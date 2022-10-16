Government reports prove COVID Vaccination is killing Hundreds of Thousands every week & Confidential Pfizer Docs. confirm your Government knew it would happen

You may find some of the following claims initially hard to believe. But we can assure you that each and every one has been extracted from official Government approved documents.

If you are willing to read on then you are about to stumble on the most comprehensive selection of evidence that proves Covid-19 vaccination is in effect causing mass depopulation, and your Government knew it would happen.

We will reference each and every document for you to “fact check” the claims yourselves.

Excess Deaths

Europe is recording excess deaths against the 2016-2019 average on a weekly basis and has been all year.

Eurostat is the statistical office of the European Union, responsible for publishing high-quality Europe-wide statistics and indicators that enable comparisons between countries and regions.

The following chart is taken from Eurostat’s website and was published on the 13th of October 2022. It shows excess mortality across Europe for the month of August –

The above isn’t a one-off. It’s been the same old story all year, but nobody is talking about it.

The following chart shows excess mortality in Europe for the month of June –

It was a similar story across Europe in May 2022 as well –

We’re also seeing thousands of excess deaths every week across England and Wales.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales.

The following chart, created by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows the number of deaths per week up to 16th September 2022, compared to the 5-year average, and it proves the trend of weekly excess deaths in 2022 began towards the end of April –

Because the graph provided by the ONS is poor for dissecting the death figures, we downloaded the official ONS figures on deaths, which you can do so yourself here, and created charts to uncover the true severity of the situation since April 2022.

The following chart shows the number of excess deaths each week between week 16 and week 37 of 2022 compared to the five-year average –

The only week England and Wales did not record any excess deaths in the 22 weeks between 16th April and 16th September is week 22. However, this is most likely due to underreporting of deaths due to this week being the extended bank holiday weekend for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The worst week for excess deaths during this period was week 19. This was the week ending 15th May and it saw 2,208 excess deaths across England and Wales.

Since then the average number of excess deaths per week has equated to 1,145.1, mainly ranging from around 1,000 to 1,700+ per week.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths between week 16 and week 37 of 2022 vs the five-year average number of deaths and the overall number of excess deaths in 2022 –

Sadly, nearly 26,000 more people have died than expected.

But let’s return to Europe.

Official figures provided by 29 European countries confirm there have been more excess deaths in 2022 across Europe than in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as 2021 when a huge swathe of deaths occurred following the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections.

Unfortunately, analysis shows that the increase in 2022 is due to so many children and young adults now dying on a weekly basis.

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring activity. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

Official national mortality statistics are provided weekly from the 29 European countries or subnational regions in the EuroMOMO collaborative network, supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and hosted by Statens Serum Institut, Denmark.

As of week 37, 2022, Europe had recorded 243,617 excess deaths.

During the same time frame in 2020 (week 0 to week 37), there were 233,737 excess deaths recorded. These were mostly labelled as Covid-19 deaths.

During the same time frame in 2021, there were 231,956 excess deaths. A large amount of these will have been labelled as Covid-19 in the winter of 2021, but the Covid-19 injections should have put a stop to both alleged Covid-19 deaths and a huge increase in excess deaths.

Unfortunately, it didn’t.

By week 37, Europe had officially recorded 9,880 more excess deaths in 2022 than it recorded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

It has also officially recorded 11,661 more excess deaths in 2022 than it recorded in 2021, despite the fact, there was an alleged huge Covid-19 wave of deaths at the beginning of 2021.

The question is why?

Well, there is plenty of evidence out there to suggest it is the Covid-19 injections that are now contributing to the significant number of excess deaths still occurring week on week.

1 in every 73 Vaccinated People was dead by May 2022 in England

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths following Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 based on the figures provided by the ONS –

The following chart shows the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

The data in the chart has been extracted from page 65 of the UK Health Security Agency Weekly National Influenza and Covid-19 Surveillance – Week 27 – report,

Therefore, based on the fact that 44.48 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England, and 606,537 deaths among the vaccinated, this equates to 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people having sadly died by the end of May 2022.

Covid-19 Vaccines are at least 75x deadlier than every other Vaccine combined

The UK Medicine Regulator has confirmed that over a period of nineteen months the Covid-19 Vaccines have caused at least 5.5x as many deaths as all other available vaccines combined in the past 21 years.

This means, that when compared side by side, the Covid-19 injections are a shocking 7,402%/75x more deadly than every other vaccine available in the UK.

The UK Medicine Regulator revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request that they had received a total of 404 reported adverse reactions to all available vaccines (excluding the Covid-19 injections) associated with a fatal outcome between the 1st January 2001 and the 25th August 2021 – a time frame of 20 years and 8 months.

The UK Medicine Regulator also revealed that by July 13th 2022, they had received 2,213 reported adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines associated with a fatal outcome.

Twenty years and 8 months is a period that is 13.7 x longer than the nineteen-month period where the Covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out.

Therefore, the number of deaths reported to all other vaccines combined in the same time frame of nineteen months equates to 29.5 deaths.

This means the Covid-19 injections are proving to be a shocking 7,402%/75x more deadly than every other vaccine available in the UK.

Mortality Rates are lowest among the Unvaccinated in every single age-group

The following three charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for all age groups. You can click each chart to enlarge it –

The data has been extracted from table 2 of the UK’s Office for National Statistics ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, which can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, the partly and double vaccinated among every single age group were more likely to die than the unvaccinated in the same age group. And by May 2022 at the latest, the triple vaccinated among every single age group were more likely to die than the unvaccinated in the same age group.

This cannot simply be explained by the fact more people are vaccinated because these are rates per 100,000 population.

It takes approximately 5 months for Covid-19 Vaccination to kill thousands

The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2021, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months –

The data has been extracted from table 1 of the UK’s Office for National Statistics ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, which can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than Covid-19, and this trend has continued month after month since.

So it should come as no surprise as to why approximately five months after the Covid-19 booster campaign, mortality rates among the triple vaccinated surpassed mortality rates among the unvaccinated.

Covid-19 Vaccination weakens the Immune System

The following chart shows Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 by vaccination status in England between Week 51, 2021 and Wek 12, 2022 –

Click to enlarge

The data has been extracted from the tables found in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 UK Health Security Agency Vaccine Surveillance Reports.

The above shows a rapid improvement in case rates among the unvaccinated population in every single age group over three months, and a frightening rise in case rates per 100,000 among triple vaccinated individuals in every single age group over a period of three months.

In fact, the difference between the two groups was so significant that by week 12 of 2022, real-world vaccine effectiveness was proving to be as low as minus-391% among 60 to 69-year-olds. This had fallen from an already concerning effectiveness of minus-104.7% among the same age group by week 2 of 2022.

Pfizer’s Formula: Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

But let us be absolutely clear. Despite a mass media campaign to have you believe getting a booster is essential to “top up your immunity” due to declining effectiveness, it is actually impossible for vaccine effectiveness to wane when it comes to the Covid-19 injections.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to work by injecting mRNA into your body, which then invades your cells and instructs them to make the spike protein found in the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus. Once your body has produced millions of spike proteins, your immune system is supposed to get to work, rid the body of the spike proteins, and then remember to release those same antibodies if you ever encounter the actual alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So, when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weaken over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

The problem we are seeing in the real-world data is that the immune system isn’t returning to the natural state seen among most of the unvaccinated population. If it was we would be seeing vaccine effectiveness close to 0%, not a shocking minus-391%. This means Covid-19 vaccination is damaging the immune system, and we’re seeing this reflected in Covid-19 death figures.

9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in 2022 have been among the Vaccinated population

The following chart shows Covid-19 deaths per month by vaccination status in England between 1st January and 31st May 2022 –

The data has been extracted from table 1 of the UK’s Office for National Statistics ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, which can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

January saw the most deaths among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated population in England, with 3,914 deaths among the vaccinated, and 693 deaths among the unvaccinated. However, this is where the similarities end because we can see that except for the month of May, deaths rose among the vaccinated from February onward, whilst falling among the unvaccinated.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status per month in England between 1st January and 31st May 2022, according to the latest ONS dataset –

The above chart illustrates perfectly how things have worsened for the vaccinated month on month, whilst they have improved for the unvaccinated month on month.

In January, the vaccinated accounted for 85% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 15%. By March, the vaccinated accounted for 93% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated accounted for just 7%. And by May, the vaccinated accounted for 94% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated accounted for just 6%.

Newborn Baby Deaths are at critical levels & Birth Rates are falling

Official figures reveal that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths in Scotland. This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the ‘control limit’ for the second time in at least four years.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) never formally announced they were launching an investigation, but this is what they are supposed to do when the upper warning threshold is reached, and they did so back in 2021.

At the time, PHS said the fact that the upper control limit has been exceeded “indicates there is a higher likelihood that there are factors beyond random variation that may have contributed to the number of deaths that occurred”.

However, on the 30th of September, the Scottish Government stepped in and announced it was finally commissioning a long overdue investigation into neonatal deaths across Scotland since the Covid-19 vaccine was first approved.

The Scottish Government says that “the review will cover all reported deaths across Scotland between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 to find out if there is anything that may have contributed to the increase. Anything identified will feed into recommendations and actions to improve the quality of care for mother and babies.”

Meanwhile, official data coming out of Germany shows birthrates have dropped dramatically.

The official German birth data was recently released and updated to April 2022 and it continues to show an 11% drop from the average for the last 7 years and a 13% drop from 2021.

Covid-19 Vaccination increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC)) Vaccine Adverse Event Database (VAERS), as of April 2022, a total of 4,113 foetal deaths had been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, 3,209 of which were reported against the Pfizer injection.

The CDC has admitted that just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to VAERS therefore the true figure could be many times worse. But to put these numbers into perspective, there were only 2,239 reported foetal deaths to VAERS in the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections in December of 2020. (Source)

And a further study which can be viewed here found that the risk of suffering a miscarriage following Covid-19 vaccination is 1,517% higher than the risk of suffering a miscarriage following flu vaccination.

The true risk could however actually be much higher because pregnant women are a target group for Flu vaccination, whereas they are only a small demographic in terms of Covid-19 vaccination so far.

Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of developing Cancer

The following chart shows the number of adverse events related to cancer reported to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA against the Flu vaccines (2008 to 2020) and the Covid-19 vaccines (Dec 2020 to Aug 2022) –

The data has been extracted from the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System found here.

Whilst shocking, the above doesn’t properly represent the severity of the situation.

According to ‘Our World in Data’, as of 9th August 2022, 606 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the USA. This means there have been actually nearly 3x as many flu vaccines administered between 2008-2020 than Covid-19 injections since the end of 2020, let alone all of the other vaccines that have been administered.

Based on the above numbers provided by the CDC, the number of adverse events related to cancer reported per 100,000 doses of flu vaccine administered equates to just 0.0003 per 100,000 dose.

But the number of adverse events related to cancer reported per 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered equates to 0.43 per 100,000 doses.

This means Covid-19 vaccination is 1433.33x more likely to cause cancer than flu vaccination suggesting it elevates the risk of cancer. And there is scientific evidence to explain how this can occur.

The homologous recombination DNA repair pathway is one of the mechanisms that the body uses to stop your cells from turning cancerous in response to environmental stress.

And in October 2021, two revered scientists, called Jiang and Mei, had a paper published, after peer review, in MDPI, showing that the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein obliterated the DNA repair mechanism in lymphocytes.

The viral spike protein was so toxic to this pathway that it knocked 90% of it out. If the whole spike protein got into the nucleus (in the ovaries), and enough of it was produced and hung around long enough before the body was able to get rid of it all, it would cause cancer.

Fortunately, in the case of natural infection, this is unlikely to occur. But the experimental mRNA “vaccines” induce spike protein to be produced in and around the cell nucleus and this occurs for at least 60 days and almost certainly longer.

Depopulation

When we couple the fact hundreds of thousands of excess deaths are being recorded around the world every week with the fact birth rates are dropping and newborn baby deaths are at critical levels, we can see how this is going to lead to or is causing depopulation.

And when we couple that with the fact mortality rates are highest among the vaccinated in every single age group, Covid-19 vaccination damages the immune system and increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage, we can see how Covid-19 vaccination could be to blame for the situation.

However, there is plenty more evidence out there to confirm the fact that Covid-19 vaccination is entirely to blame for the ensuing depopulation, and that evidence is contained in confidential documents that were collated in early 2021, proving your Government knew all of this was about to happen and chose to do nothing about it.

90% of Covid-19 vaccinated pregnant women lost their baby but your Government and Medicine Regulators chose to ignore the data

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website. The latest drop happened on 1st June 2022.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 12 of the confidential document contains data on the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection in pregnancy and lactation.

Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Forty-six-percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.

Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figures.

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

Here’s the guidance taken from the UK Government’s ‘REG 174 INFORMATION FOR UK HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS’ document –

That’s how the guidance read in December 2020 anyway. Unfortunately, just a month or so later, the UK Government and other Governments around the world revised that guidance to read as follows –

This is still the official guidance as of June 2022, and leads to several questions requiring urgent answers when we consider since early 2021 pregnant women have been told Covid-19 vaccination is perfectly safe.

You only have to look at the things women were told to avoid during pregnancy prior to being told it’s perfectly safe to take an experimental injection to realise something just isn’t right here –

Smoked fish,

Soft cheese,

Wet paint,

Coffee,

Herbal tea,

Vitamin supplements,

Processed Junk foods.

These are just to name a few, and the list is endless.

So let’s start with the ‘Pregnancy’ section of the official guidance. In December 2020 the guidance stated ‘Covid-19 vaccination is not recommended during pregnancy‘. Just a month or so later this guidance stated ‘Animal studies do not indicate harmful effects with respect to pregnancy etc.’

So let’s take a look at the animal studies in question.

But before we do it’s worth pointing out that the official guidance states, as of June 2022, that ‘administration of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and foetus’. So why on earth has every single pregnant woman up and down the land been actively coerced into getting this injection?

The limited animal study talked about in the official guidance actually uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group were 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study suggests that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

So with this being the case, how on earth have medicine regulators around the world managed to state in their official guidance that “Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy”? And how have they managed to state “It is unknown whether the Pfizer vaccine has an impact on fertility“?

The truth of the matter is that they actively chose to cover it up.

We know this thanks to a ‘Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

A document titled ‘Delegate’s Overview and Request for ACV’s Advice‘ that was created on 11th January 2021 was published under the FOI request. Page 30 onwards of the document shows a ‘review of the product information’, and highlights changes that should be made to the ‘Non-clinical evaluation report’ prior to official publication.

The changes were requested to be made by Pfizer prior to the next product information update.

Some of those requested changes were as follows –

The Module 4 evaluator requested Pfizer remove their claim that “Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to reproductive toxicity”.

Why?

The Module 4 evaluator told Pfizer that ‘Pregnancy Category B2’ was considered appropriate and requested that they added the following line –

“A combined fertility and developmental toxicity study in rats showed increased occurrence of supernumerary lumbar ribs in fetuses from COMIRNATY- treated female rats”.

But here’s a reminder of how the official document issued to the general public reads –

The pregnancy category was changed to ‘B1’, no line was included on the increased occurrence of supernumerary lumbar ribs in fetuses, and they instead included the line that was requested to be removed claiming “Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy…”.

Here’s the official description of the pregnancy categories –

That’s quite a big difference between the two categories. But the fact that the Module 4 evaluator even thought Pregnancy Category B2 was appropriate is highly questionable when you consider the results, as we revealed above, of the “inadequate” and extremely small animal study that was performed to evaluate the safety of administering the Pfizer Covid-19 injection during pregnancy.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries; now cases of Ovarian Cancer are at an all-time high

Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

An ‘ovary’ is one of a pair of female glands in which the eggs form and the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone are made.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that concerning accumulation continued.

But official UK data published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, offers some concerning clues as to the consequences of that accumulation on the ovaries.

Figures for the number of individuals suffering from ovarian cancer show that the known trend in 2021 was significantly higher than 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

The above chart shows up to June 2021, but the charts found on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard now show figures all the way up to December 2021 and unfortunately reveal that the gap has widened even further with the number of women suffering Ovarian cancer increasing significantly.

Click to enlarge

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal evidence of autoimmune disease and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease, but your Government and Medicine Regulators chose to ignore it

Here’s what Pfizer revealed to the FDA in regard to Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease in full –

Pfizer writes in the description section that –

‘an expected rate of VAED is difficult to establish so a meaningful observed / expected analysis cannot be conducted at this point based on available data. The feasibility of conducting such an analysis will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis as data on the virus grows and the vaccine safety data continues to accrue’.

Considering the fact this document was approved on 30th April 2021, and based on data on adverse reactions received up to 28th Feb 2021, this sentence should concern even the most loyal pharmaceutical worshippers.

In the UK the Pfizer jab was granted emergency use authorisation on the 8th Dec 20, and the first injection was administered the following day. By April 2021, 5 months later, Pfizer was admitting that it did not have a clue if its Covid-19 injections caused VAED, and that they will only know once they have more data.

This confirms in black and white that the general public has been taking part in possibly the largest experiment ever conducted, and it’s an experiment that has made a select few extremely rich.

Pfizer continues in the description section to state –

‘Since the first temporary authorization for emergency supply under Regulation 174 in the UK (01 December 2020) and through 28 February 2021, 138 cases [0.33% of the total PM dataset], reporting 317 potentially relevant events were retrieved.’

What Pfizer is admitting here is that up to 28th Feb 21, 138 people had reported adverse events that were markers of Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease.

According to Pfizer those 138 cases reporting 317 VAED relevant events included –

71 incidents in the UK;

25 incidents in the USA;

14 incidents in Germany;

16 incidents in France, Italy, Mexico & Spain (4 each);

3 incidents in Denmark;

and 9 incidents from 9 different countries

Of the 138 cases, 71 were deemed ‘medically significant’ of which 8 were left with serious disabilities Non-fatal / non-life-threatening hospitalisation was required for 16 cases of which 1 was left with serious disabilities. 17 cases were deemed life-threatening of which 7 were deemed serious for hospitalisation, and 38 cases resulted in death.

At the time of the report which was based on data submitted up to the end of February 2021, apart from the 38 cases that were known to have resulted in death at the time, just a further 26 cases were listed as resolved, with 65 not resolved, 1 not resolved with sequelae, and 8 with unknown outcomes.

Pfizer go on to state in the confidential document that –



‘Of the 317 relevant events, the most frequently reported PTs (≥2%) were: Drug ineffective (135), Dyspnoea (53), Diarrhoea (30), COVID-19 pneumonia (23), Vomiting (20), Respiratory failure (8), and Seizure (7).’

Pfizer concludes in its document that –

‘VAED may present as severe or unusual clinical manifestations of COVID-19. Overall, there were 37 subjects with suspected COVID-19 and 101 subjects with confirmed COVID-19 following one or both doses of the vaccine; 75 of the 101 cases were severe, resulting in hospitalisation, disability, life-threatening consequences or death.’

This seems to be an admittance from Pfizer that its vaccine isn’t very good at protecting recipients of its experimental It’s important to remember that these injections do not prevent infection or transmission, they are only supposed to protect against hospitalisation and death. Therefore, with 75 of the 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases being severe (69%), this seems to be an admittance from Pfizer that its vaccine isn’t very good at actually doing that.

Pfizer finishes by stating that –

‘In this review of subjects with COVID-19 following vaccination, based on the current evidence,

VAED/VAERD remains a theoretical risk for the vaccine. Surveillance will continue.’

Here we have Pfizer admitting that Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is a theoretical risk associated with its experimental Covid-19 gene therapy, which has been injected into the arms of hundreds of millions of people around the world several times since December 2020.

There are no appropriate words that could possibly convey how unbelievably stupid and dangerous the decision to give this injection to millions of people, including children was and still is.

Autoimmune Disease

Unfortunately, the FDA also chose to ignore the evidence presented by Pfizer of autoimmune disease being suffered as adverse events to its Covid-19 injection.

Page 20 of the reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf document contains details surrounding adverse events reported relating to immune-mediated/autoimmune diseases.

According to Pfizer, of the 42,086 trial participants, 1,050 reported suffering autoimmune disease, of which 760 were medically confirmed.

Just 196 of these cases were among the elderly, with the vast majority (746) among adults, and a further 2 among adolescents.

780 of these autoimmune disease cases were considered serious, whilst 297 were considered non-serious.

The most frequently reported events included hypersensitivity, neuropathy peripheral, pericarditis, myocarditis, and autoimmune disorder and Raynaud’s phenomenon among many others.

This shows that back in April 2021, medicine regulators were fully aware of the risk of suffering myocarditis and pericarditis. As of June 2022, these are two of the only side effects of Covid-19 vaccination that medicine regulators have admitted can occur, proving how common the side effects are.

Questionably, Pfizer concluded in their submitted document that –

“This cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues. Surveillance will continue.”

This is a statement Pfizer would live to regret at least when it comes to myocarditis and pericarditis.

Here’s how both autoimmune diseases have affected people in the USA according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), where just 1-10% of adverse reactions are actually reported –

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal tens of thousands of reported adverse events and thousands of deaths in the first 90 days of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

In the confidential Pfizer document titled Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Records Reports, it is evident that in the first 90 days of the Covid-19 vaccine’s roll out under the FDA’s emergency use authorisation– from December 1st. 2020 – February 28th, 2021 – there were tens of thousands of reported adverse reactions, including over 1200 deaths.

As the report only included adverse events to the vaccine that researchers considered “serious cases,” there were thousands more submissions that were left out of this data.

The report states that in all there were a total of 42,086 case reports of individuals who had an adverse reaction to Pfizer’s vaccine worldwide, with the largest number (13,739) coming from the United States and from the UK (13,404).

According to the document’s women (29,914) were over 3x more likely to experience a reaction than men (9182). A total of 1223 individuals had a fatal reaction to the experimental Pfizer vaccine.

The report also states that any cases deemed “non-serious” would be processed within 90 days. Yet, this report was released before 90 days of Pfizer’s vaccine being available had even passed.

“Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritised the processing of serious cases, in order to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity.

Non-serious cases are processed as soon as possible and no later than 90 days from receipt. Pfizer has also taken multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports.”

Your Government knew it would happen

The confidential Pfizer documents reveal that your Government knew the risks of rolling out the experimental Covid-19 injections to the general population but chose to ignore those risks and proceed anyway.

They knew the harm the vaccines could cause during pregnancy but chose to not only ignore them but actually cover them up.

They knew the vaccine accumulated in all parts of the body but insisted it remained at the injection site.

They knew there was evidence of the vaccines causing autoimmune disease and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease, but chose to ignore it.

And they knew the Covid-19 vaccines had maimed and killed thousands in the first 90 days of roll-out but chose to carry on offering the injection to the public anyway.

All of these things together were a recipe for depopulation and now in late 2022, we seem to be witnessing it finally happen.

We told you that you may find some of the above claims initially hard to believe. But as you have seen, they are all extracted from official Government approved documents.

Covid-19 vaccination is in effect causing mass depopulation, and your Government knew it would happen.