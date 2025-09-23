World News

Netherlands Joins European Revolt Against Immigration – But Could It Backfire?

The Netherlands is the latest country to host street protests against migration policy. Thousands gathered in The Hague, with clashes resulting in police firing tear gas and deploying water cannons. Reportedly 30 arrests have been made so far, and police officers were injured in proceedings. Loud, messy, and unmistakeable, it was yet another public revolt in a western nation over its borders. A week ago, we saw millions take to London streets with the same sentiment, and the list of countries whose citizens are grouping together to fight against their government on immigration policy continues to grow.  

Are the people gaining ground on an increasingly widespread concern, or are we just edging towards a more controlled state?

What Happened in the Netherlands?

Over the weekend, demonstrations took place in the Hague. Local authorities say the “far-right” anti-immigration protests turned ugly after groups targeted police lines, torched a vehicle, blocked a nearby highway, and threw rocks and bottles. Officers fought back violently, using water cannons and tear gas, and the total arrest count is mounting with the use of CCTV footage. Just like in the UK, the protestors’ anger was primarily fuelled by lack of action on immigration and asylum seekers in the country. 

Gert Wilders, who months ago pulled his party out of the ruling coalition in a dispute over moves to rein in migration, called the rioters “idiots” and “scum” for attacking police and blocking a highway. A general election, which was called after he left the coalition, will take place on 29 October this year. 

A Growing Global Pattern

Netherlands joins a list including the UK, Ireland, Australia and Germany who have all seen similar anti-immigration protests in their capitals this year. It’s becoming a worldwide trend that countries want to tighten up their borders and reduce mass migration happening in the west. National flags and calls for control dominate each scene, and it’s no longer an isolated issue. People are finding their voice worldwide, with thousands – or in London’s case, millions – coming together to demand their country take action against a common crisis. 

How It Could Go Wrong

In London and the Netherlands, the police released wanted images and promised more arrests upon review of CCTV footage. With more large-scale protests taking place, are we edging closer to a controlled state? Just a few near-future options are: 

  • Wall-to-wall cameras & facial recognition: London already has more cameras than any other city on earth, and real-time facial recognition would speed up arrests 
  • Phone dragnets: device identifiers detected near protest zones, linked with digital IDs or subscriber records, would track people down without cameras 
  • Geofencing warrants: police asking telecomm providers for information on who was in a certain area at a certain time, working backwards from a list of names 
  • Gait recognition: as used in China, cameras pick people up by how they walk, so even masks no longer conceal identity 

And there’s plenty more already in action around the globe. They are originally sold to the public as “targeted, only for serious disorder”, with the scope slowly creeping into day-to-day lives. Maybe a few more “violent” protests are exactly what the west is waiting for. 

Final Thought

Seemingly weekly, more countries are reaching boiling point over the same issue. Immigration and asylum seeker policy is a worldwide problem, and people are getting tired of waiting for a fix. This weekend in the Netherlands wasn’t an outlier, but another flare on the continental trend line. Governments are being demanded to treat border control as a deliverable, rather than just a talking point, as voters increasingly organise, march and – reportedly – riot to force the issue. Will governments treat the cause (immigration) or just fight the symptoms (protests and riots) with additional control measures?

What happens if this continues? Will we see more population control technology as a “preventative” measure? Will governments even start to do anything about the underlying issue? Perhaps this is all part of the plan. Add your thoughts below. 

g.calder
I’m George Calder — a lifelong truth-seeker, data enthusiast, and unapologetic question-asker. I’ve spent the better part of two decades digging through documents, decoding statistics, and challenging narratives that don’t hold up under scrutiny. My writing isn’t about opinion — it’s about evidence, logic, and clarity. If it can’t be backed up, it doesn’t belong in the story. Before joining Expose News, I worked in academic research and policy analysis, which taught me one thing: the truth is rarely loud, but it’s always there — if you know where to look. I write because the public deserves more than headlines. You deserve context, transparency, and the freedom to think critically. Whether I’m unpacking a government report, analysing medical data, or exposing media bias, my goal is simple: cut through the noise and deliver the facts. When I’m not writing, you’ll find me hiking, reading obscure history books, or experimenting with recipes that never quite turn out right.
Stuart-james.
Stuart-james.
5 hours ago

This is the result of the The Kalergia Plan!… Governments playing god.

2
Reply
daisy
daisy
4 hours ago

Can it backfire? Yes, if we do nothing. Silence is your acceptance of the nightmare they(the self elected) call The Great Reset. Obvious to millions what is happening now. We have all got to choose our hills and the “life” future generations will inherit.

6
Reply
LLC
LLC
3 hours ago

Would stopping governments’ hand-outs to the immigrants help this situation?

1
Reply
ToniT
ToniT
1 hour ago

Immigration is Not ‘A Problem’ – It Is ‘A PLAN’. (As per the Kalergi Plan mentioned already.) A Plan to turn western civilisation into a dumbed down, easily controlled melting pot population and push us so far that Civil Unrest breaks out and then they can come down Heavy Handed with their tyranny and control systems. Our ‘stepping out of line’ being their excuse for depriving us of our God Given Rights and Freedoms.

2
Reply
Ken Hughes
Ken Hughes
6 minutes ago

This is an impossible situation. Orwell was right and the dystopian future seems inevitable, whatever resistance we put up. The likes of Farage, and Farage in particular, are merely controlled opposition, (whether they know it or not), keeping the illusion of the ballot box alive. I guess we just have to decide whether we go down fighting or like lambs to the slaughter. If we take the former option then we will have to be very clever indeed

0
Reply