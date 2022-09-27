Trudeau drops COVID Vaccine Mandate because 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths have been among the Triple/Quadruple Vaccinated in the past 3 months

Back in June, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time despite allegedly being triple vaccinated. But despite this personal and clear evidence the that Covid-19 injections are useless, Trudeau refused to remove the Covid vaccine mandates he had enforced across Canada.

However, four months later, Trudeau has finally relented and decided to drop the Covid-19 vaccine mandates across Canada.

What’s changed his mind? Trudeau will most likely insist it’s because of the huge success of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. But he will be lying.

We know he will be lying because official Government of Canada reports confirm that over the past three months, quadruple and triple vaccinated Canadians have accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths.

This and the fact he has repeatedly tested positive for Covid-19 despite having numerous jabs are most likely the two main reasons why Justin Trudeau has finally decided to end his two and half year dictatorship in the name of Covid-19 across Canada.

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their 26th September update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to August 28th 2022 –

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020. By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the ‘Wayback Machine‘, we’re able to look at previously published reports by the Government of Canada and do the simple math ourselves to work out the current situation surrounding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

The following table is taken from a report published early July 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 12th June 2022 –

Now, all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 13th June and 28th August 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 143,732 Covid-19 cases between 13th June and 28th August 2022, and the vaccinated population accounted for 119,974 of them, with 88,427 cases among the triple vaccinated and 24,767 cases among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for 17% of Covid-19 cases, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 83%, 94% of which were among the triple and quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 13th June and 28th August 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 11,777 Covid-19 hospitalisations between 13th June and 28th August 2022, and the vaccinated population accounted for 9,914 of them, with 6,256 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated and 1,750 hospitalisations among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 16% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 84%, 81%% of which were among the triple and quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 13th June and 28th August 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 2,145 Covid-19 deaths between 13th June and 28th August 2022, and the vaccinated population accounted for 1,841 of them, with a shocking 1,123 deaths among the triple vaccinated and 548 deaths among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 86%, 90% of which were among the triple and quadruple jabbed.

Despite a mass booster campaign, and the Government of Canada trying to desperately conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed that 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were recorded among the triple/quadruple vaccinated population between 13th June and 28th August 2022.

Should we really be seeing this if the Covid-19 injections are effective?

Absolutely not. These figures suggest the more jabs you have, the more likely you are to be hospitalised or lose your life if exposed to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

This is why Justin Trudeau has finally decided to remove Covid-19 vaccine mandates and end his dictatorship in the name of Covid-19 across Canada.

But that can only mean one thing. It’s time for a new Trudeau dictatorship in the name of “Climate Change”.