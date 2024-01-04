Please note Dr. Mike Yeadon’s correct Telegram Channel

Over the months many have been following and sharing imposter accounts for Dr. Mike Yeadon. Please make sure you follow, share and refer to the correct account.

For years, Dr. Yeadon shared a Telegram channel with Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar but in early November Dr. Yeadon started his own channel which he has named ‘Dr. Mike Yeadon solo channel‘. Check to make sure you are following the correct Telegram channel and not an imposter. Please also report imposter channels as “Fake Account.”

On 7 November 2023, the Telegram channel for Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar posted the video below with the following comment:

“Message to all the subscribers of this formerly shared channel from Dr. Mike Yeadon.

“His new solo channel is @DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

“Make sure to subscribe to his new channel!”