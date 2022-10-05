Expert Claims Covid Vaccines Will Kill 700 million People Around the World

During an interview with USA Watchdog in June, Dr. David Martin predicted that 700 million people will die worldwide due to the Covid injections. He based his estimation on the World Health Organisation’s vision of the ‘Decade of Vaccines’ (“DoV”).

WHO’s DoV vision led to a collaboration in which Bill Gates’ GAVI serves on the leadership council. The Global Vaccine Action Plan (“GVAP”) – endorsed by the 194 Member States of the World Health Assembly in May 2012 – came out of the collaboration. The “leadership” that produced the GVAP are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI Alliance, UNICEF, United States National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and WHO.

We previously published an article about Dr. Martin’s interview with USA Watchdog but we feel it’s important to remind readers of the scale of the estimated deaths from the bioweapon that is called a Covid vaccine. The number that might die from Covid injections may have been revealed back in 2011 when the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) announced their “decade of vaccination.” The objective for the decade of vaccination was a population reduction of 15% globally, which would be about 700 million people dead.

Some may think this number of deaths is an exaggeration, but Dr. Martin is not the only one who has been raising the alarm. Dr. Robert Young estimated in August 2021 that 500 million people worldwide had already been injured, with potentially 35 million deaths, due to Covid injections. In August 2022, Steve Kirsch estimated a ballpark number of 12 million Covid injection deaths based on an estimate of one death for every 1,000 doses – “we are killing nearly close to 10,000 people every single day,” he wrote. Also in August, Peter Halligan, by piecing together data from a variety of sources, suggested as many as 20 million people worldwide had died from Covid injections, while another 2.2 billion have suffered injuries – implying we are only just getting started.

And finally, we have psychopath Bill Gates himself. In 2009 The Guardian reported on the first meeting of the Good Club, the name given to the tiny global elite of billionaire philanthropists including Bill Gates, George Soros, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, David Rockefeller and Ted Turner.

“The topics focused on education, emergency relief, government reform, the expected depth of the economic crisis and global health issues such as overpopulation and disease,” The Guardian wrote.

And here’s a reminder of what Gates said the following year at TedTalks in 2010 spouting his vision of how to “innovate to zero”:

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 per cent.” [timestamp 04:32]

TedTalks: Innovating to zero! Bill Gates, 20 February 2010 (20 mins)

David Martin, PhD, is an inventor, speaker, author, business executive and futurist. He is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM, an international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance.

During his hour-long interview in June, Dr. Martin told USA Watchdog that the Covid injections are “bioweapons.” Big Pharma and the government knew it and also knew it would cause massive deaths and permanent injuries. Dr. Martin said:

“It’s going to get much worse … It is not a coronavirus vaccine. It is a spike protein instruction to make the human body produce a toxin … The fact of the matter is the injections are an act of bioweapons and bioterrorism. They are not a public health measure. The facts are very simple. This was premeditated … This was a campaign of domestic terror to get the public to accept the universal vaccine platform using a known biological weapon. That is their own words and not my interpretation.”

As to how many will die from Covid injections Dr. Martin said:

“By their own estimate, they are looking for 700 million people globally, and that would put the US participation in that of the injected population as 75 million to 100 million people …There are a lot of reasons why they hope it will be between now and 2028 because there is this tiny little glitch of the illiquidity of the Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs. So, the fewer recipients of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the better. Not surprisingly, the recommendation was people over the age of 65 were the first ones to get injected.”

Dr. Martin explained:

“The dirty secret is . . . there are a lot of pilots having microvascular and clotting problems, and that keeps them out of the cockpit, which is a good place to not have them if they are going to throw a clot for a stroke or a heart attack. The problem is we are going to see that exact same phenomenon in the healthcare industry and at a much larger scale. So, we now have, along with the actual problem . . . of people getting sick and people dying, we actually have that targeting the healthcare industry writ large. This means we are going to have nurses and doctors who are going to be among the sick and dead. That also means the sick and the dying are also not going to get care.”

On 3 March Dr. Martin filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden. He and his group are suing everybody from President Biden to the FDA, CDC, Pfizer, Moderna and many others over the deaths and injuries from the CV19 bioweapons fraudulently passed off as “vaccines.” He contended that “this is far worse” than the Nuremberg trials of Nazis after WWII and added:

“This is organised crime . . . They have hidden behind the immunity shield that absolves them of product liability by naming the delivery of a bioweapon – a vaccination program … This is actually a criminal act. This is an act of domestic terror, and it is an anti-trust violation. This is racketeering. This is old-school racketeering, and it is no different than the mob in the 1920s. This is old-school racketeering for personal gain and profit at the expense of human lives. You need to call it what it is, and it’s organised crime. I would say the Nazis were better than the people who are doing this … The real question is why did American citizens develop a weapon to kill Americans and get paid to do it? That is a morally outrageous question, and, unfortunately, almost no one is asking it.”

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

700 million Worldwide Will Die from CV19 Vax by 2028 – Dr. David Martin, 28 June 2022 (63 mins)

