Bill Gates attends another climate summit for Africa to market his vaccines and seeds

In a speech earlier this year at the Adaptation Finance Summit for Africa, Bill Gates again took the opportunity to market his vaccines.

“We all know that malnutrition is a scourge,” he said. And then within a few words switched into his sales pitch for vaccines.

“At the turn of the century, many people realised that we had vaccines that could save lives,” he said, but they were not getting to the children in poorer nations who needed them most.

He said a great number of leaders decided to support the endeavour. “But it’s not the funding that’s exciting. What’s exciting is what resulted …. I don’t think we can celebrate it enough.”

Global Centre on Adaptation: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair, Bill Gates – Adaptation Finance Summit for Africa, 4 January 2024 (8 mins)

Below is a commentary on Gates’ speech at the Adaptation Finance Summit for Africa.

“My personal engagement with climate uh started uh because I was spending time in Africa talking to Farmers about the challenges they faced … the impact of a bad harvest is malnutrition, its immiseration,” Gates said.

At the Africa Climate Summit in September, Gates claimed to have had a conversation with a Kenyan farmer named Mary. This conversation was as dubious as his other remarks at the Summit. We should not assume Gates is telling the truth when he claims to have spoken to farmers in Africa for longer than it took for the camera to click or for a short video clip to be made.

“We all know that malnutrition is a scourge … malnourishment is a factor in the majority of developing world deaths and so it’s through this vector that the deep inequity of climate change takes place,” he said.

Gates’ use of the word “inequity” is specific. Inequity is not the same as inequality as we discuss in more detail at the end of this article.

He made a significant error in judgment when trying to sell climate change as the cause of malnutrition. Poverty is a major cause of malnutrition, not so-called “climate change.”

According to Hunger Notes: “Poverty is a principal cause of hunger in Africa and elsewhere. Individuals living in poverty often cannot afford food of sufficient quality or quantity to live a healthy life.”

In 2014, a Ghanaian paper published in the American International Journal of Social Science noted that “poverty in Africa is caused by a number of factors including corruption and poor governance, limited employment opportunities, poor infrastructure, poor resource usage, wars and unending conflicts, poor World Bank and IMF policies, among others … In Africa, programmes designed to fight poverty are not fully implemented because the funds end up in the hands of corrupt individuals, who pocket the majority.”

This endemic poverty was exacerbated by covid measures, such as lockdowns, that were imposed on populations.

“’Meal-to-meal’ is how many live in African countries. If the government locks you down, where do you get your next meal from? The lockdown was cruel, it was starving people. It was the most short-sighted, ignorant, arrogant and evil concept to erupt out of the current ‘civilization’,” South African lawyer Justine Isernhinke wrote.

But Gates doesn’t suggest addressing poverty which for billionaires such as himself there is a simple solution. Instead of re-distributing their wealth, billionaires have been accumulating more.

Oxfam noted in January 2023 that since 2020, billionaires have seen extraordinary increases in their wealth while at the same time, “at least 1.7 billion workers now live in countries where inflation is outpacing wages, and over 820 million people – roughly one in ten people on Earth – are going hungry.”

“When we hear all these challenges it’s easy to feel like, uh you know, do we ever solve these problems,” Gates said. “And so, I want to give two examples where the world came together and fantastic solutions resulted.”

The first “fantastic solution” Gates touted was global health. For Gates “global health” is all about “vaccines” from which he and his cronies earn $20 from each dollar invested.

Gates began his sales pitch: “At the turn of the century, many uh people realised uh that uh we had vaccines that could save lives and they were getting to the rich country but not to the children who needed them most.”

“And a great number of leaders uh decided to support that endeavour. Uh, David Cameron was a strong supporter. Uh, UK is the uh uh the biggest funder of that effort. But it’s not the funding that’s exciting. What’s exciting is what resulted … and the world came together and that it’s such a triumph. I I don’t think we can uh celebrate it enough.”

“Vaccines that could save lives,” Gates said. So, what really “resulted”? Did his vaccines save lives?

In 1988, Gates embarked on a campaign to eliminate polio from the world through a programme called the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. The result? Reports vary, said Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, but the consensus is that hundreds of thousands of children were paralysed due to vaccine-induced polio.

What about other vaccines that were administered to “those that need them”?

In 2016, a highly respected group of Danish researchers found from a series of different studies going back 15 years, that vaccinating African infants with diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (“DTP”) vaccines increases the likelihood of early death from 2 to 10 times expected.

A clear example of the nefarious vaccine agenda is women in Kenya and other countries who fell victim to WHO’s tetanus vaccination programme. The tetanus vaccine intentionally contained anti-fertility ingredients. WHO’s anti-fertility vaccine was developed in response to perceived overpopulation. These vaccines have been used – without people’s knowledge or consent – since the mid-’90s.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the second largest funder of WHO. GAVI is its fourth largest funder. Taken together, Bill Gates is WHO’s largest donor.

In 2009, Gates registered as an international organisation in Switzerland called the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (“GAVI Alliance” or “GAVI”), Astrid Stuckelberger testified in early 2022 at the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion.

The Swiss government recognises GAVI as a “international institution” that enjoys privileges and immunities similar to those enjoyed by intergovernmental organisations. “With total immunity. You cannot do anything. You cannot even take him to tribunal. They do their own tribunal if they have any sort of disagreement,” Dr. Stuckelberger explained.

Gates offered another solution; “seed innovation.”

“The CG system uh is not well known uh but that’s the group CGIAR … a group that does uh seed Innovation … I would say one clear imperative uh as we move forward on this adaptation agenda is fully funding uh their work uh if they’re able uh over the next 3 years uh to have uh resources of $4 billion they’ll be able to get improved seeds uh to over 500 million farmers.”

The Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research or CGIAR is also the organisation behind Gates’ drive to genetically modify livestock through UKAid.

The Bill & and Melinda Gates Foundation is the second largest funder of CGIAR. The largest funder is the CGIAR Trust Fund, of which The Bill & and Melinda Gates Foundation is again the second largest funder. Overall, Gates is the largest single funder of CGIAR. The remainder of the funders except two – the Global Crop Diversity Trust and the African Development Bank Group – are national governments and United Nations agencies.

A report published in 2022 revealed how a handful of corporations with the help of Big Tech are taking over the world’s food supply. It stated:

To sustain their market dominance, the Industrial Food Chain’s big players actively work to deflect attention from their power grabs by promoting a distorted picture of global food and agricultural systems. This was evident at the UN’s controversial 2021 Food Systems Summit, where Big Food executives and their trade groups wrung their hands over a food system ‘broken’ by climate change and pandemic; then they assured us they were the only ones who could fix it, with a ready-made agenda for “food system transformation.” [pg. 8] Big Food consistently seeks to undermine the fact that the world’s three billion indigenous and peasant producers – rural and urban, fishers and pastoralists – not only feed a majority of the world’s people and most of the world’s malnourished but that they also create and conserve most of the world’s biodiversity making indigenous and peasant producers’ humanity’s best defence against climate change. [pg. 8] Ag machinery companies, together with agrochemical and seed industry firms, have successfully propelled the narrative that precision agriculture is the key to productivity, sustainability and climate resilience. Working hand in hand with industry, many national governments, philanthrocapitalists (e.g., the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR, which has received more than US$1 billion from the Gates Foundation) have embraced the drive to digitalise the global South and peasant agriculture. [pg. 73] Food Barons 2022 , ETC Group, September 2022

“It’s an opportunity driven by an equity agenda,” Gates proclaimed.

Equity, also known as equality of outcome, is different from equality of opportunity. In fact, “equality” and “equity” are fundamentally different and the two concepts could not be more opposed.

As Friedrich Hayek wrote: “There is all the difference in the world between treating people equally and attempting to make them equal. While the first is the condition of a free society, the second means, as De Tocqueville described it, ‘a new form of servitude’.”

Equality puts hope, power, opportunity, and freedom in the individual, with governments as a guardrail.

Equity puts power in an all-knowing, coercive, brutal dictatorship of “the proletariat,” in practice empowering elites to control society’s production, stealing proceeds of work by some to support the rest, levelling groups and meeting appeals for individualism with prison or death. History is proof. Marxism leads inexorably to social misery and the end of liberty.

Equity is one of the three aims of the nefarious Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) agenda. It has many variants, but essentially, aims for equality of outcomes, ruling in favour of groups based on overlapping, or “intersectional” oppressions. This word salad just rehashes communism’s slogan “from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs,” which dates back to before Karl Marx.

Blogger Andrew Sullivan explained it this way: “’Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place’. That’s equality of outcomes enforced by the government. They used to call that communism.”

Equity demands that we confiscate and redistribute while employing discrimination to achieve its ends.

They are trying to force equity on us, but the irony is that we should be enforcing equity on them.

