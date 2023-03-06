Researchers warn Net Zero Zealots’ policies will cause half the world’s population to starve

Net Zero initiatives of governments and private organisations are scientiﬁcally invalid and will lead to worldwide impoverishment and starvation if implemented, according to a paper published by CO 2 Coalition.

The paper’s authors, Professor William Happer from Princeton University, Professor Richard Lindzen of MIT and Gregory Wrightstone, have long specialised in climate research and strongly refute the “climate emergency” cult narrative while warning of the devastating consequences of increasingly radical climate policies.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The 46-page paper published in the last week of February details how the objectives of Net Zero to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and the emissions of greenhouse gases are based on analytical methods that violate fundamental tenets of the scientiﬁc method which originated more than 300 years ago.

“Reliable scientiﬁc knowledge is determined by the scientiﬁc method, where theoretical predictions are validated by observations or rejected by failing to do so,” the paper’s authors said.

The paper predicts global starvation if fossil fuels are eliminated. At risk in coming decades would be half of the world’s 8.5 billion to 10 billion people who are fed by crops grown with fertilizers derived from fossil fuels. Listed as an example of Net Zero’s potential consequences is the economic and social calamity of Sri Lanka which had banned the use of fertilizers and pesticides made from fossil fuels.

“The recent experience in Sri Lanka provides a red alert. The world has just witnessed the collapse of the once bountiful agricultural sector of Sri Lanka as a result of government restrictions on mineral fertilizer,” the paper said.

The widespread use of nitrogen fertilizers since 1950 has led to a sharp increase in crop yields. Abandoning this fertilizer is therefore likely to lead to a significant drop in crop yields again – an effect unlikely to be offset by people in Western civilizations adding insects to their diet.

“It is critical to repeat: Eliminating fossil fuel-derived nitrogen fertilizer and pesticides will create worldwide starvation. And scientifically there is no risk of catastrophic global warming caused by fossil fuels and CO 2 ,” the paper reiterated.

The authors noted that 600 million years of geological evidence shows carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels are near a record low and that atmospheric increases of the gas follow warming periods rather than precede them.

These data “are good enough to demolish the argument that atmospheric CO 2 concentrations control Earth’s climate and the theory that fossil fuels and CO 2 will cause catastrophic global warming. They will not.”

The researchers pointed out that CO 2 , which is demonised by climate emergency cultists, leads to plants producing more food for humans and animals:

We owe our existence to green plants that, through photosynthesis, convert CO 2 and water, H 2 O, to carbohydrates with the aid of sunlight and release oxygen. Land plants get the carbon they need from the CO 2 in the air. Other essential nutrients — water, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, etc. — come from the soil. Just as plants grow better in fertilized, well-watered soils, they grow better in air with several times higher CO 2 concentrations than present values. As far as green plants are concerned, CO 2 is part of their daily bread—like water, sunlight, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and other essential elements. Without CO 2 , there would be no photosynthesis, no food and no human or other life. Challenging “Net Zero” with Science, Richard Lindzen and William Happer, CO 2 Coalition, 23 February 2023, pg. 30

Net Zero is Scientifically Invalid

Net Zero regulations and actions are scientiﬁcally invalid, the paper highlighted, because Net Zero proponents:

fabricate data or omit data that contradict their conclusions;

rely on computer models that do not work;

rely on ﬁndings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”) that are government opinions, not science;

omit the extraordinary social beneﬁts of CO 2 and fossil fuels;

and fossil fuels; omit the disastrous consequences of reducing fossil fuels and CO 2 emissions to Net Zero; and,

emissions to Net Zero; and, reject the science that demonstrates there is no risk of catastrophic global warming caused by fossil fuels and CO 2 .

Finally, the researchers urge regulators and policymakers to reinstate true science:

We urge all government agencies involved in “Net Zero” regulation, policy or other action, including USGCRP in its final version of the 5th National Climate Assessment, to apply the scientific method and Delete any reliance on and citation to IPCC government-controlled findings. Delete any reliance on and citation to CMIP models and any other models unless they have been proven to work. Delete any reliance on methods other than the scientific method, such as peer review and consensus. Include and analyse the enormous social benefits of CO2. Include and analyse the enormous social benefits of fossil fuels. Immediately stop all efforts to eliminate fossil fuels to avoid massive human starvation in the future. Challenging “Net Zero” with Science, Richard Lindzen and William Happer, CO 2 Coalition, 23 February 2023, pg. 43

Sources for this article include:

Featured image: Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero, Easy Reader, 15 February 2023