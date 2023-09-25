“All 3 words are a lie — they are not safe, effective, or a vaccine.” – Dr. Mark Trozzi

From the development of mRNA products to their approval for widespread use in the population where billions of individuals were pressured to receive them, there seems to have been a deliberate ploy to hide their potential dangers. It is difficult to believe that the adverse effects of these products are accidental; rather, the evidence suggests that these harms have been intentionally incorporated into the mRNA technology.

Some Nasty Little Surprises in the Covid-19 mRNA “Vaccines”

by Simon Lee Science Officer AnewUK.

“It is becoming increasingly apparent to critical thinkers (laypeople, doctors, and scientists) around the world that the COVID-19 “vaccines” are not safe or effective nor were they even necessary in the first place.”

Excess Deaths Following the “Vaccine”

U.S. mortality data for 2020 did not support the allegation of a pandemic, because there was no peak in excess deaths in that year in comparison to the last two decades. The CDC has continually revised upwards the number claimed to have died in 2020.

2020 US mortality remained at about 1% of the total population, similar to the previous 3 years, in which there was no declared pandemic. Mortality for 2020 was less than for 2021 the year of the COVID-19 “vaccine” mass uptake.

December 2020 had by far the highest number of deaths of any month in 2020 in the US. Each of the last three weeks of December 2020 exceeded 25,000 excess deaths per week, whereas even the worst COVID-19 hospitalisation weeks (the first two weeks of April 2020) did not exceed 25,000 excess deaths per week. December 2020 was the month that the “vaccines” became available to the public.

Early 2021 showed striking excess deaths, and the COVID-19 “vaccine” was the new factor. January to November 2020 showed an average of 274,000 deaths in the US per month, but since December 2020, according to CDC data, the average number of deaths per month increased to 288,250.

As soon as the “vaccines” were widely distributed, the total number of deaths per week for the rest of 2020 from all causes in the US jumped from 63,000 to 84,000, which is a 32% increase. This is unlikely to be due to any other cause but the “vaccines”.

Deaths per week in the US in each of the first seven weeks following the Pfizer and Moderna rollout all exceeded even the deadliest weeks of 2020 (the two weeks ending April 11 and April 18 of 2020). This should be enough to make anyone hesitant about the so-called vaccines.

Safety Data

The recently vaccinated, have falsely been labelled “unvaccinated,” which has confounded much of the reported data. Injuries and deaths have all peaked closely following vaccination.

The safety data for these “vaccines” are nothing less than horrifying. Even more horrifying is the conspiracy of silence and censorship in the media and much of the scientific establishment.

“There were more than enough safety signals in VAERS, even in January 2021 … Beyond a safety signal being detected … across all age groups … there were almost 700 deaths. Once you surpass a certain number of deaths … it’s time to call the product off the market, to recall it.” Dr Jessica Rose

It is abundantly clear that there is very high variability in the actual contents of what are supposed to be identical pharmaceutical products. This is very unusual.

“The various contaminations detected in numerous production batches of the vaccines by third-party investigators reinforce the notion that nobody guards the vaccines’ quality and manufacturing standards. It is clear, therefore, that the FDA and other national and international regulators no longer adhere to any traditional ethical and professional standards.” (source).

So, What is Really in These Lethal Injections?

The “Vaccines” Do Not Contain messenger RNA They Contain modified RNA and Micro RNA

“It is my opinion that, at a minimum, the intentional use of mRNA—an acronym well-known to stand for messenger RNA along with the endless statements about the vaccines being based on naturally occurring messenger RNA constitute misbranding in violation of a number of laws. There is a legal and moral duty to provide informed consent, and to misrepresent a drug that was intended to be a gene therapy as a vaccine containing “natural messenger RNA” is an apparent violation of both of those duties.” Thomas Renz (Ohio-based attorney)

It is claimed that Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine” contains harmless messenger RNA (mRNA), the CDC states on its website that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are “made of mRNA,” or “messenger RNA.”. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) product label shows it contains artificially modified RNA which is not naturally occurring and poses a significant risk to human health.

According to the CDC, the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna is made in a laboratory and instructs cells to make harmless pieces of spike protein that trigger an immune response. The mRNA from the vaccines is supposedly broken down within days of vaccination and eliminated from the body. In its description of mRNA and how COVID-19 “vaccines” work, the CDC makes no reference to the fact that the RNA used in COVID-19 “vaccines” has been modified.

The modRNA concentration ranges from 0.37 mg/ml to a maximum of 0.63 mg/ml, as shown in the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Assessment Report. This wide variation is highly unusual for a pharmaceutical product.

Messenger RNA occurs naturally in our cells, and it does not last long enough to initiate an immune response before being destroyed.

Unlike mRNA, modRNA has a synthetic methyl-pseudouridine in place of the natural uridine nucleotide base. This modification makes it last longer in the body, makes it less immunogenic (reduced stimulation of the innate immune system), and is theoretically more efficient at producing a protein.

To protect against destruction by the immune system, modRNA is packaged in lipid nanoparticles, which, due to their small size and synthetic optimization, can overcome natural protective biological barriers and reach vital cells in the heart and brain. modRNA doesn’t target specific cells, so it can attack healthy cells virtually anywhere in the body.

modRNAs are made for longevity and maximal efficiency and (via lipid nanoparticles acting as natural exosomes) have access to all cells. This is very different to natural mRNA which is cell-specific and short-lived.

The human body has different mechanisms to prevent natural mRNA from being translated and to enable the degradation of mRNA that is no longer needed. Until recently mRNA was thought to last hours or days, but recent research has shown the natural lifetime of mRNA is only minutes. The lifespan of modRNA is much longer, perhaps surviving for 6 months or more.

Adverse Events

For a properly functioning metabolism, only essential proteins should be produced in a distinct cell, at a specific time. Proteins that are not required should not be produced, as they will disrupt or even block the proper functioning of the cells’ metabolism.

Cells (including vital cells in the heart and brain) producing as many molecules of a foreign protein as possible, for as long as possible, are transformed into a target for the immune system which might attack and destroy the cell.

Injecting modRNA into the body may lead to adverse events like strokes, cardiovascular problems, pulmonary embolism, and the formation of blood clots. This is irrespective of the protein that the modRNA codes for. The modRNA molecule itself is inflammatory and toxic.

Reverse-Transcribed RNA

Italian Microbiologist Dr Stefano Scoglio has convincingly argued that the widespread damage caused to cells and organs by the mRNA “vaccines” could be caused by the modRNA molecules themselves, and the lipid nanoparticles themselves, which are toxic enough without the need for any spike protein to be produced.

According to the official narrative, mRNA from COVID-19 “vaccines” does not enter the cell nucleus, which is where most human DNA is located. However, if mRNA could be reverse transcribed into DNA then it could theoretically be incorporated into the human genome. There is some evidence that this can and does occur.

Liguo Zhang et al added the RNA “genome” of SARS-CoV-2 in the absence of reverse transcriptase to human embryonic kidney cells. They discovered that the cultured cells reverse-transcribed the RNA into DNA and integrated this DNA into the cell’s genome. An endogenous reverse transcriptase called LINE1 (Long Interspersed Nuclear Element-1) is thought to be responsible. Approximately 17% of the human genome is LINE1, making it very possible that the modRNA can be reverse transcribed and incorporated into the human genome.

Markus Aldén et al added the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 RNA vaccine (BNT162b2) to human liver cells and found reverse transcription into DNA occurred in just six hours. The unique DNA sequence of BNT162b2 was detected in the genome of the cells. This confirmed the integration of reverse-transcribed modRNA into DNA. An increase in nuclear LINE1 activity was also detected.

Worryingly, sperm is known to contain high levels of LINE1.

Modified RNA-based “vaccines” are not vaccines but gene-based injections that may force healthy cells to produce a foreign toxic protein perhaps indefinately.

Hidden MicroRNAs

When a person receives a Pfizer mRNA vaccine, they not only receive the vaccine’s modRNA, they also receive an unknown number of microRNAs, hidden within the sequence of the vaccine mRNA. There is no mention of microRNAs in the official Pfizer documents.

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are a recently discovered (1993) type of non-coding RNA that play a role in many cellular processes.

On average, mature miRNAs are relatively short at just 19-22 nucleotides in length. Messenger RNA (mRNA),is typically much longer averaging 2,200 nucleotides. The Pfizer vaccine spike protein mRNA is 4,284 nucleotides long. MicroRNAs are very stable molecules, in contrast to the relatively unstable mRNA molecules.

MicroRNAs are abundant and are critical for normal animal development. They are involved in gene expression, mRNA stability and degradation, regulation of protein translation, and wound healing. They can exhibit hormone-like activities by mediating cell-cell communication and can be released into the extracellular fluids to reach other cells and organs. It is estimated that 60% of mammalian genes are influenced by miRNAs which affect regulatory pathways involved in cancer, apoptosis (programmed cell death), metabolism and development. MicroRNAs have been detected in plasma, serum, cerebrospinal fluid, saliva, breast milk, urine, tears and seminal fluid.

There is a delicate balance within the miRNA regulatory system, miRNAs interact with their target genes, mRNA molecules, other endogenous miRNAs as well as exogenous miRNA and other genetic material (eg bacterial). It is a very dynamic system that is dependent on many factors and alterations in miRNA levels would interfere with specific crucial cellular processes. Research has shown that miRNA expression and dysregulation are associated with the development of pathological processes and chronic diseases.

MicroRNAs can modulate innate and adaptive immunity by affecting protein levels. If human miRNAs are binding to regions within the spike protein modRNA, then what does a spike protein mRNA vaccine do to the delicate balance within the miRNA regulatory system?

How do the miRNAs introduced by the Pfizer vaccine disrupt the balance of the host miRNA system? We do not know what the long-term toxicity, carcinogenicity and pharmacological problems will be, but the early indications do not bode well.

The mRNA “Vaccines” are Contaminated With Bacterial DNA Plasmids

Microbiologist Dr Kevin McKernan has done some pioneering research into the contents of Pfizer and Moderna vials, and has discovered unacceptable levels of double-stranded DNA plasmids which should not be there.

There is a five-step manufacturing process to manufacture the mRNA which begins with a circular DNA plasmid expression vector that encodes the spike protein. This circular DNA is not supposed to be in the final product, but it is, and 25-30% of nucleotides are from the circular DNA which is way above acceptable safety levels.

According to Sasha Latypova, this is “a huge problem because this is replication competent plasmid, it can then invade human cells, it can invade the bacterial cells that live in your gut. So, they go into the bacteria they replicate there, they replicate antibiotic-resistant genes…it can cause sepsis, it can cause cancer, all sorts of issues.”

The World Council for Health (“WCH”) is also concerned by this finding:

“DNA contamination of mRNA ‘vaccines’ poses a risk to everyone on the planet. Replicable DNA, so-called plasmids, in both the monovalent and bivalent vaccines, which should not be there at all … We can only speculate how it will end, but what needs to happen today after the publication of the paper by McKernan et al (2023) is an immediate stop of the ‘covid-19 vaccine’ program.“

Researchers have found that the DNA contamination in both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna injections averages 9.1 ng/µl mean DNA concentration versus 33.4 ng/µl mean RNA concentration. This means that approximately a quarter of the nucleic acids in the analyzed vials are DNA impurities. This is several orders of magnitude over the safety limit specified by the EMA.

Plasmids are usually designed to include antibiotic resistance genes to facilitate for their selection during manufacturing and research procedures. These plasmids can be transferred between bacteria which increases the risk of multireststant strains developing.

Is The Normally Protective Human Microbiome Being Weaponised?

E.coli bacteria are used to replicate the spike protein DNA so there’s always the potential for lipopolysaccharide contamination in the “vaccines”. Lipopolysaccharides are bacterial endotoxins that can cause inflammation and serious health problems if they get into the bloodstream. They can cause sepsis, toxic shock syndrome, and anaphylaxis.

“Whenever we see DNA contamination, like from plasmids, ending up in any injectable, the first thing people think about is whether there’s any E. coli endotoxin present because that creates anaphylaxis for the injected…there’s a lot of anaphylaxis going on…You can see people get injected with this and drop. That could be the background from this E. coli process of manufacturing the DNA…” – Dr Kevin McKernan.

The COVID-19 vaccinations alter the gut microbiome so that the bacteria that would normally help prevent many diseases are killed and so can no longer serve their protective function.

Low bifidobacteria levels have been linked with inflammatory bowel disease, Clostridium diffícile infection, obesity, and aging. Dr. Sabine Hazan et al discovered that the “relative abundance of genus bifidobacteria significantly decreased to about half of the original value after vaccination”.

The plasmid DNA contamination in the injections could be adversely transforming our entire microbiome. The Pfizer “vaccine” contains 1 replication-competent plasmid per 350 mRNA molecules which equates to billions of antibiotic-resistant plasmids injected per person per shot.

The “vaccines” might be directly transfecting the gut microbiome with a plasmid that codes for the spike protein toxin as well as kanamycin and neomycin antibiotic resistance genes.

If someone who has spike protein-producing bacteria within their microbiome is subsequently exposed to kanamycin and neomycin (or similar antibiotics) it could lead to a rapid selection of these toxin-producing antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

There have been some reports on the US VAERS adverse reaction reporting system of vaccinated people reacting badly to the administration of these antibiotics.

Vaccine Shedding

It is clear that vaccine shedding is a real phenomenon (especially the abnormal menstruation seen in unvaccinated women exposed to vaccinated people) and the most plausible explanation for this is via weaponised toxin-producing strains of replicating bacteria.

The genetic manipulation of bacteria is much easier than the genetic manipulation of human cells. In fact, some very credible people believe that the genetic manipulation of human cells is actually impossible. It’s much easier to weaponise the bacterial cells of the human microbiome than it is to weaponise actual human cells.

Cancer-Causing Agent SV40

Dr McKernan also discovered Simian Virus 40 (“SV40”) promoter sequences in Pfizer’s mRNA injection. Pfizer claims they use the T7 expression vector but haven’t mentioned using SV40. SV40 sequences are associated with cancer development in humans and present a risk of driving cancer:

“If you get an SV40 promoter in front of an oncogene, you will end up with a high expression of a gene that can drive cancer, it will be a very rare event, but you don’t need many of these cells to be hit with something like this for it to take off.” Dr Kevin McKernan

When it was discovered that SV40 was an animal carcinogen that had found its way into the polio vaccines, a US federal law was passed in 1961 that required that no vaccines contain this sequence.

Japanese Professor Murakami of Tokyo University expressed his concerns over the alarming discovery of SV40 promoters by Dr McKernan: “The question is why such a sequence that is derived from a cancer virus is present in Pfizer’s vaccine. There should be absolutely no need for such a carcinogenic virus sequence in the vaccine. This sequence is totally unnecessary for producing the mRNA vaccine. It is a problem that such a sequence is solidly contained in the vaccine. This is not the only problem. If a sequence like this is present in the DNA, the DNA is easily migrated to the nucleus.”

Prof Murakami continued: “This is such an alarming problem. It is essential to remove the sequence. However, Pfizer produced the vaccine without removing the sequence. That is outrageously malicious. This kind of promoter sequence is completely unnecessary for the production of the mRNA vaccine.”

Conclusions

There is now overwhelming evidence of serious injury and death due to these pharmaceutical products, and yet this is still only slowly making its way into general awareness.

The entire process of development and approval appears to have been designed to conceal the dangers and rush these harmful products onto the market and force billions of people to take them. It is inconceivable that any of this was accidental. It appears to have been completely intentional.

The harm is not accidental but rather it is purposefully built into the mRNA technology. And they fully intend on doing even more harm in the future:

“While it remains necessary and urgent to inform the public of the risks and the manifest damage done by the COVID-19 vaccines…It is clear that the mRNA vaccine technology will soon be extended to pathogens other than SARS-CoV-2…we must expect these future mRNA vaccines to cause the same grave harm that is already manifest with those directed against COVID-19, and to do so in much the same manner. We want to help you understand that this harm is built right into the mRNA technology and that you must do everything you can in order to protect your children and yourself from these future poisons dressed up as medicines.”

Michael Palmer MD, Sucharit Bhakdi MD, Margot DesBois BA, Brian Hooker PhD, David Rasnick PhD, Mary Holland JD, Catherine Austin Fitts

This article only covers a few of the nasty little surprises in the Covid-19 mRNA “vaccines”. Other nasty little surprises have been discovered by independent researchers, and there are, of course, other types of Covid-19 “vaccine”.

We have truly entered a new Dark Age in human history. Your best defence against this evil is the light of knowledge. Don’t die of ignorance.

References

1) A Colossal Failure Around the World The safety data are nothing less than horrifying Epoch Times HEALTH VIEWPOINTS

Colleen Huber

2) Pfizer Documents Show COVID-19 Vaccines Contain Potentially Harmful ‘Modified’ RNA, not mRNA FEATURED RESEARCH & DISCOVERIES Megan Redshaw (source)

3) RNA-Based Vaccine Technology: The Trojan Horse Did Not Contain mRNA It Contains modRNA That Genetically Manipulates Healthy Cells Klaus Steger, Ph.D. (source)

4) Reverse-transcribed SARS-CoV-2 RNA can integrate into the genome of cultured human cells and can be expressed in patient-derived tissues. Liguo Zhang , Alexsia Richards , M Inmaculada Barrasa , Stephen H Hughes , Richard A Young , Rudolf Jaenisch Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 May 25;118(21) (source)

5) Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line. Markus Aldén , Francisko Olofsson Falla , Daowei Yang , Mohammad Barghouth , Cheng Luan , Magnus Rasmussen , Yang De Marinis Curr Issues Mol Biol. 2022 Feb 25;44(3):1115-1126. (source)

6) New Study Detects Spike Protein 6 Months After COVID-19 Vaccination Megan Redshaw (source)

7) The Non-Existent “Spike Protein” | Dr. Stefano Scoglio & Torsten Engelbrecht (source)

8) MicroRNA, the Hidden RNA in the Pfizer Vaccine Daniel B. Demers, PhD (source)

9) Messenger RNA SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Affect the Gut Microbiome

Hazan, Sabine MD; Dave, Sonya PhD; Barrows, Brad DO; Borody, Thomas J. MD, PhD, DSc, FACG The American Journal of Gastroenterology 117(10S):p e162, October 2022

10) Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose. McKernan, K., Helbert, Y., Kane, L. T., & McLaughlin, S. (2023, April 10). https://doi.org/10.31219/osf.io/b9t7m

11) Follow up on DNA contamination of COVID-19 injectable products It’s worse than originally thought based on new results. Dr Jessica Rose 9 MAR 2023 (source)

12) Dangerous mRNA Vaccine Contaminants Were Just Discovered A Discussion on Production Quality Control, Bacterial Evolution, Spike Proteins and Antibiotics. (source) – A Midwestern Doctor

13) mRNA Vaccine Toxicity D4CE.org Michael, Palmer, MD Sucharit Bhakdi, MD Margot DesBois, BA Brian Hooker, PhD David Rasnick, PhD Mary Holland, JD Catherine Austin Fitts (source)