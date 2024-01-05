The mayor of Brescia, Laura Castelletti, is upset by graffiti left on the wall of an Italian newspaper office. “I want to firmly condemn, once again, these vile acts and dictated only by ignorance,” she said.

What were “these vile acts”? The message “TV and newspapers, liars and Nazis. Write lies about CO2, war, crisis and pandemics” was written in red paint on an outside wall of Giornale di Brescia headquarters.

Giornale di Brescia (“GDB”) is an Italian regional newspaper based in Brescia, Lombardy, Italy. Its headquarters are also the headquarters of Radio Bresciasette and its offshoot television broadcaster Teletutto.

Two hooded men painted the message around midnight on 27 December 2023, the paper claimed. “The signature is that of the no vax group ViVi (”V_V “).” The incident has been reported to the police while Castelletti praised the newspaper and expressed solidarity with the staff.

“The Brescia press has impeccably done a great deal of information and storytelling before, during and after the pandemic, always placing at the centre the science and news that gradually came from reliable and accredited sources,” she said.

“To the group’s editorial staff, to the director Nunzia Vallini and to all the journalists and journalists who play such a precious and fundamental role daily for our community: Those who perform these acts know that it does not scare us and that we will do everything to defend the realities that participate in keeping our democracy alive and healthy.”

Italian political party Green Europe rushed to the paper’s aid, expressing “full solidarity with the director of the Giornale di Brescia Nunzia Vallini and journalists for the attack and the insulting writings.”

Graffiti on a wall is not an “attack.”

“Journalism and information must be free from any pressure, any threat, any conditioning,” the spokesperson for Green Europe said. Green Europe is toeing the party line. Since the beginning of 2020, propagandists following the global agenda have done nothing but try to pressure, threaten and condition the public from hearing the truth and so allowing people to discern fact from the global agenda lies.

No vax, anti-vax message, written on the walls of the headquarters of the Giornale di Brescia. Source: Giornale di Brescia

Last March, the same group painted the message “Nazi servants, traitors of the people” on the façade of the headquarters of the Italian General Confederation of Labour (“CGIL”) in Brescia.

The headquarters of the CGIL in Brescia smeared with the inscription no vax. Source: Giornale di Brescia

“The themes of the attack are always the same: denialist accusations about Covid’s pandemic, with the addition this time of references to war (not better specified which one) and to pollution from carbon dioxide. The writings also refer to the New World Order (from which the anonymous Nwo): a conspiracy theory that supports the existence of an alleged secret power group that would work to take totalitarian control and dominion of the Earth,” GDB wrote in its article about the “attack” of red paint on its own façade.

On Christmas Eve, ViVi’s UK and Ireland Telegram channel shared a recent action taken by ViVi in Rome.

Initially scheduled for 1 November, the new Limited Traffic Zones (“ZTL”) Green Band has triggered controversy and protests.

In 1992, the European Union (“EU”) introduced regulations on new cars, “with the aim of improving air quality.” The regulations aimed to control that a vehicle must meet a relevant Euro emissions standard. The first EU-wide standard, known as Euro 1, was introduced in 1922. Since then, there have been a series of Euro emissions standards.

Euro 6 is the latest exhaust emission standard for new cars and it is a minimum requirement for diesel vehicles in numerous clean air zones, including the London ULEZ. The UK has left the EU so why is London Mayor Sadiq Khan obeying a foreign institution’s diktats?

Euro 6 has four different versions. The latest update of this regulation, Euro 6d, was made a requirement for emissions standards in January 2021. Euro 7 will be introduced in July 2025.

Currently, vehicles powered by petrol or diesel pre-Euro 1, Euro 1 and Euro 2, and vehicles powered by diesel fuel Euro 3, are not allowed to drive within the ZTL Green Band. Fines for vehicles infringing this prohibition range from a minimum of 163 euros up to a maximum of 658 euros, with the possibility of suspension of vehicle licenses for up to 30 days in the case of re-offenders.

If they can’t run us off the road with increasing Euro emission standards and the expense of keeping up to date with the latest approved model, they will ensure that fines are too costly to maintain independence by owning our own cars and driving ourselves to where we wish to go, when we wish to go.

In October, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri announced that the deadline to expand restrictions on which vehicles are permitted to travel within the Green Band, the area from which diesel-powered cars are banned, was extended by a year. “Euro 4 diesel vehicles and Euro 3 petrol will be able to circulate for another year in the new green ZTL,” Roma Today reported.

One of the new electronic gates that will be the garrison of the ZTL Green Band on Viale Palmiro Togliatti, a double carriageway in Rome, was vandalised on 22 December 2023.

A camera used as an electronic gate to restrict people’s movement in ZTL was smeared with red paint and later “insulting” messages were left on the device.

Vandalised ZTL Green Band camera on Togliatti. Source: FanPage

Where are the insults? Where are the offensive words?

Source: V_V ViVi UK-Ireland

“We are facing this incident with the utmost seriousness and will strive to restore the gap as soon as possible,” said a representative of Rome Mobility Services.

Meanwhile, as F1 News said, residents and visitors in Rome can breathe a sigh of relief, saving a few thousand fines. Well done, ViVi!