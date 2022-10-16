Europe has suffered a record-breaking number of Excess Deaths in 2022 & it’s because so many Children & Young Adults are “mysteriously” dying

Official figures on deaths collated from 27 countries around Europe reveal the continent has suffered more excess deaths in 2022 than in any of the past five years, even surpassing deaths in the first year of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

All age groups are suffering a considerable number of excess deaths every single week. But the official data reveals that the reason 2022 is a record-breaking year so far for excess deaths is due to the fact so many children and young adults are now dying.

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring project. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

The latest data was generated in week 41 of 2022 from 27 participating countries and includes figures on deaths up to week 40 of 2022.

The participating countries for week 40’s data are:



Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Germany (Berlin), Germany (Hesse), Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK (England), UK (Northern Ireland), UK (Scotland), and UK (Wales).

The following is a snapshot of the cumulative excess deaths among all ages up to week 40 of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. This was taken from the week 40 EuroMOMO report which can be viewed here.

As you can see from the above, the year 2022 has seen the most excess deaths across Europe in the past five years, with 261,653 excess deaths.

The following chart has been created to show the overall number of deaths for each year between week 0 and week 40 using the figures provided by EuroMOMO –

Logically, one would expect 2020 to be the year where the most excess deaths were recorded, simply because the entire world was put on lockdown due to an alleged “deadly” pandemic.

Then with the mass roll-out of a “life-saving” vaccine, one would expect excess deaths to have fallen a long way in 2021 and significantly in 2022.

So why is it that the total number of excess deaths in 2021 by week 40 is only 2,773 shy of the number of excess deaths in 2020?

And why is it that the total number of excess deaths in 2022 by week 40 is 17,958 greater than the number of deaths in 2020, and 20,731 greater than the number of excess deaths in 2021?

We can partly answer that question by looking at who it is that’s dying.

The following two charts show excess deaths in 2020, 2021 and 2022 up to week 40 among 45-64-year-olds and 65-74-year-olds.

The above shows that there were more excess deaths in 2021 among these age groups than in both 2022 and 2020. The year 2020 actually recorded the least amount of excess deaths. So the record-breaking number of deaths in 2022 cannot be solely attributed to people dying aged 45 to 74.

The following two charts show excess deaths in 2020, 2021 and 2022 up to week 40 among people aged 75-84, and people aged 85+.

The year 2022 has seen the most excess deaths among people aged 75-84 and 85+ out of the three years. But only slightly among 75 to 84-year-olds, with a slightly bigger gap among those aged 85 and above.

So again, the record-breaking number of deaths in 2022 cannot be solely attributed to people dying aged 75 and above.

Unfortunately, 2022 is a record-breaking year so far for excess deaths across Europe because so many children and young adults are dying, as you can see from the following two charts –

In regards to children aged 0 to 14, we know that the increase in excess deaths started to be recorded around week 22 of 2021, which just happened to coincide with the week the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted “an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (Pfizer) to include use in children aged 12 to 15″.

We analysed data provided by EuroMOMO at the end of August 2022, and discovered an 8x increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 injection for children.

Thankfully, our investigation forced EuroMOMO and all participating countries across Europe to launch a Europe-wide investigation into why so many children have died.

Unfortunately, despite the clear correlation between offering the Covid-19 injection to children and an increase in excess deaths, that investigation is still ongoing. And whilst it’s still ongoing thousands more children are dying resulting in hundreds of further excess deaths.

But let’s get back to our original questions.

Why is it that the total number of excess deaths in 2021 by week 40 is only 2,773 shy of the number of excess deaths in 2020?

And why is it that the total number of excess deaths in 2022 by week 40 is 17,958 greater than the number of deaths in 2020, and 20,731 greater than the number of excess deaths in 2021?

We know that Europe has suffered more excess deaths in 2022 than in any of the past five years because so many young adults and children are dying alongside every other age group.

Based on the correlation between the EMA approving the Covid vaccine for children and an increase in excess deaths we’re sure you can all work out these deaths are most likely due to Covid-19 vaccination.

But do we have any evidence to prove Covid-19 vaccination is to blame for deaths in every single age group?

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on which way you want to look at it, we do.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 as detailed above but collated together for all age groups.

The data has been extracted from the dataset ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, published by the UK Government institution the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The above shows that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group in England. This means they are highest among the partly vaccinated, double vaccinated and triple+ vaccinated.



(You can read a full investigation of the above figures broken down by age group here.)

This in turn means we have indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and killing people in the thousands.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

And this is why Europe has suffered a record-breaking number of excess deaths so far in 2022. with 17,958 more excess deaths than occurred up to week 40 in the first year of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.