Please note Dr. Mike Yeadon’s correct Telegram Channel

By on ( 5 Comments )
Over the months many have been following and sharing imposter accounts for Dr. Mike Yeadon.  Please make sure you follow, share and refer to the correct account.

Dr. Mike Yeadon on Telegram

For years, Dr. Yeadon shared a Telegram channel with Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar but in early November Dr. Yeadon started his own channel which he has named ‘Dr. Mike Yeadon solo channel‘.  Check to make sure you are following the correct Telegram channel and not an imposter.  Please also report imposter channels as “Fake Account.”

On 7 November 2023, the Telegram channel for Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar posted the video below with the following comment:

“Message to all the subscribers of this formerly shared channel from Dr. Mike Yeadon.

“His new solo channel is @DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

“Make sure to subscribe to his new channel!”

"It's literally Immoral to be Offering These Products." says Florida Surgeon General.
Epstein Client List – Prince Andrew Has Been Reported to the Police and Calls Reignite for Him to lose Scottish Title.
Andrew Lownie: Lord Mountbatten and Prince Andrew's sex scandals
UK Ministers are Pushing for More Power to Snoop on Us.
Greig
Greig
1 day ago

Finally – Get Dr Mike Yeadon in the game

Kay
Kay
1 day ago

I can’t find a link.

Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  Kay
1 day ago

Hi Kay, you can’t find a link to …? For what are you looking for a link?

James
James
17 hours ago

Dr. Yeadon needs a new admin for his channel. His current one has his own agenda and will ban anyone with a different opinion. He is a discredit to Dr. Yeadon’s channel.

