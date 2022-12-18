COVID Vaccines linked to tragic loss of Half a Million Young American lives, according to secret CDC & Government data

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the United States, a disturbing trend has emerged.

The United States is facing a devastating loss of life among its children and young adults. According to official figures from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly half a million have lost their lives since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This marks a devastating 118,000 excess deaths compared to the 2015-2019 average.

The year 2021 was a devastating one for children and young adults in the United States. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there were 291,461 excess deaths among those aged 0 to 44 – a shocking 60,000 more than in the previous year.

The CDC’s data reveals that this sudden and alarming increase in deaths was largely due to a “mysterious” rise in fatalities among children and young adults starting around week 31 of the year.

Unfortunately, data published by the UK Government suggests that this “mysterious” rise in deaths, which has contributed to the loss of half a million young American lives, is likely linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

This shocking tragedy has devastated families and communities across the United States, and it is imperative that we understand the full extent of the damage caused by this experimental injection.

As we continue to study and monitor the data, it is crucial that we do everything in our power to protect the lives and well-being of all individuals. The implications of this devastating loss of life are far-reaching and demand our immediate attention.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to create uncertainty and concern around the globe, it can be difficult to access reliable and up-to-date data to understand its potential consequences.

However, thanks to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a 38-member intergovernmental organization dedicated to promoting economic progress and world trade, we are able to gain insight into the situation in the United States.

The OECD hosts a wealth of data on excess deaths, including figures provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Using this data, we can see the excess deaths among children and young adults aged 0-44 in the United States by week in 2020 and 2021.

This chart reveals a troubling trend, with a significant increase in excess deaths in 2021 compared to 2020 –

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the United States in early 2020, one might have expected a decline in excess deaths among children and young adults with the introduction of a vaccine.

However, the official figures tell a different story.

In 2021, excess deaths among this age group were significantly higher every single week compared to the previous year, with the exception of weeks 29 and 30. Then, in week 31, something drastic occurred, causing excess deaths to surge among children and young adults.

Unfortunately, this trend has continued into 2022, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

While the vaccine was allegedly intended to provide protection and mitigate the impact of the pandemic, these figures reveal a concerning trend that warrants further investigation.

The CDC’s latest data reveals a disturbing trend among children and young adults because according to the agency’s figures, which cover up to week 40 of 2022, there has been a significant increase in excess deaths among this age group.

While it’s worth noting the last few weeks of data are subject to change, they paint a worrying picture of the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on the younger generation.

But how does the situation in 2022 compare to previous years? To provide some context, let’s take a look at the figures from 2020 and 2021.

According to the data, there have been a staggering 7,680 excess deaths among this age group in 2022 alone, a disturbing increase from the same time frame in 2020.

But it’s not just this year that has seen a spike in excess deaths among young people. In 2021, the situation was even more dire, with a total of 27,227 excess deaths by week 40 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The following chart illustrates the official CDC figures for all deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults in the United States, both before and after the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in December 2020 –

As the vaccination rollout continues, it’s important to consider the potential dangers of these vaccines, particularly when it comes to children and young adults. And the figures above paint a concerning picture.

They reveal that 2022 has seen a relatively similar number of excess deaths among 0-44-year-olds by week 40 compared to the same time frame in 2020, despite the latter being the alleged height of the Covid-19 pandemic and also including an extra 11 weeks’ worth of deaths.

But the most alarming figures are those related to overall deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults since the rollout of the Covid-19 injections. Tragically, nearly half a million people in this age group have died since week 51 of 2020, leading to a staggering 117,719 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

These numbers raise serious questions about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines. If the official narrative that these vaccines are safe and effective is to be believed, how can we explain the increase in deaths among children and young adults in both 2021 and 2022? The answer may lie in the fact that the official narrative is a lie.

This is supported by evidence from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, a government agency, which published a report on July 6th, 2022 confirming the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

We’ve taken the figures provided by the ONS for January to May 2022 and produced the following chart which reveals the horrific consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Unfortunately, the data reveals a worrying trend among 18-39-year-olds who have received partial or double doses of the vaccine. In every month since the beginning of 2022, these individuals have been more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals in the same age range.

But the situation is even more dire for triple-vaccinated 18-39-year-olds, whose mortality rate has worsened by the month following the mass booster campaign in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple-vaccinated individuals in this age range were slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated individuals, with a mortality rate of 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated and 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

However, things took a turn for the worse in February, when triple-vaccinated individuals became 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated and 21 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

The situation only worsened in May, when triple-vaccinated individuals were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated and 14.1 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated. The figures are even more alarming for partly vaccinated individuals, who were 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals in May.

It’s worth noting that the UK government has tried to hide the mortality rates for children, but a report from the Office for National Statistics reveals the disturbing trend among this age group as well.

The following chart illustrates the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10-14 in England for the period of January 1st, 2021 to May 31st, 2022. And the figures serve as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines, and the importance of further research to fully understand the risks and benefits.

The evidence is clear: Covid-19 vaccinations pose a significant danger to children.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the mortality rate among unvaccinated children aged 10 to 14 is 0.31 per 100,000 person-years. However, among one-dose vaccinated children, the mortality rate jumps to 3.24, and among triple-vaccinated children, it skyrockets to a staggering 41.29 per 100,000 person-years.

Unfortunately, the risks don’t end there. Even when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths, the data shows that vaccination is still dangerous.

The all-cause death mortality rate among unvaccinated children is 6.39 per 100,000 person-years, and only slightly higher at 6.48 among partly vaccinated children. But following the administration of each injection, the rate goes up significantly: it’s 97.28 among double-vaccinated children and a shocking 289.02 among triple-vaccinated children.

This means, according to the UK government’s own official data, double-vaccinated children are 1422% (or 15.22 times) more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. And triple-vaccinated children are an alarming 4423% (or 45.23 times) more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

The ONS’s figures, which are age-standardized and rates per 100,000 population, provide definitive proof that Covid-19 injections increase a person’s risk of dying.

In other words, the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This is further supported by the secret CDC report that reveals half a million American children and young adults have died following the Covid vaccine rollout, resulting in nearly 118,000 excess deaths compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average.