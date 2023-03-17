Secret Documents published in May 2022 confirmed COVID Vaccination was killing Children with figures revealing Vaccinated Kids were a shocking 30,200% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) questionably authorised emergency use of both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injections for use among children aged 6 months and above despite quietly published documents published by the UK Government confirming the Covid-19 Vaccine was and is killing children.

The data provided by the Office for National Statistics proved children were 82 to 303x more likely to die following Covid-19 vaccination than children who have not had the Covid-19 vaccine at the time.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Almost a year ago, on June 17th 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) criminally extended the emergency use authorisation of the mRNA Covid-19 injections for use in children as young as 6 months.

There has never been an emergency in regard to Covid-19 infection among children.

Evidence compiled over three years proves that the alleged disease has only ever adversely affected the elderly and vulnerable. Children have been unlucky to suffer symptoms more severe than those associated with the common cold.

But despite this fact, the FDA decided it was perfectly safe to administer an experimental injection to babies and toddlers, with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf saying –

“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death. Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”

The FDA Commissioner will live to regret that last sentence. As will any parent who takes the Commissioner’s words at face value.

Because official data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics show that Covid-19 vaccinated children are between 8,100% and 30,200% more likely to die than unvaccinated children.

Just a month before the FDA made their decision, on the 16th May 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a dataset containing details on ‘deaths by vaccination status in England’ between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st March 2022.

The dataset contains various tables showing details such as, ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths involving COVID-19’, and ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-COVID-19 deaths’.

Here’s an example that has been taken from table 2 of the latest dataset –

As you can see, the ONS has chosen not to include children in the calculated mortality rates despite the fact children as young as 5 are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. They also grouped young adults as a group ranging 1from age 18 to 39, a period of 22 years, while all other age groups are a period of 10 years (40-49, 50-59 etc).

It’s things like this that make you believe they must have something to hide, and it turns out they definitely have.

Because on table 9 of the ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status’ dataset, the ONS have inadvertently provided enough details on deaths among children and teenagers by vaccination status for us to calculate the mortality rates ourselves

And they are horrendous.

Here are the figures published by the ONS in table 9 for 10 to 14-year-olds –

And here are the figures published by the ONS in table 9 for 15 to 19-year-olds –

As you can see, the ONS has given us both the number of deaths and person-years by vaccination status. This means we can perform simple math to calculate the mortality rates per 100K person-years ourselves.

All we need to now do is divide the person-years by 100,000, and then divide the number of deaths by the answer to that equation.

So for unvaccinated 10-14 year-olds we perform the following calculation to work out the all-cause death mortality rate –

2,684,874 (person-years) / 100,000 = 26.84874

164 (deaths) / 26.84874 = 6.1

Therefore, the all-cause mortality rate per 100,000 person-years among unvaccinated 10-14-year-olds is 4.58 deaths per 100,000 person-years between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22.

Now, all we have to do is use the same formula to calculate the mortality rates per 100K person-years for all vaccination statuses among 10 to 14-year-olds and 15 to 19-year-olds.

Here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 15-19-year-olds based on the ONS calculated person-years –

And here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 10-14-year-olds based on the number of deaths and ONS calculated person-years –

These figures are horrifying. The ONS data shows that between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, double-vaccinated children aged 10-14 were statistically up to 39 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children, and double-vaccinated teenagers aged 15-19 were statistically up to 4 times more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers.

But it’s the triple vaccinated figures that are truly frightening when it comes to children.

The ONS data shows that between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, triple jabbed children aged 10-14 were statistically 303 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children of Covid-19, 69x more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than unvaccinated children, and 82x more likely to die of all-causes than unvaccinated children.

This suggests that three doses of a Covid-19 injection increase the risk of all-cause death for children by an average of 8,100%, and the risk of dying of Covid-19 by an average of 30,200%. Whilst two doses increase the risk of all-cause death by an average of 3,600%.

But as things currently stand it’s the other way around for teenagers. Two doses of a Covid-19 injection increase the risk of all-cause death for teens aged 15 to 19 by an average of 300%. Whilst three doses increase the risk of all-cause death by an average of 100%.

The figures for children though are in fact even worse than they first appear.

This is because the unvaccinated mortality rate among 10-14-year-olds includes children aged 10 and 11 who were only offered the Covid-19 injection from the beginning of April 2022, despite the UK Medicine Regulator questionably granting emergency use authorisation for it to be administered to young children in late December 2021.

Whereas the vaccinated mortality rates include only a handful of 10 and 11-year-olds. We know this from the fantastic news that only 7% of 5 to 11-year-olds had had the Covid-19 injection by14th May 2022.

Therefore, if the Covid-19 injections were not causing the untimely deaths of children then we would actually expect to see a mortality rate that is lower among the vaccinated population than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated population, not a mortality rate that is similar, and certainly not a mortality rate between 8,100 % and 30,200% higher.

The statistics are horrendous, but it’s important to remember that behind those statistics are real people who are suffering and who have lost their lives, and unfortunately this time around they are children.

Children who have never been in danger of suffering severe complications due to the alleged Covid-19 disease. And therefore, children who have never needed an experimental, poor-performing, deadly (these statistics prove it) Covid-19 injection.

The tragic cost of this drive for profit through secrets and lies is most likely why a secret CDC report confirms half a million American children and young adults have died following the Covid vaccine roll-out, resulting in nearly 118,000 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

Comparing the figures from 2020, the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, to 2022, the increase in excess deaths is undeniable. In 2022 alone, there were 7,680 more deaths among children and young adults compared to the same time frame in 2020.

However, the year 2021 stands out as the worst year for deaths in this age group, with a staggering 27,227 more excess deaths by week 40 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The secretive CDC data provides a sobering look at the effects of the vaccine, with the figures showing a continuous rise in deaths after its rollout on December 14th, 2020.