple jabbed account for at least 9 in every 10 of those deaths.

However, this still doesn’t explain what’s caused the 24,005 “unexplained” excess deaths since April, which again were confirmed in a report quietly published by the UK Government whilst you were mourning the Queen’s death.

But that same report published whilst you were distracted by the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister does.

Table 1 of the ONS dataset contains figures on the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 22. The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2021, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months –

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than Covid-19, and this trend has continued month after month since. It also turns out this trend tally’s up with those who received the Covid-19 injections first.

People in England were vaccinated by order of age, with the eldest being offered the Covid-19 injection first.

The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status and age group for the month of May 2021 –

In December 2021, the UK Government offered a Covid-19 “Booster” jab to everybody. It was a free for all. Are we really to believe that it’s just a coincidence that the same ONS data shows mortality rates per 100k among the triple vaccinated began to overtake mortality rates among the unvaccinated from April and May 2022, approximately five months later?

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40-49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

As you can see from the above, the triple vaccinated mortality rate surpassed the unvaccinated mortality rate in May 2022, five months after the Covid-19 booster campaign.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 50 to 59-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Yet again we see the same pattern. The ONS data shows the same for the triple vaccinated among every single age group from either April or May 2022. Just as it did in 2021, approximately five months after the first vaccination was administered.

Click to enlarge

So it should come as no surprise as to why approximately five months after the Covid-19 booster campaign, England and Wales began to record excess deaths again against the five-year average, with 24,005 excess deaths being recorded as of 2nd September 2022.

It’s because the Covid-19 injections take approximately five months to kill recipients.

With news like this being swept under the carpet by the mainstream media, it makes you wonder what else they will attempt to hide in the coming weeks.