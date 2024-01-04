Please note Dr. Mike Yeadon’s correct Telegram Channel

Over the months many have been following and sharing imposter accounts for Dr. Mike Yeadon. Please make sure you follow, share and refer to the correct account.
For years, Dr. Yeadon shared a Telegram channel with Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar but in early November Dr. Yeadon started his own channel which he has named ‘Dr. Mike Yeadon solo channel‘. Check to make sure you are following the correct Telegram channel and not an imposter. Please also report imposter channels as “Fake Account.”
On 7 November 2023, the Telegram channel for Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar posted the video below with the following comment:
“Message to all the subscribers of this formerly shared channel from Dr. Mike Yeadon.
“His new solo channel is @DrMikeYeadonsolochannel
“Make sure to subscribe to his new channel!”
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support belowV support
Categories: Uncategorized
Finally – Get Dr Mike Yeadon in the game
I can’t find a link.
Hi Kay, you can’t find a link to …? For what are you looking for a link?
https://tgstat.com/channel/@DrMikeYeadonsolochannel
Dr. Yeadon needs a new admin for his channel. His current one has his own agenda and will ban anyone with a different opinion. He is a discredit to Dr. Yeadon’s channel.