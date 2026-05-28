Dr. David Martin: The evidence for a planned covid pandemic starts in the UK in 1966

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In 2023, Dr. David Martin presented evidence to UK Parliamentarians that the covid pandemic was a 56-year plan in development, starting in the UK in 1966 when the Wellcome Trust decided to use the coronavirus as a method of human manipulation.

In 1967, the US and UK agreed to modify and manipulate coronavirus, and by 2011, a document showed an anti-trust collusion between the Wellcome Trust, Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation and others to establish a universal vaccine by 2020.

The covid pandemic was not a public health emergency, but rather an orchestrated assault on liberties. And the evidence points to a conspiracy to commit acts of terror, with key players including Peter Daszak and the World Health Organisation.

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On 4 December 2023, Andrew Bridgen, then a Member of the UK Parliament (“MP”), hosted an event in the Wilson Room of Portcullis House, a building opposite the Houses of Parliament which provides offices for 210 MPs and their staff, supplementing the limited space in the Palace of Westminster and surrounding buildings.

Expert Testimony at UK Parliament on the 4th December 2023 The Exposé 5 December 2023

16 MPs attended the event titled ‘For Democracy, Truth, and Freedom’ when Dr. David E. Martin said: “Covid was a 56-year plan in development that began in the UK when Wellcome Trust decided to use the coronavirus as the ‘preferred method of human manipulation’.”

A full circle moment as Dr David Martin informed 16 members of the UK Parliament that Covid was a 56 year plan in the making which started in the UK when the Welcome Trust decided to use the corona virus as the ‘preferred form of human manipulation’.



A plan implemented by Gates,… pic.twitter.com/BPw5pvtzCf — Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) December 5, 2023

The clip above is taken from Dr. Martin’s presentation below:

Pierre Kory: David Martin, UK Parliament Dec 4, 2023, uploaded 12 December 2023 (15 mins)

You can also watch Dr. Martin’s presentation on YouTube HERE, BitChute HERE and Odysee HERE. The transcript for Dr. Martin’s presentation is below, to which we have added some hyperlinks.

Transcript

Interesting time, I’ll see if I can cut it even shorter than my address to the European Union Parliament, about half of the time I was supposed to have.

[Related: Operation Warp Speed? Pfizer patented the spike protein for a coronavirus vaccine over 30 years ago and WHO: The criminal organisation that needs to be brought to an end]

First of all, thank you, Andrew, thank you, Members of Parliament, and thank you all for being here today.

My job is a very simple one: it’s to set the stage for the context of how this came about. And I thought that it was only appropriate to use the Treason Act of 1351 here in the UK as the grounds for starting this conversation. Because we have long lost the idea of what it means to have a public account. And as such, I thought it would be appropriate to make sure that we recall that back then, sleeping with the Queen consort was a problem, and doing these various things that with to the crown were a problem, but somehow or another, since 1351, we’ve lost the idea that a full-on assault on liberty at every level is somehow acceptable. So, I thought we’d at least start with the spirit of 1351 in the room as we move to the next slide.

My job here is not to convince you of a thing; my job here is to merely present the context that says that there is no question that the entirety of what we’ve been through over the last four years has been merely an orchestration to assault the liberties of people here in this country and around the world. Pretending that this is some sort of public health emergency, pretending this is a justification for the inconceivable threat to liberties and the violation of human rights, is actually nothing more than to give lip service to tyrants.

And the fact of the matter is, the evidence starts here in the UK in 1966. Your own Wellcome Trust was the one who decided to fund the coronavirus as the preferred form of human manipulation in 1966.

It was one year later that the United States and the UK got into an agreement that said that we were going to modify and manipulate coronavirus to see what could be done to “a healthy population.” That was 1967, the year of my birth.

So, this slow-moving train wreck that we call Operation Warp Speed only took 56 short, short years to come into being.

And in 2011 in the document that is imaged on the left, which unfortunately given the size of the screen is pretty much illegible but you can go find it, an anti-trust collusion – and I’m using that term quite literally – between the Wellcome Trust, the Rockefeller Foundation, The Gates Foundation, NIAID, and the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and prevention got together and established a mandate that said that by 2020 the world would accept, and I quote, “a universal vaccine” by the end of 2020.

Now, these folks apparently have a divining rod or some sort of mysterious bubble that they can look into to see the future with such absolute elegance that they actually identified back then that coronavirus might be the thing that would be just what nature needed in order for that to happen.

And by 2015, we had the public statement, and I need to read this into the record, “to sustain the funding based beyond the crisis, we need to increase the public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan influenza or pan coronavirus vaccine.”

Let me pause for a moment.

When this statement was made, the World Health Organisation had officially declared coronavirus an eradicated disease. In what world do we need a vaccine for a disease that the World Health Organisation, in its own infinite wisdom, had declared eradicated? Question. Just sit on that for a moment. But let’s go on.

“A key driver is the media, and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.”

Does that sound like a public health emergency to you? Or, does that sound like a statement of treason? That is an act of domestic and international terrorism, and that’s the admission of that act.

And just in a few short days, we will have the author of that statement – one Peter Daszak – testifying in [the US] Congress that this thing probably still came out of a random event that took place in Wuhan, China, where a bat and a pangolin got together and voila, in December we were there.

That’s a quote from 2015 in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. That’s the conspiracy level language I’m using. And by the way, I’m using the term “conspiracy” and the legal definition of the term. This is the admission of conspiracy to commit acts of terror.

And one year later, the last image you see on this screen, one year later, was the announcement, and I’m quoting, that the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 was, and I quote, “poised for human emergence.” That was 2016. That’s the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. That’s the conspiracy that I’m apparently representing. Next slide.

Now, the evidence for all of you who doubt the merits of the argument that I’m making is right in front of you. In 2002, the upper left you see, the first patent in 2002 filed on the synthetic chimeric coronavirus, which, as I’ve said in many instances, was actually patented to be infectious and replication defective. What that means is: it was actually weaponised. That’s not an allegation. That’s a statement of fact. Because in 2005, you see it at the bottom of the curriculum vitae of one Ralph Baric, line 57, I believe, that is of his bio, says, “Synthetic coronaviruses. Biohacking: Biological Warfare Enabling Technologies.”

Does anyone actually want to just muse for a moment on what he could have potentially meant when he said: “biological warfare enabling technology”?

Does that sound like a public health response? Does that sound like a P3 [Pandemic Prevention Platform?] programme where we’re trying to figure out how to treat this thing? Is that what it sounds like?

Or, is there an outside chance that the reason why he unleashed $10 million that year, and every other year, in non-competitive grants from all of the above-referenced agencies, is there any chance of the reason why is because they were actually building – are you ready for this – biological weapons?

Now, I happen to have the credential in the United States since 2002 of being a biological weapons inspector. I know of what I speak. And the fact of the matter is, I briefed this matter first in 2002. I consistently briefed this ever since.

And when in 2019, September the 18th, 2019, we actually had the World Health Organisation’s global preparedness monitoring board announce that there was going to be, in the time between September 19th, 2019, and September of 2020, there was going to be – are you ready for this – an accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen.

There’s an operative word in that statement that’s quite alarming, isn’t there. “Release.” That’s not a leak. That’s not an accidental escape. They used the word “release,” they didn’t use “there might be an accident.”

Let’s go to the next slide, and I’m going to have to jump past this because I’m almost out of time and I said I would stick to 9 minutes, so I’m going to jump past this one.

And unfortunately I’ll only reference this by saying that the criminal conspiracy which must be criminally prosecuted in this country – not alleged but prosecuted – is the racketeering that has been the World Health Organisation’s collusion since the MRC [Medical Research Council], in this country, was founded by the Wellcome trust and since, in the United States, the Rockefeller Foundation functionally funded what we now call the CDC [Centres for Disease control and Prevention], which back then was the malaria prevention project.

But we must actually deal with the fact that this anti-trust collusion actually did not start in the last few years. It started in 1955. And why is this important? It’s important because under the UN Charter that established the World Health Organisation, we cannot even indict or investigate crimes committed by the World Health Organisation. But there is no statute of limitations on these crimes. These are crimes that have no statute of limitations.

And we can actually predate The Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and the Rockefeller Foundation’s criminal collusion with prosecuting the crimes when they were actually committed. It was fraud then, it’s fraud now, resulting in the murder of civilisation around the world.

Last slide. Almost the last slide.

I can’t help but sit in this chamber and point out that none other than Eliza Manningham, who was the head of the Wellcome Trust Board of Trustees, who happened at the same time to be the head of MI5, was the one who sat at the helm of covid when the September 19th launch of this campaign began.

You cannot escape the fact that MI5 was directly involved in the premeditation and distribution of this particular campaign of terror.

And I know that as an American, it’s probably a bad idea for me to say that in this audience – and I could care less.

The fact of the matter is, criminals exist in every strata of this government, and we need to actually be able to point that out. And I figured, why not go ahead and put the poster right up there so everybody can see it.

I’m only 9 seconds away from my last slide. This is the last slide.

Many people ask me why. And let’s stop pretending that we have to ask a question on why – that’s a nonsense question.

In the 1980s, we conveniently had the HIV pandemic so that we could actually justify the national child vaccine immunity shield that was granted to the injection manufacturers at the time. Because the fact was, the public was willing to go along with it because they all knew AIDS was coming for them. We tried to get that immunity long before but once we had the HIV scare, we could get the public to say, “yep, immunity to the manufacturers because we know we’re going to need it.”

September of 2001, we all pretend that we know what happened with the towers on the 11th, but we all forget what happened on the 28th which is when the defence department, from their bioweapons programme, released anthrax. And four short years later, we had the PREP Act. Why? Because in 1991, we were killing people with anthrax vaccines in the Gulf and we needed to come up with a way to get the provisions protection into adult injections because the childhood act didn’t give them the cover that they needed. And so, four short years later, we have the PREP, which gives us medical countermeasures and it gives us corporate immunity.

So, guess what SARS is. Nothing more than the four years later – see a pattern? – preamble to the World Health Organisation’s IHR.

Don’t pretend like you don’t know. This was a setup from the beginning to the end.

And ladies and gentlemen, I yield the balance [of my time] to everybody else. But I think since you brought up the lovely Churchill. I should go ahead and take that quote, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” This is all a marketing cover story to deprive you of liberty and I’m here to make sure that as long as I draw breath, I’m fighting to get it back.

Thank you.

Further resources: Video: Dr. Malone’s presentation at the ‘For Democracy, Truth, and Freedom’ event

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