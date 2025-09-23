Starmer’s digital ID: Here’s how it has unfolded; do not give in to “papers please” dystopia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

The following are reports relating to what has led “Sir” Keir Starmer to feel emboldened to impose digital IDs in the UK against the will of the people. People will not be surprised that Starmer is attempting to hoodwink the public using the excuse of uncontrolled illegal immigration.

It is the Hegelian dialectic: Problem-Reaction-Solution. They create a problem to generate a public reaction and then provide a pre-planned solution that achieves a desired outcome, which would have been difficult to implement without the preceding psychological conditioning. It is all according to a plan they had from the outset. What is their plan? Social control.

As The Good News Today concluded: “Beware the Hegelian dialectic. When used by the wrong hands – and minds – it can be devilishly evil.”

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 8 =



The following is from various sources over time. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink contained in the section title.

UK government guidance published on 13 November 2023 and last updated 1 November 2024: We’re working to help people securely prove who they are without having to present physical documents.

The government is enabling the use of trusted digital identity services in the UK. Digital identities give people another way to securely prove things about themselves, such as who they are or what their age is, without having to present physical documents. This work is led by the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA), which is part of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

The government is also rolling out GOV.UK One Login, a more straightforward and secure way for people to prove their identity and access government services online.

The Data (Use and Access) Bill includes measures to establish a statutory footing for digital verification services without creating a mandatory digital ID system or introducing ID cards.

2 September 2025: Every person in Britain could be forced to sign up for a digital ID card after Emmanuel Macron demanded action to tackle the scourge of illegal working.

Sir Keir Starmer told the Cabinet he would be ‘exploring options’ around the concept as part of a wider package of reforms designed to make it harder for illegal migrants to live and work here.

Downing Street confirmed ministers are examining proposals for a digital ID scheme 15 years after the idea was abandoned following an outcry about the impact on civil liberties.

[The headline for this article has been altered since it was first published. It first read:]

Starmer pushes digital ID cards for ALL after Macron demands action to tackle scourge of illegal working in Britain Daily Mail 2 September 2025

21 September 2025: On 20 September, Keir Starmer faced a fierce backlash over plans to announce compulsory digital ID cards for all British residents – something which even his own MPs have described as an “utter, dystopian disaster.”

The Prime Minister was said to have come up with the idea because he was ‘desperately thrashing around’ to find a solution to the small boats crisis.

The plans, which according to the Financial Times could be announced at Labour’s annual conference which gets underway in Liverpool next weekend, would see digital IDs being given to all people legally entitled to reside in Britain.

They would then be used for employment verification and rental agreements.

22 September 2025: In a bold move shaking Britain’s privacy landscape, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on 4 September 2025 that the government eyes a digital ID scheme to curb illegal immigration, reigniting fierce debates over civil liberties and surveillance.

Dubbed ‘BritCard’ by advocates, this 2025 digital ID initiative promises streamlined verification for work and services but sparks fears of mandatory tracking in everyday life.

22 September 2025: Labour is exploiting concerns about illegal immigration to foist yet more surveillance on law-abiding citizens.

Keir Starmer announced earlier this month that the government is considering introducing digital IDs in order to curb illegal immigration. Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Starmer said that the introduction of a digital-ID scheme could make the UK less attractive to those entering illegally. [Is he having a laugh?]

There is simply no evidence that digital IDs would stem the flow of illegal immigration into the UK. After all, Germany, France and Spain already have ID cards, yet all three countries struggle with illegal immigration on an arguably greater scale than the UK.

Digital IDs have long been an obsession of our technocratic elites. They were pushed most zealously during the 2000s by former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, who continues to advocate for them through the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. So perhaps it’s no surprise that Starmer, Blair’s technocratic heir, is now leading the charge.

[And the Daily Mail reports: ‘Keir Starmer is condemned for ‘utter nonsense’ claim that digital ID will stop the boats’]

A vital new report published by Big Brother Watch. It warns of the serious privacy and security risks associated with mandatory digital ID and includes independent YouGov polling.

Our groundbreaking new report, ‘Checkpoint Britain: the dangers of digital ID and why privacy must be protected’ is a timely response to the Government seeming to be on the brink of forcing every UK adult onto a giant digital ID system – all in the name of tackling illegal immigration.

Let us be clear – no one voted for a digital ID scheme and the government has no clear mandate to implement one.

The vital new report examines how mandatory digital ID would turn the UK into the kind of “papers, please” society that the British public has persistently rejected for decades. It lays out in detail how a digital ID system could work, how the government could mandate it for a range of public services, and the devastating impact it would have on privacy and civil liberties.

It also includes original independent polling we’ve commissioned showing that the clear majority of the British public (63%) does not trust the government to keep their digital ID data secure.

Download the report for free or read the key findings.

21 September 2025: The public fear Keir Starmer’s digital ID card scheme will not be safe. Polling for civil liberties group Big Brother Watch found 63 per cent of Britons do not trust the Government to keep personal information secure.

It comes as the Prime Minister is expected to announce compulsory digital ID cards for all British residents at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool next weekend.

23 September 2025: Britain is subject to myriad dangers, from terrorist outrages to the threat of a nuclear conflict sparked by one or more of the world’s autocratic superpowers.

But little attention is given to the danger presented by a threat taking shape much closer to home: ID cards.

If the Labour Government goes ahead with its planned digital identity scheme, collecting everybody’s vital statistics under a single, computerised umbrella, Britain will be vulnerable to a hacker attack of unparalleled proportions. It will be feasible for an enemy – whether a foreign state, such as Russia or China, or an organised crime group – to hold the entire country to ransom.

21 September 2025: The Liberal Democrats are considering ditching their longstanding opposition to ID cards amid reports Sir Keir Starmer is set to push ahead with a digital scheme.

The Lib Dems blocked Labour’s first attempt to bring in ID cards when they went into a coalition government with the Conservatives in 2010.

But leader Sir Ed Davey said “times have changed” and the party should look at the issue again and not be “knee-jerk” in its opposition.

22 September 2025: The UK government is about to announce the introduction of a national digital identity scheme, possibly at the annual Labour Party Conference, according to the Financial Times. But the proposal has not yet been completed, let alone revealed, leaving observers with questions and reactions informed by ideology.

The Conference runs from 28 September to 1 October, and the details of the proposal are still being finalised, sources told the publication. One proposal is for a mandatory system that would avoid paper or analogue systems overlapping with digital ones.

Stop Britain sleepwalking into a database state. Support the campaign to say no to a mandatory digital ID. Take Action now; reject plans for a mandatory BritCard (digital ID). See more HERE.

9 July 2025: We demand that the UK Government immediately commits to not introducing a digital ID cards. There are reports that this is being looked at.

We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system.

ID cards were scrapped in 2010, in our view for good reason.

Petitions UK government and Parliament retrieved 23 September 2025 at 1135 am

Featured image: Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron (left). Ed Davey (right).

Please share our story!