Destruction of farming is front and centre in the fight against climate change, John Kerry says

John Kerry, the multi-millionaire climate doomsday cultist and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, recently admitted that the destruction of the agriculture industry, livestock farming in particular, is essential to achieve “Net Zero.”

“Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world … And we can’t get to net zero – we don’t get this job done – unless agriculture is front and centre as part of the solution.”

“[A warmer climate] could result in an additional 600 million people not getting enough to eat and you just can’t continue to both warm the planet while also expecting to feed. It doesn’t work”

Kerry’s narrative to starve people by cutting off their food supplies to save people from starving seems bizarre. But that’s because the agenda he’s promoting uses climate and greenhouse emissions as a smokescreen.

We Don’t Have Time: AIM for Climate Summit | May 10, uploaded 11 May 2023

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Kerry is obsessed with three things: money, natural resources and disenfranchising people from both. The same obsessions as the Globalists. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. He was accused as far back as 2011 of being the US Senate’s “most globalist-oriented insider” when he was named as one of 12 members of the newly formed “Super Congress.”

Setting the Scene

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (“AIM for Climate” or “AIM4C”) Summit brought together partners worldwide to drive rapid and transformative climate action. AIM4C is a joint initiative by the United States (“US”) and the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

The Summit is a premier global event ‘for the partners, by the partners’ that will provide a game-changing platform for AIM for Climate partners to raise ambition and amplify their work in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.” AIM for Climate Summit, 8-10 May 2023

It was supported by the Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research (“FFAR”), a partner of AIM4C. FFAR was established by the US Congress in 2014. The creation of FFAR was announced by the US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

AIM4C’s private partners include Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Another AIM4C partner is Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), a Gates-Rockefeller-Big Ag monstrosity which looked to “elevate the single coordinated African voice” at the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit.

However, the Alliance for Food Safety in Africa (“AFSA”) and dozens of other groups pointed out that the AGRA-promoted approach to farming – monocultural commodity production heavily reliant on chemical inputs – is great for the big agribusiness corporations that make up the AGRA alliance but terrible for African farmers.

Related: Report details how a handful of Corporations are taking control of the World’s Food Supply

Other private partners of AIM4C are the United Nations (“UN”) Food and Agriculture Organisation, UN Foundation, UN International Fund for Agricultural Development, UN Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture and The World Bank.

The UN is a non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) which the Rockefellers were instrumental in establishing in 1946. As independent researcher and author Jacob Nordangård said: “They view [the UN] as their own little club or organisation.”

Even though it appears they are not the UN’s major funders – in 2022, for example, The Rockefeller Foundation gave US$1.95 million to the UN Foundation while the total funding of the UN is in the region of US$66 billion per annum – the UN acknowledged in 2012 that the Rockefeller family had provided immense support for the League of Nations and the United Nations over the years. The UN library is named after John D. Rockefeller and David Rockefeller gifted a painting of John to the UN saying “he hoped it would serve as a reminder of his father’s generosity.”

Further reading:

AIM4C is not the first time Kerry has partnered with the UN. In April 2021, Kerry, along with Janet Yellen and Mark Carney, launched Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (“GFANZ”). GFANZ is an “industry-led and UN-convened” alliance of private banking and financial institutions to overhaul the role of global and regional financial institutions, including the World Bank and IMF, as part of a broader plan to “transform” the global financial system.

GFANZ is led by a Principals Group comprising CEOs from financial institutions, representative(s) from the UN, chairs of the GFANZ regional networks and the GFANZ Leadership Team. Principals of GFANZ, including BlackRock’s Larry Fink who is also on WEF’s Board of Trustees, have long been enthusiastic about the prospects of Natural Asset Corporations and other related efforts to financialise the natural world and he has also played a key role in marketing such financialisation as necessary to combat climate change.

Additional links between Kerry, the Rockefellers and the UN are under the guise of “energy transition.” At COP27 last November, John Kerry extolled the virtues of the Energy Transition Accelerator (“ETA”). This is a global public-private partnership (“G3P”) between the US State Department, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund. ETA is part of a $4.2 trillion capital investment initiative that exploits Target 7.b of the UN Sustainable Development Goals which specifies the Global South as the pilot region for the worldwide transformation of energy markets. The result of this exploitation is that poorer nations, through G3P initiatives like the ETA and global investment strategies like GFANZ, will be forced to accept practically useless renewables.

A further link to Globalists is Kerry’s involvement with the NGO, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”). Kerry is listed as a WEF agenda contributor and author. Since 2007, he has attended 10 out of the 17 of WEF’s annual meetings. During a Davos 2023 session titled ‘Philanthropy: A Catalyst for Protecting Our Planet’, Kerry revealed his god complex. He said “[that] we, a select group of human, beings” can come together to talk about saving the planet is “almost extra-terrestrial.”

Further resources: Meet John Kerry, Skull and Bones Ambassador, The Corbett Report, 25 May 2013 (Video and Show notes HERE).

John Kerry’s Speech Minus the Fear Mongering and Lies

With the above in mind, below are excerpts from Kerry’s 22-minute speech at the AIM4C Summit. We have added some brief commentary to give his remarks some context. For clarity we have italicised remarks made by Kerry at the Summit, the numbers in [square brackets] denote the timestamp of his remark in the video above.

AIM4C was launched in November 2021 as part of the World Leaders’ Summit at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (“COP26”). The initiative is led by the UAE and the US with the support of over 30 governments.

The announcement was made by: Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Tom Vilsack, US Agriculture Secretary; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and, John Kerry.

Kerry said at its launch that AIM4C had an impressive start as it had already garnered $4 billion in investment in climate smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

“[Mariam Almheiri has] been with us since the very beginning when Tom Vilsack and I were privileged to join the UAE, together with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Sheikh Abdullah, and we made the announcement about this concept of an innovation mission for agriculture [AIM4C].” [22:17]

Kerry was one of the three who in April 2021 launched GFANZ as part of a plan to transform the global financial system. Six months later COP26 was held in Glasgow.

“Together we all made this announcement in Glasgow that we were going to supercharge investment into climate smart agriculture, into innovation. And that is exactly what we have succeeded in doing.” [25:54].

According to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (“UNIFCCC”), climate smart agriculture encompasses the three main dimensions of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental. In other words, “sustainably increasing agricultural productivity and incomes; adapting and building resilience to climate change; and reducing and/or removing greenhouse gas emissions.”

One of the institutions leading the adoption of climate smart agriculture is the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (“IAEA”). IAEA, in cooperation with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (“FAO”), supports this integrated approach to addressing the causes and effects of climate change.

“In Glasgow, we challenged AIM partners to double the funding for climate smart agriculture innovation. And that’s exactly what we did … [in] Sharm El Sheikh last year we set our aims high again. The goal was to surpass 10 billion dollars in new collective investment. And AIM partners have actually eclipsed that target, yet again, unlocking not 10 but 13 billion in investment in climate smart agriculture and innovation.” [26:36]

COP27 was hosted by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022. It was at COP27 that Kerry extolled the virtues of ETA which, through UN Sustainable Development Goals, exploits the poorer nations, particularly in the Global South.

“AIM now has over 50 government partners [and] 500 individual partners from around the world and growing.” [27:26]

Earlier in this article we highlighted a few of AIM4C’s partners. You can view a full list HERE. We have searched AIM4C’s website for a list of who has invested and with how much but no such information is available.

“We [at the Summit] are 33% of emissions represented in this sort of gathering [of Agricultural Ministers] and more, in some ways, because of transportation, because of heavy industry, because of all the other components of the food chain – literally food chain, supply chain” [30:54]

“Emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century” [33:07]

“A [2oC] future could result in an additional 600 million people not getting enough to eat and you just can’t continue to both warm the planet while also expecting to feed. It doesn’t work” [33:52]

“So, we need the innovation to, obviously, limit livestock production contributions to our emissions and to come up with novel feed additives and other ways of dealing with it. We need innovation to get plants the nutrients that they require without the high environmental and climate costs of nitrous oxide emissions and fossil fuel-based fertilizers” [36:07]

“Looking ahead: We’ve built a foundation, now we have to come to COP28 which already has three automatic outcomes. There will be a stock take, global stocktake, we can just read the IPCC report of a few weeks ago and you understand where that’s going to be not great news. Then we have the adaptation report and we have to double the amount of money – because we promised to do that in Sharm El-Sheikh, in Glasgow – on adaptation. And we will have the loss and damage fund to try to give life to it and begin to build legitimate faith and trust with the Global South of the world which contributes so little to this problem” [36:57]

It has to be said again. At COP27 Kerry extolled the virtues of ETA which, through UN Sustainable Development Goals, exploits the poorer nations, particularly in the Global South.

Also, how does he expect to build faith and trust with the Global South while continuing on the trajectory of using false IPCC reports? The world has woken up to the UN’s agenda, for example, biodiversity being used as a cover for the biggest land grab in history and to implement harmful instruments and false solutions to the benefit of private interests.

Further reading: Why and How the IPCC Demonised CO2 with Manufactured Information, What’s Up With That, 13 November 2013

“I invite you to join a list of 12 countries – including Spain, Chile, Australia and, yesterday, Brazil – signed up to a joint declaration to address the challenge of methane emissions from food production” [37:56]

“I hope we can work together to bring new levels of investment to agricultural adaptation through the PREPARE programme which President Biden announced.” [38:08]

At COP26, Biden announced a plan – the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (“PREPARE”) – to help poorer countries adapt to climate change that he hopes will provide $3 billion in financing per year by fiscal 2024.

“Here at the Summit, we’ve announced mobilising 140 million in collective investment, towards a goal of 200 million, to provide innovative solutions to deal with the challenge of livestock. But we’re making progress there. It’s rather remarkable what is happening with diet and other inputs” [39:41]

“We know exactly what we have to do. The IAEA has been clear about how we get to the goal of 2030 – which is a 45% reduction in emissions by 2030 and then continue down to Net Zero by 2050. That’s what we have to do to keep 1.5 degrees.” [41:48]

“We need every single person here to be pushing this narrative of the way in which agriculture is going to contribute … so that we … get the job done.” [42:50]