Senior covid advisor to Anthony Fauci is charged with conspiracy against the United States

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David Morens, a former NIAID employee, is facing indictment for his role in a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act requests in connection with covid research grants.

Morens is charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal or mutilation of records; and, aiding and abetting.

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David Morens served as a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director (“OD”) from 2006 through 2022, while Anthony Fauci led the institute as its director.

Fauci was the director of NIAID from 1984 to 2022. He was issued a pre-emptive pardon by President Joe Biden in January 2025 and is currently a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University.

In 2024, Fauci distanced himself from Morens. publicly claiming that he and Morens did not work closely together and that Morens was not an adviser on institute policy or substantive issues.

Now Morens has been charged for his alleged scheme to keep public records away from Freedom of Information Act requests. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison for each count of concealment of records, up to five years for conspiracy against the U.S. and up to 20 years for each count of destruction of records, The Hill reports.

In the following, Nicolas Hulscher comments on Morens’ indictment.

By Nicolas Hulscher, 28 April 2026

In a historic first, the Department of Justice has indicted David M. Morens, a former senior advisor to Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), marking the first criminal charges against a top federal health official over misconduct during the covid-19 pandemic.

Morens, 78, faces the following charges:

Conspiracy against the United States

Destruction, alteration, and falsification of records in federal investigations

Concealment, removal, or mutilation of federal records

Aiding and abetting

If convicted, he faces:

Up to 5 years for conspiracy

Up to 20 years per count for destruction/alteration/falsification of records

Up to 3 years per count for concealment/removal/mutilation of records

According to the indictment, Morens and co-conspirators (including Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance) allegedly used Morens’s personal Gmail account to evade Freedom of Information Act requests after the NIH terminated the controversial “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” grant – which funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The alleged scheme involved back-channelling non-public NIH information, coordinating to reinstate the grant, countering the lab-leak theory and exchanging edits to letters for EcoHealth. In return, Morens allegedly received illegal gratuities, including wine delivered to his home for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” along with promises of Michelin-starred meals in Paris, New York and Washington, D.C. He also reportedly authored a scientific commentary supporting the natural-origins narrative.

Morens served as a key advisor from 2006–2022, briefing Fauci, Congress and the public on coronavirus policy.

We hope this is only the first of many to come.

About the Author

Nicolas Hulscher, Master of Public Health (MPH), is an epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, which publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Focal Points’.

Hulscher is known for his research on adverse events following covid vaccination, particularly focusing on myocarditis and other post-acute sequelae. He has been the lead author on several covid vaccination studies and a contributor to others. He has also co-authored research on the proximal origin of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.

Featured image: David Morens (centre), adapted from ‘Ex-Fauci top advisor indicted over alleged COVID cover-up, hidden emails’, Fox News, 28 April 2026

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