Shocking plans to implement depopulation and a worldwide totalitarian system revealed more than 50 years ago

A set of audio tapes titled ‘The New Order of Barbarians’ established the existence, scope and direction of a conspiracy which was revealed by an insider, Dr. Richard Day, in 1969.

Dr. Day spoke at The Pittsburgh Paediatric Society in March 1969. Dr. Lawrence Dunegan attended that meeting and in 1988 blew the whistle about the plans that were in place in 1969 to form a new system of government, altering all of society to implement this new system. All of society has been redirected according to these plans.

“Everything is in place and nobody can stop us now … Some of you will think I’m talking about Communism. Well, what I’m talking about is much bigger than Communism!” Dr. Day said.

By Henri Thibodeau, originally published on 8 June 2015

On 20 March 1969, the late Dr. Lawrence Dunegan (1923-2004) attended an astonishing lecture at a meeting of the Pittsburgh Paediatric Society. The lecturer was Dr. Richard Day (1905-1989), who at the time was Professor of Paediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York. Day had previously served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Dr. Dunegan had been a student of Dr. Day at the University of Pittsburgh, and was thus well acquainted with him. He later claimed that Dr. Day had asked the attendees not to take notes or record what he was about to tell them during that lecture. Something which Dr. Dunegan said he found unusual for a professor to ask of his audience. The reason, Dr. Day implied, was that there would be negative repercussions – possibly personal danger – against him if it became widely known that he had talked about the information he was about to relay to the group.

Dr. Day apparently also told the group that what he was about to say “would make it easier for them to adapt if they knew what to expect beforehand,” something of an ambiguous statement which became clearer as Dr. Day spoke.

Insider of the “New World System”?

Dr. Dunegan got the impression that Dr. Day was talking as an “insider” rather than as a person who was presenting a theory or speaking in terms of retrospect. Dr. Day’s knowledge seemed concrete as he talked about the future and the strategies of people and organisations that had a defined plan for the world – what he called a “New World System” – and who were in a position to make sure that plan was executed according to a set timescale.

“We plan to enter the twenty-first century with a running start. Everything is in place and nobody can stop us now…” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

Apparently, when he got home that night, Dr. Dunegan wrote down much of what he had heard from Dr. Day during that lecture, notes which he kept to himself for about 20 years. In 1988, Dr. Dunegan recorded on tape his memories of that astonishing lecture back in 1969 – these tapes have come to be known as ‘The Dunegan Tapes’. Although Dr. Dunegan’s memory may have been dimmed by the intervening years, he was able to provide enough details of the lecture to enable any enlightened person to discern what may well be the real purposes behind the trends of our time.

Get used to change…

“People will have to get used to the idea of change, so used to change, that they’ll be expecting change. Nothing will be permanent…” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

To find out more about the contents of the Dunegan Tapes, I encourage you to visit The Revelations of Dr. Richard Day, an extremely well-documented WordPress blog entirely dedicated to this subject, where you can explore the numerous topics allegedly discussed by Dr. Day in his 1969 lecture, such as:

You can also find a transcript of the Dunegan Tapes by clicking on this link: 100777.com. I cannot vouch as to the exactitude of this transcript, so the best thing you can do is listen to the actual tapes on The Revelations of Dr Richard Day – Audio. It also contains a subsequent interview taped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on 10 October 1991, where Randy Engel, Director of the US Coalition for Life, interviewed Dr. Larry Dunegan.

The following are extracts from the Transcript of The Dunegan Tapes, Tape 1. You can read the full transcripts of Tapes 1 to 3 HERE.

Population Control

Chemicals in food and in the water supply to reduce the sex drive are not practical. The strategy then would be not to diminish sex activity, but to increase sex activity, but in such a way that people won’t be having babies.

Contraception Universally Available to All

Contraception would be very strongly encouraged, and it would be connected so closely in people’s minds with sex, that they would automatically think contraception when they were thinking or preparing for sex. And contraception would be made universally available.

Sex Education as a Tool of World Government

Sex education was to get kids interested early, making the connection between sex and the need for contraception early in their lives, even before they became very active.

Tax-Funded Abortion as Population Control

Abortion will no longer be a crime. Abortion will be accepted as normal and would be paid for by taxes for people who could not pay for their own abortions.

Anything Goes – Homosexuality to be Encouraged

People will be given permission to be homosexual. They won’t have to hide it.

Technology

Sex and reproduction would be separated. You would have sex without reproduction and then technology was reproduction without sex. This would be done in the laboratory.

Families To Diminish in Importance

Families would be limited in size. Divorce would be made easier and more prevalent. Most people who marry will marry more than once. More people will not marry. Unmarried people would stay in hotels and even live together.

More women will work outside the home. More men will be transferred to other cities and in their jobs, more men would travel in their work. Therefore, it would be harder for families to stay together. This would tend to make the marriage relationship less stable and, therefore, tend to make people less willing to have babies.

One of the net effects of easier divorce laws combined with the promotion of travel, and transferring families from one city to another, was to create instability in the families.

Euthanasia And The “Demise Pill”

Everybody has a right to live only so long. The old are no longer useful. They become a burden. You should be ready to accept death. Most people are. An arbitrary age limit could be established.

Limiting Access to Affordable Medical Care Makes Eliminating Elderly Easier

The cost of medical care would be made burdensomely high. Medical care would be connected very closely with one’s work but also would be made very, very high in cost so that it would simply be unavailable to people beyond a certain time. And unless they had a remarkably rich, supporting family, they would just have to do without care. And the idea was that if everybody says, “Enough! What a burden it is on the young to try to maintain the old people,” then the young would become agreeable to helping Mom and Dad along the way, provided this was done humanely and with dignity.

Planning The Control Over Medicine

There would be profound changes in the practice of medicine. Overall, medicine would be much more tightly controlled. All healthcare delivery would come under tight control.

Access to hospitals would be tightly controlled. Identification would be needed to get into the building. The security in and around hospitals would be established and gradually increased so that nobody without identification could get in or move around inside the building. And anybody moving about the hospital would be required to wear an identification badge with a photograph and … telling why he was there.

This is to be brought in gradually, getting everybody used to the idea of identifying themselves – until it was just accepted. This need for ID to move about would start in small ways: hospitals, and some businesses, but gradually expand to include everybody in all places.

It was observed that hospitals can be used to confine people … for the treatment of criminals. This did not mean, necessarily, medical treatment. Basically, Dr. Day was describing the use of hospitals both for treating the sick and for the confinement of criminals for reasons other than the medical well-being of the criminal. The definition of criminal was not given.

Elimination of Private Doctors

No longer would the doctor be seen as an individual professional in service to individual patients. But the doctor would be gradually recognised as a highly skilled technician – and his job would change. The job is to include things like executions by lethal injection.

The solo practitioner would become a thing of the past. A few diehards might try to hold out, but most doctors would be employed by an institution of one kind or another. Group practice would be encouraged, corporations would be encouraged, and then once the corporate image of medical care – as this gradually became more and more acceptable – doctors would more and more become employees rather than independent contractors. And along with that, of course, unstated but necessary, is the employee serves his employer, not his patient.

New Difficult to Diagnose and Untreatable Diseases

New diseases to appear which had not ever been seen before. Would be very difficult to diagnose and be untreatable – at least for a long time. I think AIDS was at least one example of what he was talking about. I now think that AIDS probably was a manufactured disease.

Suppressing Cancer Cures as A Means of Population Control

We can cure almost every cancer right now. Information is on file in the Rockefeller Institute, if it’s ever decided that it should be released. But consider – if people stop dying of cancer, how rapidly we would become overpopulated. You may as well die of cancer as something else.” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

Efforts at cancer treatment would be geared more toward comfort than toward cure. There was some statement that ultimately the cancer cures which were being hidden in the Rockefeller Institute would come to light because independent researchers might bring them out, despite these efforts to suppress them.

Inducing Heart Attacks as a Form of Assassination

“There is now a way to simulate a real heart attack. It can be used as a means of assassination” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

Only a very skilled pathologist who knew exactly what to look for at an autopsy could distinguish this from the real thing.

Education as a Tool for Accelerating the Onset of Puberty and Evolution

There was also something about accelerating the onset of puberty. And this was said in connection with health, and later in connection with education, and connecting to accelerating the process of evolutionary change. There was a statement that “We think that we can push evolution faster and in the direction we want it to go.”

Blending All Religions …The Old Religions Will Have to Go

“Religion is not necessarily bad. A lot of people seem to need religion, with its mysteries and rituals – so they will have religion. But the major religions of today have to be changed because they are not compatible with the changes to come. The old religions will have to go. Especially Christianity … In order to do this, the Bible will be changed. It will be rewritten to fit the new religion. Gradually, keywords will be replaced with new words having various shades of meaning. Then the meaning attached to the new word can be close to the old word – and as time goes on, other shades of meaning of that word can be emphasised. And then gradually that word replaced with another word.” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

“The Churches Will Help Us!”

“Some of you probably think the Churches won’t stand for this … the churches will help us!” – Dr. Richard Day, 20 March 1969, quoted by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan

Restructuring Education as a Tool of Indoctrination

In addition to changing the Bible classics in Literature would be changed. Mark Twain’s writings were given as one example. But the casual reader reading a revised version of a classic would never even suspect that there was any change. And, somebody would have to go through word by word to even recognise that any change was made in these classics, the changes would be so subtle. But the changes would be such as to promote the acceptability of the new system.

More Time in Schools, But They “Wouldn’t Learn Anything”

Children would spend more time in school, but in many schools, they wouldn’t learn anything. They’ll learn some things, but not as much as formerly.

Controlling Who Has Access to Information

In 1969 Dr, Day was already talking about computers in education, and at that time he said anybody who wanted computer access, or access to books that were not directly related to their field of study would have to have a very good reason for so doing. Otherwise, access would be denied.

Schools as the Hub of the Community

In all the pushing for achievement, it was recognized that many people would need help, and the people worth keeping around would be able to accept and benefit from psychiatric services help, and still be super achievers. Those who could not would fall by the wayside and therefore were sort of dispensable – “expendable.”

Adults would be going to school. There’ll always be new information that adults must have to keep up. When you can’t keep up anymore, you’re too old. This was another way of letting older people know that the time had come for them to move on and take the demise pill.

“Some Books Would Just Disappear from the Libraries”

This was in the vein that some books contain information or contain ideas that should not be kept around. And therefore, those books would disappear.

Further down the line, not everybody will be allowed to own books. And some books nobody will be allowed to own.

Changing Laws

Sunday laws will be repealed. Gambling laws would be repealed or relaxed so that gambling would be increased. He indicated then that governments would get into gambling. “Why should all that gambling money be kept in private hands when the State could benefit from it?” Dr. Day said.

Bankruptcy laws would be changed. Antitrust laws would be changed, or be interpreted differently, or both.

The Encouragement of Drug and Alcohol Abuse to Create a Jungle Atmosphere

Drug use would be increased. Alcohol use would be increased. Law enforcement efforts against drugs would be increased. This sounds like a contradiction but the idea is that, in part, the increased availability of drugs would provide a sort of law of the jungle whereby the weak and the unfit would be selected out.

The same thing would happen with alcohol. Alcohol abuse would be both promoted and demoted at the same time. The vulnerable and the weak would respond to the promotions and therefore use and abuse more alcohol.

Drunk driving would become more of a problem, and stricter rules about driving under the influence would be established so that more and more people would lose their privilege to drive.

“Not everybody should be free to travel the way they do now in the United States,” Dr. Dunegan explained referring to Dr. Day’s lecture. “People don’t have a need to travel that way. It’s a privilege!”

The Need for More Jails and Using Hospitals as Jails

More jails would be needed. Hospitals could serve as jails. Some new hospital construction would be designed so as to make them adaptable to jail-like use.

