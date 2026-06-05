Hantavirus: Did WHO cause more people to become ill by not letting passengers off the MV Hondius earlier?

Hantavirus does not transmit from one human to another, not even the Andes strain that was said to be the cause of the outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius.
The most likely cause of the outbreak was a rodent onboard the ship. “The failure was not letting people off the boat earlier,” Dr. Clare Craig writes.
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Human-to-Human Hantavirus
By Dr. Clare Craig, as published by Health ethics Advocacy and Research Team (“HART”) on 28 May 2026
When severe pneumonia aboard the MV Hondius was attributed to hantavirus this month, the reporting moved quickly from a handful of sick passengers to the claim that a rodent-borne virus had begun spreading efficiently from person to person. There were comparisons with the first weeks of covid, evacuations in biocontainment units, weeks of enforced isolation and a call from Deborah Birx for routine PCR testing of passengers who had no symptoms at all. The World Health Organisation has felt the need to declare in public that this is not the start of another pandemic.
As always, there are two primary false claims:
- Human-to-human transmission – i.e., we are all at risk.
- 30% mortality rate – i.e. we are all going to die.
Where did the alarm originate?
How Good is the Evidence that Hantavirus Spreads Between People?
Hantaviruses spread between rodents, which carry it without illness and shed it for long periods. Occasionally, a human inhales the virus from rat faeces or urine and becomes sick. There is no evidence for human-to-human spread. Human beings are dead-end hosts: we become ill, sometimes severely, but we do not pass the virus on. The virus attacks the lining of small blood vessels rather than the airway itself, so even badly damaged lungs are not full of virus, which can be exhaled and inhaled by others.
The single claimed exception is the Andes virus in southern Argentina and Chile. The CDC states that Andes can pass between people after close, prolonged contact. However, direct person-to-person transmission of a hantavirus has never actually been observed. No one has watched one person infect another, isolated the same replicating virus from both, and, importantly, excluded a shared rodent source. The claim is an inference drawn from clusters of cases that occurred near one another in time and space. That is exactly what environmental exposure also looks like.
Human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is an unproven hypothesis that was born in 2020 and has recently been repeated until it sounds like reliable evidence.
The Paper Now Being Leaned On
The study being invoked to make sense of the cruise ship is the 2018–19 Epuyén outbreak, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in December 2020, and presented ever since as proof that the Andes virus can spread between people. The story is presented as an index case of a symptomatic 68-year-old man who attended a birthday party infecting six of the guests seated near him who fell ill two to three weeks later, and cases over the course of 4 months in people who could be linked, amounting to an outbreak of around thirty-four cases and eleven deaths.
It is a striking account, but it does not show what it is said to show. The index case had himself just been infected by rodents near his home, which means the entire village was living in an active rodent reservoir at the time of the party. Around a hundred people attended; five became ill. Five in a hundred is an unremarkable attack rate for environmental exposure in a place like that. Proximity to the sick man at the party is one possible explanation for those five cases. Shared exposure to the same rodents in the same valley, over the same weeks, or even at the party, is another, and the paper did not exclude it. Genetic sequencing later confirmed that the cases shared a single viral strain, but that is precisely what a common rodent source would also produce. Identical sequences tell you where a virus came from, not which direction it travelled between hosts. What they failed to ask, and which all scientists should ask, is what would the null hypothesis look like? If rat transmission caused a regional outbreak, what proportion of cases would have had a social contact over the course of four months? Without that control, no conclusions can be drawn.
No healthcare staff were sick in this outbreak but they claimed three instances of patient-to-patient hospital spread. In all three instances, the patients had also been living in the infected town!
Other Evidence
The only other claim was from Ferres and colleagues in 2007. They followed the household contacts of confirmed cases of an earlier outbreak and classified three of them as “definite” instances of person-to-person spread. The rest were labelled “probable” or “possible” – categories that rest on an interviewer’s judgement rather than on anyone observing one person infect another. The definite claim was based on similar genetics without ruling out environmental exposure.
A deep problem applies to all of this work. The incubation period of the Andes virus runs from 4 to 42 days, so two people exposed to the same infected rodents on the same day can fall ill more than six weeks apart. That looks exactly like one person passing the infection to the next, even when nothing of the kind has happened. Spouses share environments. Households are not independent; rural rodent exposure is constant and easy to miss.
A systematic review in 2022 looked at the whole literature and concluded that the balance of evidence does not support human-to-human transmission at all.
The Numbers Do Not Add Up
The figure driving the fear is the case fatality rate, usually given as 30 to 40 per cent. Set it against the antibody surveys. In Jujuy province in northern Argentina, 6.5 per cent of the general population carries antibodies to hantavirus; a 2024 meta-analysis put seroprevalence across the Americas at around 2.4 per cent; in parts of the Gran Chaco, it reaches 20 to 40 per cent. Antibody surveys are the only honest way to count how many people a virus has actually reached, because they pick up the mild and silent infections that never trouble a doctor and never enter a case register. They are not flawless – false positive results will exist – but they are the right instrument for the job, and no plausible margin of error in them comes close to reconciling these numbers with a death rate of one in three. If a third of all infections were fatal, the cumulative toll in northern Argentina would be impossible to miss. It is not there. The 30 to 40 per cent figure is the death rate among the sickest patients who reach hospital and are recognised, not the death rate across everyone the virus infects. The same Jujuy survey found many confirmed infections that never progressed to respiratory distress and a fatality rate of 13.3 per cent, well below the headline. Even mainstream coverage of the present outbreak now concedes that testing only the symptomatic inflates the apparent mortality. The disease is commoner, and milder, than the number that frightens people.
The Cruise Ship
A rat aboard a vessel working South American ports is hardly an exotic suggestion, and a single infected rodent in the food stores or ventilation would account for several cases over the following weeks without requiring the virus to have changed at all. The sequence recovered from a patient is an ordinary Andes virus from the regional rodent reservoir, with no significant mutations reported.
The timing fits this reading rather than the alarming one. The first patient fell ill five days after the ship sailed. With an incubation that can be as short as four days, that is most easily explained by an infection picked up at or just before boarding; it sits at the short end of the normal range, not outside it, and gives no reason to suppose the virus has gained some new ability to spread person to person.
The failure was not letting people off the boat earlier.
No Change in Total Number of Cases or in the Virus
The WHO’s own 2019 report states that between 2013 and 2018, Argentina recorded an average of 100 confirmed cases annually. The Epuyén cluster of 34 fell entirely within that envelope – it didn’t push the national total above the normal range. So even if you accept every claimed transmission, the supposed “super-spreader” event produced no detectable signal in the country’s annual count. A virus newly capable of efficient human spread would do exactly the opposite.
The NEJM paper found the Epuyén outbreak was caused by a single spillover event, and the strain was closely related to ordinary endemic cases, including the 1996 El Bolsón strain – i.e. nothing genetically new. The same is reported for the MV Hondius: ordinary Andes virus, no significant mutations.
Premature Certainty, Again
The ingredients here are familiar: very small numbers, a frightening name, an incubation period long and variable enough to disguise coincidence as a chain and a public conversation that has raced ahead of the evidence. The remedy now being proposed – PCR testing of passengers who have no symptoms – is the one least suited to the situation. When the prior probability of infection is low, most positive results from a highly sensitive test will be misleading, which is the lesson the last few years should have taught and apparently did not.
Andes virus may, on rare occasions and after prolonged close contact, pass from one person to another – though even that has never been properly proven. What is certain is that this is a long way from a virus capable of seeding an outbreak through a ship’s air handling. The fear is moving a good deal faster than the virus and, on the evidence so far, the virus is doing nothing it has not always done.
About the Author
Dr. Clare Craig is a British Diagnostic Pathologist and medical researcher who worked in the NHS for 15 years before becoming a Consultant Pathologist in 2009. She is best known for her covid-19 research. She has worked pro bono since May 2020 to analyse covid pandemic data and distil evidence for lay audiences.
She is the author of two books: ‘Expired: Covid the untold story’ (2023) and ‘Spiked: A shot in the dark’ (2025).
Since January 2021, she has co-chaired the Health ethics Advisory and Research Team (“HART”) with Dr. Jonathan Engler, providing independent expert information on covid issues. She contributes to HART in a personal capacity.
Featured image taken from ‘Andes Hantavirus FAQs: What to Know as Quarantined Cruise Passengers Return Home’, American Journal of Managed Care, 2 June 2026, an article which spreads the pandemic-vaccine industry propaganda about human-to-human transmission.
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The truth is, “Hantavirus does not” exist at all.
End of the story.
Hi Ms Corona Hotspot, do you have proof to support your claim?
By “proof,” I don’t mean using the mantra “viruses do not exist” as proof. A generalised mantra is not proof of anything, it is simply a mantra – a knee jerk reaction that “no virus” believers spew out, without pausing for thought, every time they see the word “virus.”
What I mean by “proof” is: do you have proof that “hantavirus does not exist at all,” i.e. hantaviruses, specifically, do not exist? If so, we would be interested to see your evidence. If not, I suspect you are simply attempting to distract people’s attention away from the pandemic-vaccine criminals and their activities.
Is there any proof it does exist? I read from several scientists who in vain have tried to get isolated virus and were unable to get it.
Hi Ingrid C Durden, I’m surprised you didn’t do this for yourself as it takes only seconds to find the information you’re looking for. For example:
Galeno H, Mora J, Villagra E, Fernandez J, Hernandez J, Mertz GJ, Ramirez E. First human isolate of Hantavirus (Andes virus) in the Americas. Emerg Infect Dis. 2002 Jul;8(7):657-61. doi: 10.3201/eid0807.010277. PMID: 12095430; PMCID: PMC2730342.
After reading that paper, I recommend you watch the video in the article ‘HIV and Ebola viruses were created in a lab‘. You might then have a better understanding of what a virus is and how many of the viruses have come about that infect and cause harm to people and animals. If you’re still feeling confused then search for interviews with Dr. Judy Mikovits who has worked on a programme (with the CDC in the 1980s, if I recall correctly) developing some of these viruses. The reason why we know viruses have been isolated is because they have been manipulated in laboratories by scientists – known as loss-of-function or gain-of-function (bioweapon) research, protein engineering etc. In short, the virus is in the vaccine – it is infection by injection, as Dr. Mikovits says.
As I have done as you requested, can you now do the same and show the proof that hantavirus doesn’t exist?
I know you can’t because you can’t prove that something doesn’t exist. That’s how the “no virus” PsyOp works – instead of being honest, “no virus” propagandists keep pushing out mantras such as “viruses don’t exist” and then say “show me the proof,” the “burden of proof is on you” etc while knowing they it is impossible to prove their “no virus” claims. The “no virus” PsyOp relies on blind faith in the person making the claim, the more someone believes without asking questions, or putting any effort into researching or thinking about it, the better (as far as “no virus” propagandists are concerned).
No where in this paper is any virus ‘isolated’ directly from a sick person BEFORE experimentation.
This is not a direct method and fails to satisfy Koch’s Postulates and dies not adhere to the scientific method.
Try again.
If you don’t understand, all and I’ll explain.
Ingrid C Durden didn’t ask for proof of hantavirus “BEFORE experimentation.” You are doing what pushers of the “no virus” PsyOp always do – make things up as you go along e.g. change definitions, change what was being asked for etc to suit a narrative.
You, Ingrid C Durden and Ms Corona Hotspot have to prove that hantaviruses do not exist. That was the claim made, so you three have to prove it. Saying “viruses do not exist” is not proof – it’s a mantra.
Why do you not provide proof? Because you can’t. You can’t prove that something does not exist, no one can – so all you do is keep repeating mantras and redirecting the discussion away from the fundamental problems with the “no virus” ideology. Do you see how the “no virus” PsyOp works?
Hi again Rhoda, it is you who has the burden of proof of their existence.
You need to produce the scientific evidence of pathogens, not us.
sbptlivecouk, please answer this question:
How many l’s are in parallel?
I have asked you this before but you didn’t answer. See https://expose-news.com/2026/05/26/metallic-nanoparticles-in-vaccinesk/#comment-189071
Rhoda, what I’m asking for is very simple. Please provide direct scientific evidence of viral pathogens.
That’s a sneaky distraction. You first need to answer my questions about viral isolation.
I’m still waiting.
This is exactly what I said to my husband! “ There is probably a RAT ON BOARD! The most logical answer! On a Cruise Ship extra care MUST BE TAKENas rodents climb up the anchor chain or from a Buoy on shore!
Well well well, it seems to be shaking out this is nothing but another Covid scare scam. This should not surprise anyone who has their head on straight. It was actually to be expected since their prior efforts with Monkeypox, Mpox😆 and bird flue ever even got off the ground.
They better beware promoting Ebola like they have been though. That’s far too close to the Remdesivir which it was used against with such a dismal rate of patient death, 53%.
people may wake up and put things together about it’s often forced use against Covid which resulted in massive casualties. People are learning and those of us in the know are not going to let this massive crime simply go away in time. What I see here is nothing but desperation. They ; UN, WHO and their Cabal puppeteers are on the ropes looking for a Hail Mary situation to save them and it’s not working. I have watched the motto for years, “ Nothing can stop what’s coming” . Now I actually believe it. What better gift for Americas birthday that The Fall Of The Cabal.
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/pfizer-whistleblower-christine-cotton
we’re is the list released by the court order ? that shows the side effects .
project Y
plague of corruption dr. Judy Mikovits
Finally, we’re starting to acknowledge there’s zero scientific evidence of contagion – including animal to human.
All that’s required now is a honest, open and transparent examination of virology’s indirect anti-scientific ‘isolation’ methods to expose fee entire fraud.
This is just latest scam offering from the WHO.
Their credibility isn’t even worth talking about.
I think part of the problem with the virus/no virus debate is all in the name…what we are actually calling a ‘virus’ and what it actually is.
We all know that the original meaning of ‘virus’ in Latin means TOXIN/POISON.
I’m not denying that SOMETHING – a pathogen, bacteria, fungus, etc can be weaponized – it’s obvious that multiple types of bioweapons have been used against us throughout history.
After a lot of research over the years, I don’t believe that there is such a thing as ‘contagion’ but I understand that there are many mechanisms at play that can APPEAR as though we are being ‘infected’ with something and ‘passing it on’ to others. It’s much more complex that that and it’s a fascinating and ultimately liberating deep dive.
The moment I realized that ‘contagion’ does not exist in the way that we are told, I felt liberated, empowered and truly responsible for my own health – the TERRAIN.
Please take the time to read a recent article by Sayer Ji on Substack (31.5.26) entitled:
*’How Being POISONED Can Be Mistaken For Being Infected By ‘Germs’ And ‘Viruses’ – The EXPOSOME as a missing axis of disease causation – from the fever remedy in your medicine cabinet to the outbreaks we misread as ‘contagion’.’
SayerJi (dot) Substack (dot) com – it’s a start in helping people to understand, who are new to this theory.
I don’t agree with everything he says, but he’s on the right track.
*See also the Spacebusters video “The End Of Germ Theory.’ – On Bitchute I think. And there is also a follow-up.