“Died Suddenly” Blood Clots – What Causes Them?

A Midwestern Doctor (“AMD”) has always been drawn to understanding pharmaceutical injuries and once the Covid injection rollout started, AMD’s focus shifted toward them:

Although many of the pathologies I saw resembled what I had seen with other toxic drugs (and to some degree responded to the same therapies), there was also a lot I had not seen before, which demonstrated these vaccines were in a different league of toxicity from what I was used to. I have thus spent the last two years trying to understand exactly how these vaccines kill and injure people. What is Causing the Blood Clots from “Died Suddenly”? A Midwestern Doctor, 25 November 2022

A significant portion of AMD’s focus has revolved around trying to understand what is causing the unusual blood clots – both the coffee ground-looking micro clots and the large fibrous clots.

The documentary ‘Died Suddenly’ was recently released and went viral. Like some other researchers, AMD is a bit torn on this movie because it covers a lot of important ground and is presented in a highly persuasive manner that will red-pill many who are on the fence. But, AMD wrote, it also has a variety of errors and tangental conspiratorial content which makes it prone to being debunked and discrediting this message to those who were on the fence about it.

For AMD, the blood clot section represented by far the most persuasive part of Died Suddenly and for that reason, AMD created a 15-minute abridged version of the documentary only containing the sections focusing on blood clots (see below).

Died Suddenly Clots, A Midwestern Doctor, 25 November 2022 (15 mins)

Note: Unfortunately, the live clot at the end has nothing to do with the Covid injections, noted AMD, it came from a surgery posted on YouTube a year before the “vaccines” entered the market. “I suspect this arose because someone re-uploaded that clip and labelled it as being from the vaccines (either as a prank or as clickbait) and then it was re-shared until the Died Suddenly team got it and added it in since it supported their narrative. This illustrates why it is so important to have strict editorial controls on any production, especially one that is difficult to revise after the fact and will be viewed by large numbers of people.”

What Creates the Fibrous Clots?

An article in The Epoch Times highlights two key points about the unusual blood clots:

the elemental composition of these fibrous structures indicates they are not primarily forming from blood, and

that smaller normal blood clots (as shown within Died Suddenly) could be found at the terminal regions of the fibrous clots suggesting they may have originated there and that a normal process had initiated at these clots but then gone awry.

Because these fibrous clots are so unusual they have understandably provoked a great deal of confusion and uncertainty which has led many to grasp for rather unusual explanations over what is occurring. But AMD believes there is a simple but comprehensive explanation.

A paper published in August 2021, wrote AMD, explains exactly why these fibrous clots are forming.

In short, the authors found that when spike protein was added to blood samples, it caused irregular (misfolded) fibrous clots to form that were resistant to the enzymes researchers and the body (e.g., the digestive system) uses to break down protein structures. This most likely means the enzyme the body typically uses to break down fibrin clots cannot do so for these misfolded fibrous clots.

It should also be noted that Covid blood clots and vaccine blood clots do not respond to many of the anticoagulants that traditionally are effective, further suggesting misfolded blood clots are a key aspect of the disease process.

The study demonstrated that there are always slightly irregular or misfolded fibrous blood clots being formed within the body, but at the same time the body has a mechanism for removing them. However, once small amounts of spike protein are added into the mix – at concentrations AMD believes will be reached through vaccination – those irregular fibrous clots spiral out of control and come to dominate the clotting process. At this point, the body’s mechanisms for removing them are no longer able to outpace this growth function and they instead grow until they are constrained in size by the blood vessels they are within like the large fibrous clots shown in Died Suddenly.

This is particularly problematic because the spike protein attacks the endothelium, creating large numbers of initiating events for blood clots, and because the mRNA vaccines were engineered to persist in the body so they could produce enough spike proteins to elicit an antibody response sufficient to meet regulatory approval, which unfortunately led to them continuing to produce toxic spike proteins for a prolonged and possibly indefinite period.

In AMD’s opinion, this study was a pivotal point of data that should have brought an immediate halt to the spike protein vaccine roll-out but instead has languished as a relatively unknown study. Nonetheless, the authors continued their research and later published a more detailed paper on what they had discovered about these fibrin amyloid clots which they proposed as the underlying cause of long-haul Covid – but for political reasons obviously could not link to the vaccine.

Why Does the Spike Protein Cause Misfolding?

Numerous observations suggest that something about the spike protein causes protein misfolding to occur. In addition to the abnormal fibrous clots, the spike protein injection has also been associated with other misfolding diseases:

In addition to the models demonstrated above, AMD believes there is another model which can also explain the protein misfolding and account for the micro clots which are occurring.

Zeta Potential and Covid

AMD believes the concept of zeta potential is critical for understanding many different diseases including Covid and both spike protein and non-spike protein vaccine injuries. A detailed summary of the concept can be found on AMD’s Substack HERE.

When a substance is mixed in water, it has three options, not mix with it (typically either floating to the top or settling to the bottom), dissolve like salt, or form a colloidal suspension. When the colloidal stability of a living organism is sufficiently impaired, severe diseases, such as those created by blood cells clumping together and impairing circulatory function can occur.

A key factor that determines if colloidal solutions clump together or remain dispersed is the balance of electrical charges present – positive charges agglomerate, negative charges disperse.

Zeta potential provides a way to model this immensely complex balance and explains why tiny amounts of positive ions with high charge densities e.g., aluminum, are capable of agglomerating colloidal suspensions e.g., sewage or blood.

In the abridged version of Died Suddenly above, consider the scenes where the blood of the deceased is shown. Three characteristics of that blood should be immediately apparent:

There are a large number of microclots present, which as discussed HERE is likely how other zeta potential impairing vaccinations frequently cause neurological injuries.

It appears more viscous.

The blood separates from its surrounding plasma.

Each of these effects is classically associated with impaired colloidal stability from a lowered zeta potential.

Zeta Potential and Protein Misfolding

What is often not appreciated about the process of a long protein chain folding into a three-dimensional structure is that this folding occurs because the protein chain becomes a suspended colloid in water and the exact shape it takes is heavily dependent upon the protein’s specific electrostatic interactions with the surrounding environment.

For this reason, the same factors that influence zeta potential or colloidal stability in other systems also affect protein stability.

AMD strongly suspects that the physiologic alterations of zeta potential created by a positive charge of the spike protein also affects the folding of a protein and contributes to the protein misfolding. But, after searching evidence of this in published studies AMD was unable to find adequate proof. “Thus, at this time it remains an unproven hypothesis. I feel the papers have to be out there, so once I get them, I will revise this position.”

The above are extracts from a more conprehensive article titled ‘What is Causing the Blood Clots from “Died Suddenly”?’ by A Midwestern Doctor. Read the full article published on Substack HERE.