URGENT: CDC is Voting to Add Covid “Vaccines” to the Childhood Schedule, Submit Your Comment Today

Today, 20 October, the US Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (“ACIP”) is holding a vote on whether to add the Covid “vaccine” to the childhood vaccination schedule. Yesterday they voted 15-0 for the Centres for Disease Control (“CDC”) to recommend that children get the Covid “vaccines and boosters.” The CDC has invited the public to submit their written comments before on or before 20 October 2022.

The CDC is holding an ACIP meeting on 19/20 October. This meeting is open to the public and the public has been invited to submit their comments either by postal mail or electronically through the Federal eRulemaking Portal. “Written comments must be received on or before October 20, 2022,” Regulations.gov website states.

“Interested persons or organisations are invited to participate by submitting written views, recommendations, and data. Please note that comments received, including attachments and other supporting materials, are part of the public record and are subject to public disclosure. Comments will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov.”

You can comment HERE by clicking the comment button.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

The ACIP meeting being held in Atlanta, Georgia, is to discuss updates to the childhood immunisation schedule, Covid, influenza, pneumococcal vaccines and more. A spokesperson for the CDC confirmed to Fox News that this will include a determination on including approved or authorised Covid vaccines.

ACIP committee will likely add the Covid vaccines to the childhood vaccination program on Thursday, wrote Steve Kirsch. “This will allow the vaccine makers to escape product liability for the adult vaccines which means the “emergency” can end, but the liability protection lives on.”

“Today [19 October], the ACIP panel voted unanimously 15-0 for the CDC to recommend that children get the Covid-19 “vaccines and boosters,” Dr. Robert Malone wrote. “The actual vote to add this experimental Covid-19 mRNA injection to the childhood vaccination schedule is tomorrow [20 October].”

Adding the modified mRNA injection to the childhood vaccine schedule while pretending that there is an ongoing never-ending emergency “pandemic” with a demographic that has an IFR of zero is literally a push for even more democide, wrote 2nd Smartest Guy in the World.

You can be a pest for the pharma criminals, wrote Vigilant Fox. “They are small. This is our opportunity to become a giant pest army.”

Robert Kenney Jr. explained in the video below why they would be so eager to add the Covid “vaccine” to the childhood vaccination schedule.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Vigilant Fox: Inundate the CDC, Save the Children: Here’s How You Can Be a Pest for the Pharma Criminals,

19 October 2022 (2 mins)

The Epoch Times is airing the ACIP meeting live HERE or on their website HERE.

Further reading and updates:

Comments Already Submitted

At the time of writing 1,392 comments had been submitted via the Federal eRulemaking Portal with 939 of these being submitted yesterday.

Below is a sample of comments that have been submitted: