Government Data exposes the Dangerous Reality of COVID Vaccines: Millions have ‘Died Suddenly’ due to the adverse effect they have on the Heart

A COVID-19 vaccine that has an adverse effect on the heart could lead to millions of sudden deaths if it were to be widely distributed and administered to a significant portion of the population. This is because the heart is a vital organ that plays a crucial role in maintaining the proper functioning of the body.

Unfortunately, at least two Covid-19 vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, that do have an adverse effect on the heart, have now been administered to millions of people numerous times, and this is most likely why the world has recorded millions of excess deaths ever since it was rolled out.

The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart reveals what we found in terms of excess deaths across the ‘Five Eyes’; which is an intelligence alliance comprising of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and a further 27 countries across Europe.

Unfortunately, official reports published by the Governments of the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK & most of Europe, confirm 1.8 million excess deaths have been recorded since the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

The same data found on the OECD site also reveals the United States is facing a devastating loss of life among its children and young adults.

According to official figures from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly half a million have lost their lives since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This marks a devastating 118,000 excess deaths compared to the 2015-2019 average.

One possible scenario in which a COVID-19 vaccine with an adverse effect on the heart could lead to millions of sudden deaths is if it were to cause a sudden and unexpected increase in the risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest. This could occur if the COVID-19 vaccine were to cause inflammation or damage to the heart muscle, leading to a weakening of the heart and an increased risk of cardiac issues.

Unfortunately, it is well known that Covid-19 vaccines can cause myocarditis, especially among young and healthy men, teenagers, and children. This has been confirmed by medicine regulators around the world.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can lead to sudden death if it is not properly treated.

In young and healthy adults and children, myocarditis can be particularly dangerous because it may not cause any symptoms until the condition has progressed to a severe stage. This means that individuals may not realize they have myocarditis until they experience a sudden and potentially fatal cardiac event.

Symptoms of myocarditis can include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and abnormal heart rhythms. If left untreated, myocarditis can lead to heart failure, cardiac arrest, and sudden cardiac death.

This is most likely why an investigation of official figures published by Public Health Scotland back in April 2022, found that show there had been a 67% increase compared to the historical average in the number of people aged 15 to 44 suffering heart attacks, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases ever since this age group was first offered the Covid-19 injection.

Unfortunately, a study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shown that the risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination is around 133x greater than the background risk in the population.

This means Covid vaccination increases the risk of suffering myocarditis, an autoimmune disease causing inflammation of the heart, by 13,200%.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has revealed that the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is up to 815 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.

The JCVI admit that in order to prevent 0.5 ICU admissions among children aged 5 to 11 due to Covid-19, 1.9 million children will need to be vaccinated with 2 doses of the Pfizer injection, meaning 3.8 million doses will need to be administered to prevent 0.5 ICU admissions.

This translates to 0.13 ICU admissions prevented per 1 million doses administered.

But elsewhere in the JCVI’s published advice they make the claim that severe adverse reactions among children are extremely rare, and cite a study conducted by the CDC in the USA that has concluded 2 cases of vaccine-related myocarditis have been reported per 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered.

Therefore, these figures alone show the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is at least 16 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.

But the 2 cases of myocarditis per 1 million doses administered is vastly underestimated as has been confirmed by a recent scientific study published in the JAMA Network conducted by scientists for the CDC, FDA and various other organisations. The authors of the study found the rate to be as high as 105.9 cases of myocarditis per 1 million doses administered.

Therefore, in reality, the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is up to 815 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.

In addition to the potential for direct cardiac effects, a COVID-19 vaccine with an adverse effect on the heart could also have indirect consequences for the health of the population.

For example, if the COVID-19 vaccine were to cause a significant number of cardiac events, it could lead to a strain on the healthcare system as hospitals and clinics struggle to treat the influx of patients with heart-related issues. This could potentially lead to delays in treatment and a higher mortality rate for individuals experiencing cardiac problems.

Unfortunately, we know that this is the case in many countries, especially the UK, where as recently as 29th December, it was confirmed that three NHS trusts and ambulance services were on ‘Red Alert’ due to “post-Christmas pressure”.

We also know that there are no beds available in three hospitals across Hampshire, forcing the NHS to reinstate critical incidents across the county.

We also know from the UK Government that mortality rates are highest among the vaccinated and lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group.

The figures can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple-vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple-vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things have unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple-vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple-vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures so far though are among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for all age groups –

You can read a full investigation of the above figures broken down by age group here.

But in conclusion, a COVID-19 vaccine with an adverse effect on the heart is having serious and fatal consequences now that it has been widely distributed and administered to a significant portion of the population.