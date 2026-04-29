The monetary system is designed to enslave you and your government

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The creation of money by central banks is not what you have been led to believe.

As the Bank of England has confirmed, money is created when a loan is signed, and this system funnels wealth upwards to the bankers while keeping the masses in debt.

To break free from this system, people can take personal action, such as getting debt-free, saving and stopping the use of mortgages and credit cards, ultimately making the old system obsolete through small changes.

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By The Light Paper, 27 April 2026

The dollar, pound, euro, peso, yen or whichever fiat, unbacked currency is in your wallet or bank account is the very means by which we are all enslaved.

It is a brilliant, hidden system of cunning, evil genius – to make the commodity most sought after the world over (because it is the most exchangeable for the things you want and need; the very thing that keeps the state getting more powerful, the corporations squeezing ever more small and independent businesses out of the market, the courts maintaining the unjust status quo and the media propagandising everyone using every trick in the book – all to keep the system in place and the rulers in power.

The best way to keep a population enslaved is to never let them see the bars of the cage and give them the illusion of freedom.

So you get a choice between red and blue political teams, different brands of the same poisonous crap, and different branded stores where the poisonous crap is sold, but that is not freedom; it’s a system developed over centuries so that its slaves become comfortable in their open air prison and even fight to maintain it, believing it’s the best system possible, or it wouldn’t exist and another would surely have taken its place by now.

Aren’t we just the most advanced civilisation there has ever been? I mean, look at our amazing buildings (and modern works of art)!

It Starts With Indoctrination At School

Do you never wonder why we are not taught about the most basic mechanisms of our economic life in school, if school is supposed to prepare us for the world ahead as an adult?

You might have been taught what a bank account was and how to open and use one and then they just implant the necessity of money in our minds and there it stays as we keep chasing the carrot and avoiding the stick for most of our working lives, without ever understanding where currency comes from and why it is so hard to accumulate enough to buy the things we need in life like a home, land, transport, etc.

Here is the shocking truth they will never tell you: the money we borrow when we go for a loan or a mortgage is not from someone else’s deposits, again, as most are taught, even at university level.

Fractional reserve banking would be bad enough, but what the actual mechanism is, as confirmed by the Bank of England’s ‘Money Creation in the Modern Economy’ report from 2014 and many other researchers before and since, is far worse than even starting with real labour-produced savings: the money is created when you sign for the loan.

If you didn’t know that before, it should indeed be shocking, but it’s not “conspiracy theory” or conjecture – The Bank of England says so.

This is true for government, business and personal debt: it is created out of thin air, albeit on the promise to give the bank a payment every month until the loan is paid back and the money is retired.

So, the loan is created on a promise of a share of future productivity and the currency is created and credited to your account. If you take the loan and don’t pay it back, the bank has lost nothing of its own and nor has any depositor, but it will and should make it much harder for you to get a loan in the future. The world is now built on credit checks, even if you just want a phone or utility connection.

All of that seems a fair system until you factor in the interest rate. Credit cards are now at 20-30%, and you can bet this will be charged to the poorest victims. Even a mortgage at 5% over decades is a lot of your actual energy converted to this fiat, unbacked currency, in order to repay a loan that costs the bank a minimal amount of labour to process and is presumably mostly automated nowadays.

It probably bears repeating because sometimes people miss it or can’t believe the system is that fraudulent, but it is:

Your £500,000 credit for a mortgage, which will cost you £1.5 million over its lifetime, nets the bank £1 million in real money that it didn’t have before, with the guarantee that if you stopped paying even one payment before it was all paid back, they would also get a chance to sell the house, while you get nothing.

It’s called a rip-off. A fraud by deception. A never-ending Ponzi scheme.

Because who’s going to call out and defeat the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve and the Bank for International Settlements when they are above the law and command the political, military and intelligence machinery that can and does destroy whole countries, using their media machine to cover up the real reasons and their politicians to pass laws saying it’s legal?

The US national debt is approaching $40 trillion, a simply unimaginable number and an unrepayable amount. The annual interest payments on it now exceed its military budget.

Now there are good economic arguments for using credit creation to grow an economy, but they are probably not as valid for well-developed or declining economies.

A nation built on sound money that saves, invests in the future and recognises the value of real assets will have little need of credit creation, because it does not need to live beyond its means.

With its infrastructure built and well maintained, along with sane, long-term plans put in place by a political machinery which would belong to the people rather than the other way round, national economic output would build wealth and no longer service debt to continually pay the mafia bankers at the top.

Nations that did that would also have the strongest currencies on Earth, and massive investment would flow in for one major reason: stability.

We simply cannot have a sane world if what is underpinning all economic activity is an insane currency/credit system that funnels all wealth upwards, while the impoverished masses are encouraged to fight among themselves over any other issue but this one, the most important of all.

Politicians hardly ever talk about this. Ron Paul had a go over a decade ago, Godfrey Bloom once mentioned it in the EU Parliament, but the public mostly remain unaware of this fundamental deception at the heart of our economic and financial system, even when the Bank of England, the mother of all the criminal central banks, has literally and expressly published that this is in fact the case.

Without the ability to continually siphon off the world’s wealth and earnings for themselves, there would be no money to buy everything they need to protect their criminal financial system, including influence at every level.

Knowing who is doing it is not actually as important as how they are doing it, if we are to defeat it.

So How Can We Change It?

Stop taking loans for a start! Get debt-free and save for a solid period so you have 10,000 whatever currency that will buffer you from any shock and means you can be your own bank. Don’t underestimate the confidence that some breathing room gives you; it’s worth working hard towards it.

Gift your house to your children or put it in a trust or take it off the land registry. Stop using the mortgage system. Stop paying ridiculous prices. Find a home to live in for decades. Go minimal and get a static or mobile caravan on some land. Join a community. Get together with two or three families and make something work. There is a way to make it happen that is unique to everyone, if they are determined to get free of their obligations, for your future generations and all ours.

A system built on debt needs to keep generating more and more debt to pay the interest on the debt that it has already issued. It is a giant ouroboros for which there must be a mathematical calculation, given the estimated assets and productivity of the world against the amount of debt and the interest rate, so we could put a timeline on its ultimate demise, but better maths brains than mine might be able to work that out.

Real Inflation

The money in your bank account, savings, investments, pensions or in the tin in your kitchen is losing value every month, even if it is earning a decent interest rate.

If real inflation for all the things you will buy next year is 10% and you’re earning 5%, you’re going backwards.

Everyone knows this, everyone feels it, even if the only thing they understand is that they go to the hole in the wall and they can get notes out up to a fixed limit, which they can then spend on the things they want; they know that the notes are buying less and less every few months now. Same with those who (foolishly) pay for everything electronically as well. Prices going up and purchasing power going down are the result of increased credit creation, which can only go one way.

This should be the focus of much more alternative media and dissident spotlighting, because everyone knows how money works at the earning and spending points, but they don’t know how it works beyond that. If they understood, as Henry Ford stated, there could well be a revolution, but rather in the way people go about their lives from thence forward.

There is no intrinsic, nominal value of a piece of land, a building, a tractor, tools, livestock, infrastructure, technology, etc. etc.

They are what they are, and we then put currency numbers on them based roughly on what everyone else values them at. It’s obviously very complex with energy inputs and so on, but to keep it simple to illustrate the point, we will assume that all other things being static:

Today, something might be worth 100,000 x’s, but in five years, it could be a million or a billion x’s, although there is no reason it shouldn’t be pretty much the same, or even slightly less. The land, building and tractor didn’t change (again, depreciation or improvements aside), so why did the currency value go up so drastically?

They simply loaned more and more of the currency units into existence – first, because they have to keep servicing a mountainous debt that will never be repaid, and second, because they want as many families, businesses and governments as possible in as much debt as possible so we never get ahead and free of their credit claws, and they will continue to create credit until nobody has any money left to pay any of it back – individuals, businesses or governments.

More currency units chasing the same total of goods and services is the true basis of inflation.

It has little to do with the companies selling the products and services, but everything to do with the unit of currency we use to exchange for them. It is completely manipulated and designed to lose value over time so that you stay struggling, and those who own the system and the money creation power get ever-richer, parasiting on everyone else’s productivity.

We exchange our skills, labour, innovation and so on for pieces of paper or electronic credits that lose value and keep us from building real wealth for our family.

The banks will foreclose on the entire world, having taken it all with a criminal credit creation system, and then give us an allowance which will be strictly monitored and controlled. The technology, systems and laws they have are to enslave everyone who survives the greatest ever depression, which will surely follow the collapse of all credit, banking systems, financial institutions and a total freeze of the world economy except on a limited local scale.

You can stop it by knowing about it, explaining it to others and taking personal action in your own life so that you are not completely exposed when it collapses. The more you pull out of the system, the more insulated you become and the weaker, if ever so slightly, the system itself becomes.

Don’t think that there aren’t billions of people also looking for a solution right now; it’s just that they are looking outwards for it, because that’s what we were all trained to do. We should work together wherever possible, but a swept front step keeps the whole village clean.

If you found this article useful, please share it wherever you like. The message is more important than the messenger.

If you’re in the UK, The Light paper is a monthly published print newspaper that is read by hundreds of thousands across the country – get involved to distribute it, contribute to it, or otherwise help us if you can here: The Light website

We are also organising a massive party with three tents and some world-famous acts in the Lake District on May 22-25; you should come to Stand in The Light

We win by making the old system obsolete, not with one new big overarching system which would obviously be the bankers’ again, but with a thousand little changes by billions of people moving away from the control grid back towards nature and a reality unmediated by a screen or false beliefs.

About the Author

The Light Paper, founded by Darren Nesbitt in September 2020, publishes ‘The Light’, a monthly British newspaper, with international stories, which can be read online or ordered for mailing to an address anywhere in the world.

Featured image: The Bank of England in London, UK.

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