Self-appointed elites want far fewer people in the world and they have wanted this for a long time

Over this last week we have published articles highlighting two popular figures who champion depopulation: Jane Goodall and David Attenborough. For those who would agree with or defend their ideologies, this article is for you. The depopulation agenda has been festering behind the scenes for a long time and now it is coming out in the open and going mainstream. If you don’t recognise it, reject it and call it out, you could become its next victim.

During an interview with the World Council for Health last month, Dr. Mike Yeadon discussed the tyranny and depopulation we are facing and what we can do about it.

“The worst that can happen is we end up as slaves and most of us dead … Unless we are able to hook more people up to this [cause] and if we do that, we can win … We can divert [and] delay their action.”

Around the same time, on Telegram, he shared the video below accompanied by a comment. His comment included the following remarks:

“This is a useful collection of recordings that illustrate that the self-appointed elites certainly wish there to be far fewer people on the planet. They’ve created the myth of overpopulation for sure, since the late 1960s, and that’s been a relentless focus. The Club of Rome’s fake science and modelling is a big component of that. We’re not overpopulated by any accessible measure. The global population is close to or over its maximum in most locations, and it will be falling fast by the century’s end.

“Climate change has been another focus for malign finance. You can hardly move without bumping into another lie about the human impact upon the mean surface temperature. We’re not warming up the planet. Atmospheric CO 2 is just off its geological all-time low. Had it fallen much lower, plant life would have failed and with it, animal life. With increased CO 2 , the only indisputable difference is that the world is slightly greener since the late 1960s.

“The ‘elites’ global plan is unutterably evil.”

Coronavirus Plushie: The Crazy Idea That Rich, Powerful “Elites” Would Ever Try to Reduce the World’s Population (see links under video),, 19 November 2022 (10 mins)

Below are some notes which give a little context to the beginning of James Corbett’s section in the video above. At the end of the article is a list of the video’s sources.

Paul Erhlich

Paul Erhlich was the founder and first president of the Zero Population Growth organisation. He was seen as an expert in population biology, ecology, evolution, and behaviour, and by 1977 had published more than 600 articles and scientific papers.

Sanjeev Sabhlok wrote that Ehrlich’s hatred for humanity was displayed in the title alone of his 1968 book ‘The Population Bomb’. Among the solutions suggested in the book was population control, including “various forms of coercion” to be used if voluntary methods were to fail.

The book also famously stated that “[in] the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now.” Not chastened by the total failure of all his predictions, he gloated in an interview in 2014 about the prospect that things could go so bad that humans will become cannibals. “Nothing would please him more than the poor eating each other,” wrote Sabhlok.

In the 1970s, Ehrlich co-authored a book ‘Ecoscience: Population, Resources, Environment’. As with the previous book, this book mentions various forms of compulsory sterilisations as a solution to the “population crisis.”

Further resources: Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan, The Corbett Report, 6 June 2018

Club of Rome

The Club of Rome has been described as a crisis think-tank which specialises in crisis creation. The main purpose of this think-tank was to formulate a crisis that would unite the world and condition us to the idea of global solutions to local problems. After Hitler’s eugenic project left a permanent stink, the Club of Rome revived the idea under the guise of “optimal population.” Its goal: to cut the world’s population at least by two-thirds.

(Related: Vera Sharav: How Eugenics Leads to Genocide, WWII and The Spanish Flu)

According to Sanjeev Sabhlok, the specific issue of climate alarm originated as part of the Club of Rome of 1968 and its 1973 ‘Limits of Growth’ report. At a meeting in 1973, the president of the Club of Rome, Aurelio Peccei, spoke about this report. “Due to stress with a rising population and unsustainable use of resources it was concluded that the planet was in need of global management to take care of the planet,” Peccei said. This ideology found its way into the Davos manifesto and the World Economic Forum decided that the “elites” of the world would take the role as stewards of the planet.

(Related: Dr. Jacob Nordangård: ‘UN, WEF and G20 form the Troika of Global Governance’)

Twenty years later, in 1991, the Club of Rome reviewed global problems in a book called ‘The First Global Revolution’, authored by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider. Topics covered by this book include the containment of global warming: the need to reduce global emissions of carbon dioxide, to encourage reforestation, to conserve traditional forms of energy and develop alternatives. It declares that all these perceived “dangers” are caused by humans:

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill … All these dangers of course are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The First Global Revolution, Chapter V: The Vacuum, The Common Enemy of Humanity is Man, pg. 114

The Club of Rome describes itself as totally structureless except for an 8-man executive committee which was originally led by Aurelio Peccei and Alexander King. It is limited to 100 members. One of its associates was Maurice Strong who is considered the Godfather of the climate change agenda. He was a misanthropist and as such had a revulsion for people. In his 2000 autobiography, Strong dreamt of the day when two-thirds of the world’s population might be wiped out.

(Related: The Man who invented Climate Change and influenced Schwab’s Great Reset Agenda and Matthew Ehret: How the Unthinkable Became Thinkable)

The Club of Rome and its associate organisations remain active and operate behind the scenes. There is a powerful network of people determined to use climate alarm propaganda as instruments to curb agricultural productivity and choke energy use by the poor. Al Gore is perhaps the most well-known but the group includes innumerable “scientists” who are happy to fudge data, they operate in the shadows to distort facts and mislead the public.

Further resources: The Last Word on Overpopulation, The Corbett Report

Final Thoughts

It’s astounding that with all the resources and experience these people claim to have they are incapable of finding solutions to “climate change” other than depopulation. It makes one realise that they do not want to find solutions to the problems they perceive. Rather they have the “solution” and are trying to sell us a reason to buy into it.

Michael Snyder wrote about a November 2019 study the day after it was published. The study stated: “We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency … Exactly 40 years ago, scientists from 50 nations met at the First World Climate Conference (in Geneva 1979) and agreed that alarming trends for climate change made it urgently necessary to act.”

The study advocated global population control as one of the solutions to the “climate emergency” and openly called for a reduction in the human population. “This has always been the endgame for the climate change cult,” Michael Snyder wrote, “but now a big push is being made to make the public believe that there is a ‘scientific consensus’ that this is necessary.”

The obvious question we should all be asking is: Why don’t advocates and true believers in the depopulation agenda to “save the planet” lead by example and begin by depopulating themselves? The answer is simple. Population is not the problem. The problem is greed.

As Snyder points out using 45 quotes, population control has been an obsession among the global “elite” for a very long time. Way before “global warming” and “climate change” were popularised, those at the top end of the social pyramid have been dreaming of dramatically culling the herd.

There are a very few who have more money than can be spent in many lifetimes. For these few money is no longer enough to satisfy so they want to own, control and have power over everything. However, the population is too large to achieve the level of control they desire. Thus, in their minds, they must rid the world of the “excess” or “useless eaters” so the population is “sustainable.” In other words, reduce the population to such a size that every aspect of every life can be easily and sustainably controlled by them. Their greed and fanciful dreams of being like gods is insatiable and knows no bounds.

Climate and Capitalism explored the dark history of population control and quoted Matthew Connelly’s Fatal Misconception. Connelly described what happens when powerful, influential groups decide other groups of people are “excess.” “This is a story of how some people have tried to control others without having to answer to anyone,” Connelly said. “They could be ruthless and manipulative in ways that were, and are, shocking.”

Sadly, the effect of these groups’ campaigns on those who fall for them will, at the very least, convince the unquestioning that depopulation is a necessary evil and so any actions de-populationists take to enforce their agenda will not be perceived as a crime. And at the very worst, the unquestioning will become their victims after enabling the death of many. Do not fall for it, those who want to depopulate the world are lying – they are criminals.

