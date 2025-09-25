The WHO/UNICEF DTP vaccination programme throughout the developing world is a crime against humanity

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“WHO, under pressure from the Gates Foundation, uses DTP vaccination coverage rates to measure whether a country is meeting its vaccination goals (and is thus eligible for additional funding). Given that the DTP shot kills 5 times more kids than it saves, the WHO/UNICEF vaccine programme throughout the developing world is a crime against humanity that must be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court,” Dr. Toby Rogers wrote in 2022.

The DTP vaccine is not the only crime against humanity to have been committed. “One can make a strong case that the three largest epidemics of the last 100 years are all connected with the vaccine programme in some way,” Rogers said.

By Dr. Toby Rogers, 16 September 2022

Table of Contents

The Best Vaccine Data Set in the World

The Bandim Health Project (“BHP”) in Guinea-Bissau (West Africa) has the best data set in the world on vaccine benefits and harms. Founded in 1978 by legendary Danish doctor and anthropologist Peter Aaby, the Bandim Health Project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health in Guinea-Bissau, the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, and researchers affiliated with the University of Southern Denmark and Aarhus University. BHP monitors and studies the health of more than 200,000 people in urban and rural Guinea-Bissau. They have datasets going back decades that enable them to measure long-term health outcomes based on vaccination status and they are willing to ask the hard questions that others dare not broach.

Dr. Aaby was one of the first scholars to study the non-specific effects of vaccines and he has become the world leader in the field. For over a century, it was assumed that a vaccine only had an effect on the specific disease that was targeted. Dr. Aaby’s research shows that vaccines change the immune system in ways that are unexpected. There are positive non-specific effects when a particular vaccine changes the immune system in ways that also provide protective effects against other diseases, and negative non-specific effects when a vaccine changes the immune system in ways that leave one more vulnerable to other diseases.

Dr. Aaby’s research in the late 1970s showed large positive effects from a measles vaccine. Children in Guinea-Bissau vaccinated against measles not only developed fewer cases of measles, but they also died less frequently from other diseases as well. But in 1989, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) introduced a new measles vaccine. Dr. Aaby and his team discovered negative non-specific effects from this formulation – girls vaccinated with the new measles vaccine died at twice the rate as unvaccinated girls.

Dr. Aaby brought his findings to WHO but it took three more years and an additional study by a team of US researchers in Haiti that confirmed Dr. Aaby’s original findings for the vaccine to be withdrawn.

Dr. Aaby was awarded the Novo Nordisk Prize in 2000 – the highest honour in Denmark for advances in medical science.

Over the last three decades, Dr. Aaby and his team have studied the non-specific effects of the other vaccines administered in Guinea-Bissau. His findings in connection with the DTP vaccine – the most widely administered vaccine in the world – are the most shocking. Across multiple studies, Dr. Aaby found that children vaccinated with DTP have 5 times higher (95% CI: 1.53–16.3) all-cause mortality than children who were not injected with DTP. He and his team also found sex effects – girls were more likely to die following DTP vaccination than boys.

(For those who care about science, there are also race effects from vaccines but that discussion is prohibited in the corporate media in the US because the entire vaccine programme would crumble if people knew. The order in which vaccines are administered makes a difference too – another important factor ignored by public health officials in the US.)

Dr. Aaby describes his findings in a remarkable video here (transcript):

Deleted Programming: “Most of you think we know what our vaccines are doing – we don’t” – Peter Aaby (2019), 22 January 2021 (25 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

Christine Stabell Benn

Over the last two decades, Dr. Aaby has been joined in this research by a brilliant Danish academic named Christine Stabell Benn. In addition to researching and publishing world-class research on non-specific effects, they fell in love and married. Now, Dr. Benn runs the Copenhagen office of the Bandim Health Project in addition to her other academic duties at the University of Southern Denmark. Together, they’ve become the most formidable duo in the history of vaccine safety research and among the last honest brokers in the field.

In 2019, Dr. Benn gave a TEDx Talk at Aarhus University that summarises their decades of research. Titled, ‘How vaccines train the immune system in ways no one expected’, she begins by defining non-specific effects and gives examples of positive non-specific effects. But then, at the 8:46 mark, Benn describes their findings about the negative non-specific effects of the DTP vaccine.

TEDx Talks: How vaccines train the immune system in ways no one expected | Christine Stabell Benn | TEDxAarhus, 8 January 2019 (18 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

In one slide, she shows that DTP kills 5 times more kids than it saves from the three diseases it is designed to protect against. To say that publicly on camera in front of a room full of sceptical academics is one of the gutsiest things I’ve ever seen.

Dr. Aaby, Dr. Benn and their team have shared their findings with the World Health Organisation on multiple occasions. To date, the World Health Organisation has done nothing. Indeed, WHO, under pressure from the Gates Foundation, uses DTP vaccination coverage rates to measure whether a country is meeting its vaccination goals (and is thus eligible for additional funding). Given that the DTP shot kills 5 times more kids than it saves, the WHO/UNICEF vaccine programme throughout the developing world is a crime against humanity that must be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

Dr. Benn goes on to explain that their massive research project has shown that three live attenuated vaccines appear to offer more benefits than harms: oral polio, measles by itself (not MMR) and tuberculosis (called BCG).

But I know from my own research that these three live attenuated vaccines are NOT available in the US. The US uses an enhanced inactivated (injected) polio vaccine, MMR or MMRV, and there is a limited supply of BCG for certain high-risk healthcare workers, but tuberculosis is not endemic in the US so it is not on the childhood schedule.

All of the other vaccines studied by BHP – adjuvanted, recombinant and genetically engineered protein subunit vaccines – cause more harms than benefits.

So, according to the best data set in the world, ALL of the vaccines on the US schedule cause more harms than benefits.

Here’s the part that Dr. Aaby and Dr. Benn won’t tell you, but I will. The reason why these three live attenuated vaccines are not available in the US is because all live vaccines eventually “revert to virulence.” This means that over the years, as the virus (or bacteria) passes through the various cell mediums that they use to grow the antigen and as the live attenuated strain passes through the population, the virus or bacteria evolves and changes such that eventually the vaccine will cause an outbreak of the very disease that they are trying to eliminate. That is what is happening in Africa and Pakistan right now, where oral polio vaccination campaigns have triggered outbreaks of polio.

No politician wants to be responsible for an outbreak of polio, measles or tuberculosis, so they approve shelf-stable, ineffective vaccines that cause net harm rather than the effective live vaccines that will eventually revert to virulence. That’s the dilemma, and that’s the starting place for any honest conversation about vaccine policy.

So, when people ask, “Can’t I use a slowed-down or spaced-out schedule?” I say, “The best data set in the world shows that only three vaccines produce more benefits than harms, none of those vaccines are available in the US, and all of the vaccines on the US schedule objectively produce more harms than benefits.”

You can be guided by ideology, or you can be guided by the facts. And those are the facts.

Several Huge Additional Data Points

There are a few additional facts that bear on this matter:

1. There is fairly good evidence that the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which killed 20 to 40 million people, began with a bacterial meningitis vaccination campaign on the US army base at Fort Riley, Kansas (and then the soldiers recently vaccinated with a contaminated vaccine were shipped out to fight World War I in Europe and the pandemic went worldwide from there).

Edward Hooper, in his book ‘The River: A Journey to the Source of HIV and AIDS’, makes a compelling case that the clinical trials for the oral polio vaccine in the Congo may have introduced a simian retrovirus into humans that became HIV (and contributed to the deaths of 40 million people from AIDS).

Jeffrey Sachs, who chaired the Lancet commission on the origins of coronavirus, says that the evidence points to SARS-CoV-2 coming from a US bioweapons lab involved in gain-of-function research. To date, 6 million people worldwide are alleged to have died from coronavirus.

Taken together, one can make a strong case that the three largest epidemics of the last 100 years are all connected with the vaccine programme in some way (a military vaccine campaign, a clinical trial and gain-of-function research).

Look, I wish none of this were true. But the mainstream gatekeepers never fully investigate these pandemics because they are afraid of what they might find. So, it falls to independent researchers to try to piece together what happened as best they can. If any or all of these theories are correct, then the supposed gains from vaccines over the last century would be eclipsed by these man-made disasters.

2. Vaccine failure and harms are the business model of the pharmaceutical industry. As Robert Kennedy Jr. points out, before the introduction of mRNA injections, vaccines were already a $50 billion a year industry that generates another $500 billion a year in revenue for treatments for vaccine injury (including EpiPens, asthma inhalers, Risperdal, cancer treatments, etc.).

As Dr. Benn explains in her TEDx Talk, NONE of the major pharmaceutical companies are researching live attenuated vaccines even though they are the only ones that work. Instead (this is me speaking again), pharmaceutical companies spend money on regulatory capture and propaganda to force dangerous and ineffective vaccines on the population because they generate at least 10 times more revenue than the effective live attenuated vaccines.

3. Covid-19 injections are completely ridiculous. They are objectively the most dangerous injections ever produced. They never should have been authorised, and they cannot be made safe. They will be removed from the market. The only question is how many people they will kill before the mainstream gatekeepers admit defeat.

Conclusion

The sum total of all of this is that I have become a vaccine abolitionist. Yes, I suppose one could make the case for the benefits of the three live attenuated vaccines. But the most powerful industry in the world blocks access to these vaccines and no politician in the US will approve them lest they get blamed when the virus reverts to virulence. Given the corruption in the pharmaceutical industry, I would much rather rely on innate immunity (and natural support for my own immune system) than allow a liability-free product with untold contaminants to be injected into my body.

For all of human history, breastfeeding provided immune support to infants and playing in the dirt exposed children to microdoses of viruses and bacteria in ways that build their immune system for life. Dollar-for-dollar, clean water and sanitation systems deliver much better health outcomes than vaccines.

According to historian David Wootton, the greatest revolution in the history of medicine occurred when French hospitals in the 19th century started using statistics to record and measure health outcomes. They soon discovered that all of their interventions did not work (it led to what doctors called “therapeutic nihilism”). But the willingness to recognise those failures eventually led to scientific breakthroughs, including hand-washing and antiseptics.

Since Edward Jenner’s first experiments with variolation in 1796, the benefits of vaccines have always been wildly overstated. Now the evidence is clear that the vaccine paradigm has objectively failed. It is time to turn the page and invest in natural support for our immune systems and cures (remember those?) for diseases, not monthly Pharma subscription plans for life.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that the Biden Administration is now proposing to vastly expand the failed gene-modifying public health strategy of the last two years. On Monday, Biden issued an “Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy” that is straight out of Brave New World. It states:

We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers. [Emphasis added] Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy , The White House, 12 September 2022

The Biden Administration is proposing an entire economy and society based on the bioengineering strategies of the failed mRNA vaccines. These people are literally insane.

We must commence the revolution as soon as possible.

About the Author

Toby Rogers has a PhD in political economy from the University of Sydney, Australia. His doctoral thesis, ‘The Political Economy of Autism’, explores the regulatory history of five classes of toxicants that increase autism risk. He publishes articles on a variety of topics on his Substack page titled ‘uTobian’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

Featured image taken from ‘Gavi, IFRC and UNICEF to collaborate on emergency response in Palestine’, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (“IFRC”), 4 October 2024

