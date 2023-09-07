David Kurten: Net Zero Zealots will use the Energy Bill to take your home away from you

On Tuesday, the UK’s Energy Bill had its third reading and was passed by the House of Commons. It may sound innocuous but this is part of the tyranny that is being implemented under the banner of net zero, David Kurten said.

In a video, Kurten highlights two specifically awful things in this Bill: the energy smart regulations and the energy performance regulations. “This is how the government is going to try to take your property off you,” he said.

David Kurten is the leader of the Heritage Party, a political party formed in 2020 to defend our heritage and restore our nation. Kurten has worked tirelessly over the last few years in defence of our freedoms and to highlight the nefarious actions of both London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the UK government. He regularly uploads videos on his YouTube channel. Yesterday he uploaded a video to explain the hidden agenda behind the newly passed Energy Bill.

David Kurten: The Energy Bill is an attack on freedom and home ownership, 6 September 2023 (22 mins)

“This bill is huge,” Kurten said in the video above. “It’s over 400 subsections and clauses.”

Until a final version of the Bill has been prepared to be given Royal Assent, you can read a copy of the current version of the 446-page bill HERE with the agreed 127 pages of amendments to it HERE. The long title of the Bill reads:

A Bill to make provision about energy production and security and the regulation of the energy market, including provision about the licensing of carbon dioxide transport and storage; about commercial arrangements for carbon capture and storage and for hydrogen production and transportation; about new technology, including low-carbon heat schemes and hydrogen grid trials; about the Independent System Operator and Planner; about gas and electricity industry codes; about financial support for persons carrying on energy-intensive activities; about heat networks; about energy smart appliances and load control; about the energy performance of premises; about energy savings opportunity schemes; about the resilience of the core fuel sector; about offshore energy production, including environmental protection, licensing and decommissioning; about the civil nuclear sector, including the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and pensions; and for connected purposes. Energy Bill, UK Parliament, last updated 6 September 2023

This Bill is going to completely and utterly change our lives in the future, Kurten said. “[It will] bring in the World Economic Forum’s idea or mantra of ‘you will owe nothing and be happy’ because it’s what this bill does or has the potential to be.”

The energy smart regulations are detailed in section 235 of the Bill. Section 235 doesn’t say anything as it stands but it gives the Secretary of State the power to make regulations about energy smart appliances and apply them to most of the electrical appliances that we use day to day as well as internal heating.

“In the future, the Secretary of State could make secondary legislation on any of those things, at any time, and lay something before Parliament that says: ‘Oh, well, you’re not allowed to use your cooker on a Sunday’ or ‘You’re not allowed to use your dishwasher and washing machine between midday and midnight’, for example.”

This Bill also extends the time that energy companies are allowed to push smart meters onto homes for another five years and gives energy companies targets to get smart meters in every home. “So, they’re really pushing this. They want everybody to have a smart meter so somebody else remotely can control your electricity and turn it off and turn it on. Turn it off remotely at the flick of a switch,” Kurten said.

“This is how undemocratic the system now is in the UK,” Kurten said. “We have the veneer of democracy but you have a primary legislation – the Energy Bill – [that] gives the power for secondary legislation to be laid [down] in what is called statutory instruments.”

“Say the Secretary of Energy and Climate Change comes along in 2024 or 2025 and lays a statutory instrument before parliament saying: ‘No one’s allowed to use electricity on a Sunday’.”

As Kurten explained, how it works in practice is several statutory instruments, maybe 20 or 30, are put before Parliament on a Friday afternoon. Usually, on a Friday there are not many MPs in attendance because they have already left to return to their constituencies.

“In theory, the MPs can vote on it and debate it but they just put them through one after the other – 10 seconds, 10 seconds, 10 seconds. They give a list of things that they want to put through to the Speaker. The Speaker says: ‘And now we are going to consider statutory instrument number 42 concerning the Energy Act 2023. Everybody in favour say Aye (Aye), everybody against say Nay (silence). The Ayes have it, the Ayes have it.’ And then it’s law … And then they move onto the next one,” Kurten said.

The Energy Bill also allows for criminal offences if we do not allow inspectors from certain agencies into our homes to inspect energy meters and electrical appliances. The inspectors will have to obtain a warrant from a Justice of the Peace. But, Kurten said, “that is very very frightening … [giving] extra powers to extra inspectors from whatever agency they create to enforce these regulations.”

“In this country, an Englishman’s home is his castle … this tramples on that right and that freedom to what we want in our own homes and to trade as we want to trade.”

Then there’s the energy performance regulations. “This is about your building as a whole and compliance with net zero,” Kurten said.

If you buy an electrical appliance, it has an energy efficiency rating sticker on it. “They’re giving these energy ratings now, not just to appliances but to houses and buildings as a whole,” Kurten said.

“New builds have to comply with a certain level of energy standard … In the UK there are already regulations in place that say all new buildings have to be grade E on the energy use standard or above. They can’t be F or G. And they’re tighten that as it goes along. So, by 2028 all new buildings will have to be energy grade C. And ultimately what they want to do by 2050 is make everything Energy Grade A for buildings so that it is net zero, apparently, and doesn’t emit any carbon dioxide either in the construction or as people use the building,” he explained.

Example of an Energy Performance Certificate from Energy Rating

Conforming with energy grade A is not only going to make our lives restricted, cold, stuffy and miserable it is also absolutely horrendous for our heritage, Kurten said. Most of our older buildings will be grade F or G on the energy standards.

“This Bill gives the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change the power to introduce energy performance regulations to comply with net zero. It also says that: energy performance regulations may provide for the creation of criminal offences, with up to one year in prison or a £15,000 fine or both, if your home or a building that you own does not comply with any future home energy performance regulations,” Kurten said.

“This is how the government is going to try to take your property off you. Because, if you own a … building … all buildings will have to comply in the future with energy regulations and whatever standard they say that buildings have to comply with.”

At the moment, Kurten explained, they are only requiring new buildings to comply. But, as they are doing in the European Union, “they will go back in time and then they will say: ‘Well, not just new builds but any existing building has to be brought up to a certain standard.”

“So, if you have an old building that’s F or G on the energy rating system, you have to bring it up to an E standard at least. And then they’re going to say: ‘Now for net zero, we need to make sure ALL buildings are C … Eventually, everything will have to be brought up to A standard … which is impossible with older buildings built in a different way from today. They’re built for humans to live in rather than for artificial intelligence to look at and give a compliance tick to.”

“We know in some places the councils have plans to knock down dozens or even hundreds of old buildings because they don’t comply with net zero … What they’re doing is they’re just letting them rot. They’re moving people out of them … they are running them down … [they’re] letting old buildings decay and then they’re declaring them unsafe and then the plan is to knock them down.”

As Kurten warned, if you do not have the money to improve your home, particularly older buildings, to whatever energy standards that they dictate at the time they will say that you cannot sell your home or rent your home because it does not meet the energy standards and you will also have to pay a fine and you may have to go to prison. Then they will offer you a way out. The government will offer to buy your home from you and say that they will make the necessary improvements. “And then what they’ll do is they’ll just knock it down,” Kurten said.

As Kurten said, these climate alarmists don’t care about net zero. They just want to impose it on everyone else.

“They want everybody else to be miserable and they want to destroy our history and our heritage so that we have no connection to our past and connection to our roots,” he said.