URGENT: CDC is Voting to Add Covid “Vaccines” to the Childhood Schedule, Submit Your Comment Today

Today, 20 October, the US Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (“ACIP”) is holding a vote on whether to add the Covid “vaccine” to the childhood vaccination schedule. Yesterday they voted 15-0 for the Centres for Disease Control (“CDC”) to recommend that children get the Covid “vaccines and boosters.” The CDC has invited the public to submit their written comments before on or before 20 October 2022.
The CDC is holding an ACIP meeting on 19/20 October. This meeting is open to the public and the public has been invited to submit their comments either by postal mail or electronically through the Federal eRulemaking Portal. “Written comments must be received on or before October 20, 2022,” Regulations.gov website states.
“Interested persons or organisations are invited to participate by submitting written views, recommendations, and data. Please note that comments received, including attachments and other supporting materials, are part of the public record and are subject to public disclosure. Comments will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov.”
You can comment HERE by clicking the comment button.
The ACIP meeting being held in Atlanta, Georgia, is to discuss updates to the childhood immunisation schedule, Covid, influenza, pneumococcal vaccines and more. A spokesperson for the CDC confirmed to Fox News that this will include a determination on including approved or authorised Covid vaccines.
ACIP committee will likely add the Covid vaccines to the childhood vaccination program on Thursday, wrote Steve Kirsch. “This will allow the vaccine makers to escape product liability for the adult vaccines which means the “emergency” can end, but the liability protection lives on.”
“Today [19 October], the ACIP panel voted unanimously 15-0 for the CDC to recommend that children get the Covid-19 “vaccines and boosters,” Dr. Robert Malone wrote. “The actual vote to add this experimental Covid-19 mRNA injection to the childhood vaccination schedule is tomorrow [20 October].”
Adding the modified mRNA injection to the childhood vaccine schedule while pretending that there is an ongoing never-ending emergency “pandemic” with a demographic that has an IFR of zero is literally a push for even more democide, wrote 2nd Smartest Guy in the World.
You can be a pest for the pharma criminals, wrote Vigilant Fox. “They are small. This is our opportunity to become a giant pest army.”
Robert Kenney Jr. explained in the video below why they would be so eager to add the Covid “vaccine” to the childhood vaccination schedule.
Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.
The Epoch Times is airing the ACIP meeting live HERE or on their website HERE.
Further reading and updates:
- CDC is holding its advisory committee meeting Oct. 19-20, being deliberately vague, and may vote to put Covid vaccines on the childhood schedule, Dr. Meryl Nass, 18 October 2022
- Covid Vaxx to be Added to Childhood Vaccination Schedule, CDC Hoped No One Would Notice, Igor Chudov, 18 October 2022
- The iatrogenocide accelerates, Toby Rogers, 18 October 2022
- ‘The die is cast’: CDC Meeting of Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices on October 19th & 20th 2022, Dr. Paul Alexander, 18 October 2022
- CDC outside committee (ACIP) unanimously votes to add the Covid mRNA shots to the VFC program, Steve Kirsch, 19 October 2022
- CDC’s ACIP Committee Meeting on Covid-19 Vaccines on the Childhood Schedule Live Blogged, James Lyons-Weiler, 19 October 2022
Comments Already Submitted
At the time of writing 1,392 comments had been submitted via the Federal eRulemaking Portal with 939 of these being submitted yesterday.
Below is a sample of comments that have been submitted:
|It’s not right to push a vaccine on children that is not safe or effective. It does not stop transmission so let parents choose. The CDC is losing all credibility.
|I am appalled by the CDC and FDA’s push to force mRNA vaccinations on our entire population, especially children and low-risk groups. I oppose any attempts to coerce or mandate Covid19 vaccinations until the vaccines are proven safe and effective as other vaccines have been and the manufacturers are accountable for the safety of their products. Our Governments (State & Federal) are not protecting the citizens against Covid but perpetuating a false narrative to protect previous bad decisions and corporate profits, this is very concerning to me as a citizen of this great nation.
|Parents MUST NOT BE forced to inject their children with a dangerous, experiential drug.
Facts: other countries have halted the shots due to dangerous results in children. Children are NOT in danger from Covid. Studies are proving the shots are killing those aged 18-39.
The public knows these things and more even though you keep lying about it. They are NOT safe and effective.
God help you if you proceed with this iatrogenocide.
|I am an attorney with a Masters Degree in Public Health from Tulane University. I strongly oppose this regulation. I personally know a young man who was mandated to receive the covid 19 shot to attend Tulane University and suffered greatly shortly after receiving the shot. He was diagnosed with myocarditis and has not been able to resume his normal level of activity for many months now. I personally know another young man who is severely limited in his physical activity after having all 4 Covid vaccines and has recently contracted the Covid 19 infection and was unable to work for several days because of it.
My understanding is that children are at very low risk of contracting Covid 19 and an even lower risk of dying from it. However, the risks and unknown side effects of these Covid 19 shots greatly outweigh any benefits of these shots. Even President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, AFTER being fully vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves from the disease, subsequently got infected with Covid 19. The so-called vaccines didn’t protect them. So, why are you trying to mandate these vaccines for innocent children? Shame on all of you. Most children already have natural immunity to Covid 19 due to a previous infection which didn’t even make them suck. So, vaccinating them against something they’ve already been infected with goes against every ounce of common and scientific sense everyone on this committee had. Please don’t do this to our children. Don’t risk harming them like this.
|I vehemently oppose adding a Covid-19 vaccine requirement to the childhood schedule of immunizations.
1. Healthy children under 18 have virtually no risk of death from Covid, a 99.995% recovery rate and the vast majority have minimal symptoms. CDC data show that most children (more than three out of four) already have developed natural immunity to the virus and thus have no demonstrated need for vaccination. There is no benefit to vaccinating children given the known serious health risks of the shot that parents and children may have to live with for the rest of their lives.
2. The Covid shots are not traditional vaccines. Rather, they are experimental genetic products with novel mechanisms of action and many unknown short- and especially long-term risks. The CDC and FDA did not determine the long-term safety of the current Covid shots in children before instituting current child vaccine policies. At least five years of testing/research are necessary before we can really understand the risks.
3. After just one year of use in children, there is abundant evidence in official U.S. vaccine safety tracking databases that injuries from the Covid shots in children are catastrophic. The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) as of September 30, 2022, contains almost 28,000 adverse event reports in American children 6 months to 17 years, with 60 deaths and 433 near-deaths, 301 permanently disabled, and 985 reports of myocarditis.
4. Other serious injuries in children include severe allergic reactions, blood clots and strokes, encephalitis/encephalopathy, and other autoimmune and neurologic disorders.
I maintain that you must not allow this, or any untested substances, to be mandated to be introduced into our children’s bodies.
|Vaccines have never prevented any epidemic in children. The C19 shot has never been proven to prevent a virus in children. The C19 shot is NOT a vaccine and has a 33% rate of adverse effects or death. To COERCE a child to participate as a human subject in a clinical trial violates 45 Code of Federal Regulations Part 46. To place it on the Vaccine list violates the law against COERCION. This is ludicrous.
|I am Dr. Sheila Furey. I have been practising medicine for over 25 years. I am seeing Covid vaccine injured patients every day in my practice. New onset hypertension, stroke, neurologic injury, autoimmune disease, miscarriage, dysfunctional uterine bleeding and cancer. I have never seen this rate of disease. The patients were all medically stable prior to their Covid shots. After their shots, all of them became ill from Covid and required treatment. Many continue to suffer from fatigue, weakness, and brain fog. One patient’s cancer is aggressive and is not responding to chemotherapy as anticipated. They are 40 years old.
Please stop the Covid shots and do not expose our children to these genetic experiments. The lipid nanoparticle does not stay in the arm. Children and young people are dying at alarming rates. These are primarily cardiac injuries, but over 1200 serious injuries on seen on VAERS. Covid is a treatable illness and we must stop sacrificing our children and young people to this deadly injection.
[Dr. Furey attached a pdf of a study from Thailand: Mansanguan, S.; Charunwatthana, P.; Piyaphanee, W.; Dechkhajorn, W.; Poolcharoen, A.; Mansanguan, C. Cardiovascular Manifestation of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in Adolescents. Trop. Med. Infect. Dis. 2022, 7, 196. https://doi.org/10.3390/tropicalmed7080196]
The most orchestrated slaughter of humanity in recorded History!….
crimes against humanity
NO WAY! I am not antivax as far as the “old fashion” childhood vaccines. BUT COVID 19 SHOTS ARE NOT VACCINES! How many more child need to be harmed before DOCTORS fight?
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci You two need to come out and be with us people and shake hands and sign autographs and wear bright colored shirts and stand very still for a photo shoot!
Unelected CDCers have no legal say in ANYTHING, IGNORE THEM. Ridicule them. Aggressively resist them. Berate them. Be not afraid. It is your kids NOT THE STATES.
The CDC are murderers. Putting Covid-19 vax on Kids Immunization Schedule is wrong. This is really part of Satanists.
CDC, NEVER wanna see our kids grow and follow Milestones , only want to cripple our Kids.
Some babies’ll:-
✅️ NEVER reach their milestones,
✅️ it’ll Sterilize our babies,
and
✅️ Babies’ll develop Strokes en
Heart attacks,
✅️ It’ll give babies same Effects it
give adults.
CDC must STOP using some Health Professionals as their tool to cripple and murder our kids.
This One World Order is Worst.
This must END before it Starts