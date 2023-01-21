WEF plans to smother covid and climate change information that doesn’t favour their false narratives

At the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) 2023 annual meeting, countering misinformation is a key agenda. WEF claims a “wide range of actors with access to sophisticated technology and weaponry, as well as an ever-increasing capacity to spread misinformation” is a threat.

WEF hasn’t defined the misinformation it’s targeting, but it likely includes criticism of the WEF and challenges to mainstream covid-19 narratives.

In 2022, WEF held Sustainable Development Impact Meetings that also featured panels on “tackling disinformation.” Among the participants were the United Nations, which noted it had partnered with Big Tech giants like Google and TikTok to censor the narrative on environmental issues and covid-19.

It’s important to not forget about the children and protect them from being indoctrinated by WEF’s nefarious schemes.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

The World Economic Forum (“WEF”) rings in the New Year with its annual meeting, held in Davos, Switzerland, each January. The meeting “will convene leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead,” according to WEF.1

In 2023, the theme is “cooperation in a fragmented world,” with WEF noting, “The world today is at a critical inflection point. The sheer number of ongoing crises calls for bold collective action.”2 What will this bold collective action entail? A key theme being discussed at one of its sessions is countering “misinformation,”3 also known as silencing and censoring any and all opposition.

WEF Plots to Censor “Misinformation”

WEF is an unelected global organisation with self-appointed leaders. How it intends to define the misinformation it’s targeting as one of its key 2023 initiatives is unknown, but it’s dubbed the “cumulative ‘threats’ black swan events.” In a description for its Countering Threats in the Age of Black Swans session, it’s noted:4

As black swan events proliferate, threats that were once considered outliers are becoming commonplace. This is compounded by a wide range of actors with access to sophisticated technology and weaponry, as well as an ever-increasing capacity to spread misinformation. How can we begin to predict the unpredictable in mitigating and countering security threats from black swan events?

In December 2022, WEF already started damage control for its Davos meeting, stating in a separate post that it has “weathered criticism as a gathering of elites and in recent years the Forum has been targeted by disinformation campaigns.”5 As Reclaim the Net noted, this suggests the “group deems criticism of the WEF and challenging mainstream covid-19 narratives to be misinformation.”6

It’s well-known fact that the world’s elite hop into their private jets and descend upon Davos, Switzerland, the highest town in the country,7 known for its luxury ski resorts, in order to attend WEF’s annual meeting, also known simply as the Davos Forum or just Davos.

To even attend the WEF annual meeting, you must be privately invited or a member of WEF, which costs $65,000 to $650,000.8 The attendance badge for the meeting is extra and cost another $27,000 – in 2020 – just to get entrance to the conference.9 So who’s in attendance? As comedian JP Sears put it in 2022:10

You’ll be excited to hear that the line-up of World Economic Forum’s speakers at their annual gathering of elites in Davos included such benevolent humanitarians like Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, who’s currently committing genocide, and Tony Fauci, who’s arguably involved in crimes against humanity, and Bill Gates, who’s arguably involved in crimes against humanity, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who’s arguably currently involved in crimes against humanity. What a great line-up!

WEF Wants to Keep Their Dirty Dealings a Secret

The irony of the world’s “elite” flying in on their private jets to discuss sustainability is an open target for criticism. In 2018, for instance, more than 1,000 private jets and helicopters similarly made their way to Davos, and in 2017, an estimated 200 private flights landed in the city each day during the event.11

By 2050, it’s estimated that aviation will contribute 22% of global carbon emissions. Still, in 2019, more than 600 private planes arrived at the Davos Forum, and that doesn’t include the military planes that transported an additional 60 presidents and prime ministers.12 In 2020, a “steady stream” of private planes again chauffeured the “elite” to Davos.13

But we needn’t worry about this indulgence of the upper classes at the expense of the environment, according to WEF. “Offering little self-awareness, leaders of the WEF claim that the jet-set class promises to purchase carbon credits to offset the emissions from their planes,” Forbes noted.14

This is yet another strategy of the technocratic elite to set up a new wave of colonisation in the name of sustainability and “net zero” carbon emissions – but, if WEF has anything to say about it, they’ll label this as misinformation and wipe it clean off the net.

Klaus Schwab, owner and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is the personification of The Great Reset – the ultimate goal of which is to do away with the democratic process and give all ownership and control to the deep state – and the technocratic elite who control it. Sears dubbed him among the most dangerous people in the world.15

WEF operates via fearmongering – about disease and environmental catastrophes, for starters. When the population is controlled by fear, it welcomes authoritarian “protections” like increased censorship, surveillance and digital identity systems, introduced under the guise of safety, but which ultimately remove personal autonomy and freedom.

In fact, Schwab wrote, “One of the greatest lessons of the past five centuries in Europe and America is this: Acute crisis contributes to boosting the power of the state. It’s always been the case, and there is no reason why it should be different with the covid-19 pandemic.”16 Remember, nobody elected Schwab to any government position, but he’s behind the scenes pulling strings nonetheless.

WEF Does Damage Control on “Own Nothing and Be Happy”

WEF is one of the key players behind The Great Reset, with their “new normal” dictum that, by 2030, you will own nothing and be happy.17 In such a scheme, the world’s resources will be owned and controlled by the technocratic elite. All items and resources are to be used by the collective, while actual ownership is restricted to an upper stratum of social class.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory; it’s part of WEF’s 2030 agenda.18 Ida Auken is a member of parliament in Denmark. She’s also a graduate of WEF’s Young Global Leaders programme,19 which is essentially a five-year indoctrination into their principles, with a goal of creating world leaders who don’t answer to their people but to their bosses at WEF.

In 2016, Auken wrote a propaganda piece about how great life would be in 2030 when the elite take over everyone’s possessions and autonomy:20

Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, “our city.” I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes. It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service. We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives. One by one all these things became free, so it ended up not making sense for us to own much. … My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city.

People were understandably alarmed when reading about WEF’s Orwellian plans, and now WEF is seeking to censor what it’s dubbed as misinformation surrounding its chilling “own nothing and be happy” rhetoric. As noted by Reclaim the Net:21,22

WEF complains that it has been targeted by ‘disinformation campaigns’ and links to another post23 where its managing director, Adrian Monck, suggests that criticism of the WEF’s controversial “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy” slogan is tied to a “misinformation campaign.” In addition to branding criticism of this slogan misinformation, Monck also laments “misinformation concerning covid-19 and vaccines.” Not only does Monck brand these topics misinformation but he also claims that “misinformation derails free speech” and calls for “action to prevent lies being accepted as truth.”

Partnering With Big Tech to Control the Narrative

In 2022, WEF held Sustainable Development Impact Meetings that also featured panels on “tackling disinformation.” Among the participants were the United Nation’s Under-Secretary-General for global communications, Melissa Fleming, who noted that the UN had partnered with Big Tech giants like Google and TikTok to censor the narrative on environmental issues and covid-19.24 According to Fleming, the UN conducted a project called ‘Team Halo’: 25

[W]e trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us. Another really key strategy we had was to deploy influencers … influencers who were really keen, who have huge followings, but really keen to help carry messages that were going to serve their communities, and they were much more trusted than the United Nations telling them something from New York City headquarters.

WEF’s ‘Freedom of the Press Panel’, held in May 2022, also stressed the need for social media companies to be held accountable for algorithms that promote false information.26 In August 2022, it also called for the use of AI to censor misinformation and ensure whatever it deems fits this definition never reaches the public. According to WEF:27

By uniquely combining the power of innovative technology, off-platform intelligence collection and the prowess of subject-matter experts who understand how threat actors operate, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision. … By bringing human-curated, multi-language, off-platform intelligence into learning sets, AI will then be able to detect nuanced, novel abuses at scale, before they reach mainstream platforms. Supplementing this smarter automated detection with human expertise to review edge cases and identify false positives and negatives and then feeding those findings back into training sets will allow us to create AI with human intelligence baked in … trust and safety teams can stop threats rising online before they reach users.

How to Ascertain the Truth

The first step to breaking free from the “misinformation” dictatorship is recognising that the manipulation is occurring. The next involves consciously opting out of it as much as possible. It’s especially important that children are protected, as they are among the most vulnerable to the onslaught of manipulation, which will have serious consequences for future generations.

It’s urgent that we all take steps to remain free, sovereign individuals, which can be as straightforward as being guided by your own critical thinking and what your heart and soul know is right, and choosing bravery over obedience.28 Stay grounded in your local community and, when weeding through information in your own life, it’s important to dig deep enough to unveil what’s real, and what’s real misinformation.

Sources and References