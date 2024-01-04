Myron Fagan: The Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations (1967)

The question of how and why the United Nations is the crux of the great conspiracy to destroy the sovereignty of the United States and the enslavement of the American people within a UN one world dictatorship is a complete and unknown mystery to the vast majority of the American people.

The reason for this unawareness of the frightening danger to our country and to the entire free world is simple. The masterminds behind this great conspiracy have absolute control of all of our mass communications media especially television, the radio, the press and Hollywood.

The above paragraphs are how Myron Fagan began a recording made in 1967 on three vinyl LP records titled ‘Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations’. What Fagan details in his recording is more focused on the United States, but the same applies to many countries if not the entire world.

Myron Coureval Fagan (1887-1972) was an American writer, producer and director of film and theatre. According to Wikipedia, he was an ardent anti-communist and influential “conspiracy theorist” – which, of course, means he exposed information that the conspirators don’t want us to hear.

His 1967 recording revealed the beginning of the Illuminati conspiracy to enslave all of humanity that was launched two centuries ago by Adam Weishaupt, an apostate Catholic Priest financed by the House of Rothschild.

He described, with evidence, how the Illuminati became the instrument of the Rothschild cabal to help them achieve a One World Government, and how their international banking cartel has fomented every war during the past two centuries.

In short, Fagan’s recording is the fascinating, horrifying, and FACTUAL story of the most sensational conspiracy in the history of the World, Heritage History wrote.

You can listen to Fagan’s recording below and read a rough transcript, with some comments added in brackets, in book format HERE.

Myron C. Fagan: The Illuminati and the C.F.R [Council of Foreign Relations] (1967) (153 mins)

If the above is removed from YouTube you can listen to it on Internet Archive HERE.

As you can imagine, Fagan has packed a lot of information into his more than two-hour recording. So, below we summarise the first 19 minutes.

“We all know that our State Department, the Pentagon, and the White House have brazenly proclaimed that they have the right and the power to manage the news, to tell us not the truth but what they want us to believe,” Fagan said.

“They have seized that power on orders from their masters of the great conspiracy and the objective is to brainwash the people into accepting the phoney peace bait to transform the United States into an enslaved unit of the United Nations’ one world government.”

This seems to have been later confirmed by David Rockefeller who in 1991 thanked the press for respecting “their promises of discretion for almost forty years.”

“It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government,” Rockefeller added.

The vitally important thing for all Americans to know, Fagan said, is that our so-called leaders in Washington are the betrayers and that behind them are a comparatively small group of men whose sole objective is to enslave the whole world of humanity in their satanic plot of one world government.

To give a clear picture of the satanic plot and the status of the plot “today,” in 1967, Fagan started at the beginning, when the plot began. It was launched in the 1760s under the name “Illuminati,” he said.

Adam Weishaupt who was born a Jew, converted to Catholicism and became a Catholic priest. He was a Jesuit-trained professor of canon law teaching at Ingolstadt University when he defected from Christianity to embrace the luciferian conspiracy. Then, in 1770, at the behest of the then-newly organised House of Rothschild, he defected and organised the Illuminati.

The name “Illuminati,” according to Weishaupt, is derived from lucifer and means “holders of the light.”

Weishaupt was tasked with revising and modernising the age-old protocols of Zionism, which from the outset was designed for ultimate world domination so they could impose the luciferian ideology on what would remain of the human race after the final social cataclysm by use of satanic despotism.

“[On] 1 May 1776, [ ] Weishaupt completed his plan and officially organised the Illuminati to put the plan into execution. That plan required the destruction of all existing governments and religions,” Fagan said.

“That objective was to be reached by dividing the masses of people … into opposing camps in ever-increasing numbers on political, social, economic, and other issues.

“The opposing sides were then to be armed and incidents provided which would cause them to fight and weaken themselves and gradually destroy national governments and religious institutions.

“When and if their blueprint for world control, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, is discovered and exposed, they would wipe all the Jews off the face of the Earth in order to divert suspicions from themselves.”

With anti-Jewish rhetoric being amplified in recent years, particularly since the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on 7 October 2023, we can easily see how they manipulate people and events to divert attention away from themselves by pointing fingers at the Jews and/or Israel. And as if to confirm the threat the Illuminati poses, speaking on Israel’s future in 2012, Henry Kissinger said: “In 10 years, there will be no more Israel.” Kissinger had a long association with the Illuminati and with the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Every war since [Weishaupt completed his plan], beginning with the French Revolution, has been promoted by the Illuminati operating under various names and guises,” Fagan said.

In the United States, immediately after World War I, the Illuminati set up the Council on Foreign Relations (“CFR”). “The masterminds in control of the CFR, to a very great extent, are the descendants of the original Illuminati conspirators,” Fagan said.

The Illuminati’s establishment in England is The Royal Institute of International Affairs, he said. “There are similar secret Illuminati organisations in France, Germany, and other nations operating under different names.”

“At all times, the operations of these organisations were and are masterminded and controlled by the internationalist bankers. They in turn were and are controlled by the Rothschilds.”

Fagan referred listeners to two of his news bulletins that revealed the names of the founders of the Illuminati and the Americanised names of their descendants in the CFR at the time of his recording:

Their first attempt at a one world government, Fagan said, was the League of Nations set up at the Congress of Vienna held immediately after the Napoleonic wars. But the Czar of Russia caught wind of the plot and torpedoed it.

Operations to Accomplish Weishaupt’s Plan

Fagan explained the main features of the Weishaupt plan, the operations required of his Illuminati to help them accomplish their purpose:

1. Bribery and Blackmail – Use monetary and sex bribery to obtain control of men already in high places in the various levels of all governments and other fields of endeavour. Once influential persons had fallen for the lies, deceits, and temptations of the Illuminati they were to be held in bondage by application of political and other forms of blackmail, threats of financial ruin, public exposure, and fiscal harm, even death to themselves and loved members of their families.

2. Colleges and Education – The Illuminati and the faculties of colleges and universities were to cultivate students possessing exceptional mental ability belonging to well-bred families with international leanings and recommend them for special training in internationalism. Such training was to be provided by granting scholarships to those selected by the Illuminatists.

That gives you an idea of what a “Rhodes Scholarship” means. It means indoctrination into accepting the idea that only a one world government can put an end to recurring wars and strife.

In addition to the Rhodes’ and similar scholarships, today there are three special Illuminati schools located in Gordonstoun in Scotland, Salem in Germany, and Anna Verita in Greece. These three are known ones, but there are others that are kept undercover. Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, was educated at Gordonstoun.

3. Behind the scenes “experts” – All influential people trapped into coming under the control of the Illuminati, plus the students who had been specially educated and trained, were to be used as agents and placed behind the scenes of all governments as experts and specialists so they would advise the top executives to adopt policies which would in the long-run serve the secret plans of the Illuminati one world conspiracy and bring about the destruction of the governments and religions they were elected or appointed to serve.

4. Control of the Press – Perhaps the most vital directive in Weishaupt’s plan was to obtain absolute control of the press, at that time the only mass-communications media, to distribute information to the public so that all news and information could be slanted so that the masses could be convinced that a one world government is the only solution to our many and varied problems.

Further reading: