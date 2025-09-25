Russia Exposes USA’s $37 Trillion Financial Reset Plan: Here’s How It Will Make You Poor

|
A senior Russian presidential advisor, Anton Kobyakov, has suggested that the USA is planning a quiet but catastrophic escape route from its debt crisis, leaning on crypto, stablecoins, and gold. Currently $37.5 trillion in debt and paying $882 billion per year in interest alone, the US relies on financial engineering to keep the machine running.
The reset suggested by Kobyakov would be the largest wealth transfer in history, with the asset-rich gaining extreme wealth while wage workers are plunged into poverty. Remember that this is not a US-specific problem. Stocks, bonds, commodities and trade are still mostly tied to the US dollar, affecting most of the world’s economy.
This piece connects the dots between the debt mathematics, the crypto boom, and the proposed policy shift that could reshape generations to come.
The Staggering Reality: US Debt in Numbers
Let’s first take stock of the shocking scale of America’s debt crisis:
- $37.5 trillion in debt, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 119%
- That’s an average of $110,000 per person in the US, and $280,000 per household
- Every year, the debt grows by $2.09 trillion (2024-2025), rising much faster than the economy
- The interest bill is a staggering $882 billion per year, which is more than is spent on Medicare and Defense
- Daily, interest payments are more than $2 billion, and this interest is paid before anything else like schools, roads, services, and even NASA funding
These numbers are almost beyond comprehension, but the financial machine keeps running based on the simple fact that the US dollar remains the reserve currency of the world. But that, alone, is not going to stop the inevitable.
No Country or Empire Has Ever Recovered From Here (Without a Reset)
The debt-to-GDP measure matters because it tells you how much output supports each dollar of debt service. America’s ratio is currently 119% and is projected to hit 156% by 2055. For reference, here’s a list of other countries and empires that surpassed the critical 100% mark, and how every one of them failed:
- Looking all the way back to Ancient Rome, an empire that debased its currency, inflation rocketed, and the empire fractured
- Britain lost its reserve-currency status after World War II and the pound fell in value by 50% as the baton passed to the dollar
- Greece hit 146% in 2010 and needed bailouts
- Japan moved past 100% in the 1990s, leading to a stagnant period of zero growth known as the “lost decades”
Very few major powers have ever seen debt-to-GDP levels like this, and none of them survived without some kind of hard financial reset. Sustaining the current debt levels in the US would require decades of 6% real growth – which has never happened and never will – and even introducing a 100% tax rate would, amazingly, still not be enough to service the debt. And the ramifications of what’s to come will be felt worldwide.
The Great Reset Theory: What Are the Options?
In theory, there are five ways to solve a financial crisis as disastrous as this, but only one works.
- Debt jubilee or blanket forgiveness (deleting the debt) will never happen because it would blow up bond markets and pensions
- Returning to asset-backed currency like gold is now impossible in a modern, levered economy
- Modern Monetary Theory is largely dismissed as nonsense because markets eventually punish printing
- De-dollarise, surrendering reserve status, is considered too costly, and US power still rests on the currency
So, it seems there is only one viable option remaining:
- Increase demand for government bonds by holding crypto and stablecoins at scale in national reserves, while secretly managing a controlled reset
Maybe you’ve seen the patterns emerging already, or perhaps this is an entirely new concept to you. Either way, it’s happening, and we’ve even seen some of the same trends before.
The Precedent: Nixon’s 1971 Shock
On 15 August 1971, President Nixon suspended dollar-gold convertibility as US gold reserves fell and inflation rose. This stopped central banks buying dollars, instead investing in gold, spiking the metal’s price by 25%. The dollar remained the reserve currency of the world, but inflation continued growing. In 2025, we have already seen countries who were previously big buyers of dollars and debt – China, India, Japan and others – reducing their purchases of US treasuries and instead turning to gold. The US dollar will retain its reserve currency status, but foreign bulk buys are slowing.
Much of this is because of how they viewed the US’ response to Russia. After Russia had been a big buyer of US treasuries, bonds, and dollars, the US isolated Russia economically – and other countries want to offload the risk of ending up in the same boat.
The Road to Financial Control: Digital Currencies Are Coming
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are governments’ next idea to monitor how you live. The ability of the government to seize or “switch off” personal funds, and diverting people from traditional banking or physical cash, would cause an enormous revolt. Except in a crisis. We’ve seen what happened during Covid-19, and the “emergency measures” most people blindly, immediately accepted – some of which were never rescinded.
A major hack story by a foreign country, or bank outages, or ATM networks going “offline” for a few days would be the shoe-in for governments to require an “emergency” roll-out of a digital wallet. Within days, people would have to accept it to pay for food and fuel, with many even appreciating its convenience. Suddenly, your cash is tracked and control increases. But it may be the only way out of the debt crisis.
How Would It Work?
Stablecoins and CBDCs could be the bridge from today’s paper dollar to a programmable financial system that plugs directly into US debt – a win-win for the US government. Here’s how it works:
- A stablecoin issuer sells a token for $1. But holding idle cash earns nothing, so the issuer buys US Treasury bills (US debt) as the safest form of investment.
- The issuer earns, for example, 4% interest on someone else’s money, and the US sells some of its debt.
- At scale, these stablecoins become automatic, non-stop demand for Treasuries, which helps fund Washington while foreign demand fades.
Some people do actually support CBDCs, citing faster and smoother payments, and a reduction in fraud. But the overarching risks of seizure, spending controls and geofenced payments may well become reality if the US goes ahead with its alleged plan.
Inflation: The Secret Weapon for the Wealthy
As we learned in the 1970s, inflation erodes the real value of debt. With a pile of $37.5 trillion, inflation diminishes the true cost in real terms. So, while you hear about an increase in milk and egg prices, the real goal is the growing cost of stocks and real estate for the rich who hold them. It’s a double-edged sword of wages being worth less in real terms, while financial assets become more valuable. As governments continue to print more money and cut interest rates – which results in inflation every time they do it – wealth inequality worsens.
The Biggest Ever Wealth Transfer
If you own assets, inflation and financial repression boost your balance sheet. But if you live on a paycheck, you lose purchasing power and fall further behind on a ladder you’re told to climb. So, with the execution of this plan, the largest ever transfer in wealth (from the lower earners and middle class to asset holders) will take place. Elections will not change the outcome here. Governments will continue to focus on self-preservation at whatever cost, and everyone else will foot the bill for the already-rich. Citizens will absorb the cost through inflation, taxation, and tighter monetary control, while the asset-rich (who also happen to sit in governments) escalate their net worth.
What Can You Do About It?
Now, more than ever, asset accumulation is the only way to escape the inevitable decline in living standards. Of course, the below is not financial advice, but it’s worth understanding the logic if you still live between paychecks or keep cash in the bank.
- Own productive or scarce assets like broad-market ETFs, high quality equities, real estate or gold to diversify exposure to a rising-price world
- Automate contributions to stock exposure, with even small, regular deposits adding up to significant gains when prices rise
- Understand crypto and its split personalities; Bitcoin behaves like a speculative, digital-scarcity asset whereas stablecoins are more like Treasury conduits that end up serving the very system they claim to disrupt
- Keep an eye on your privacy by spreading risk across providers and keeping non-digital currency handy
Everybody is at Risk: The Global Spillover
Because the US dollar is the reserve currency, and likely to continue so for decades to come, any reset ripples into European stocks, Asian export cycles, emerging-market funding and commodity prices. If CBDCs pull trillions into Treasuries, the US could stabilise its funding problem while influencing volatility and inflation worldwide.
Kobyakov’s suggestion is not that the US is trying to help Americans. Instead, it implies that it’s about fixing an impossible problem at the cost of lower-earning citizens worldwide.
Final Thought
Part accusation, part taunt, and part blueprint, the Russian advisor’s financial reset predictions do in fact overlap with reality. Foreign buyers are less eager to buy America’s debt, gold purchases by central banks are higher than at any point in the last 50 years, and CBDCs would certainly be an effective fix. They would also steer the system toward programmable, controllable money, and another way to monitor its people. Overall, the above combinations weaponise inflation to eat away at the true cost of the debt and further widen the wealth inequality gap.
Join the Conversation
Is the stablecoin-Treasury solution a clever fix, or a soft trap? Would you accept a CBDC if a banking “emergency” forced it? Do you think they will be introduced at all? Share your thoughts below.
I will say no. We put a stop to vaccine passports with certain promises of action. This action can be applied here as well….we are legion, as proven by September 13th…they are few, and we will distrain and distress them and take all their property and assets until we have remedy. Let that intent be known throughout the Kingdim…sic.
Gosh! well what a surprise.
Unless the Crown and its government come clean and disclose their legal position relative to the public, their claims of authority and jurisdiction over our nation must be fraudulent.
Thank you for this interesting and informative report! Can you include a link to Anton Kobyako’s statement?
Hi Alexis,
Here is one link to a report about his comments at the Eastern Economic Forum:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-devised-crypto-scheme-erase-060136000.html
Regards,
G Calder
This began already years ago. I do not see how this is one iota different from the CoVID great reset that actually took place with the first Trump mega-spending redistributing wealth and taxpayer money back to the corporations. It will continue and they are just replacing the petrodollar with the tech dollar. The number one goal is to keep the populace working enough to keep producing wealth they can steal. The Russians are just telling the truth as they see it here. The rich are still stealing – in much the same way – USING GOVERNMENT TO DO IT – and these are just new variations.
Kobyakov, as G. Calder specifies in response above, made this statement at the Eastern Economic Forum 2025. Based on Kobyakov’s comments, Calder considers possible future scenarios in the context of a potential form of Great Reset. It examines possible future scenarios, in particular in relation to the monetary and economic systems.
In the same (about great reset) discourse, but in a broader (and level more evil?) context, here is part of the statement of State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Tsivileva, made on September 4 (2025), at the same Eastern Economic Forum 2025, at another session – “Blurring the Line between Humans and Machines: Neuroprosthetics, Cyborgs, and Agency”:
Anna Tsivileva
On the same session:
Whoever wishes can read more here (and nowhere else – and why nowhere else, it’s a million dollars question). At the bottom of the post you will find the inscription “Posted in chip”, where “chip” is a link to the entire archive (which is being updated) with much more on related topics. (Refuse cookies by clicking “Learn More” and then “Disagree to All”; the dumb ads are from wordpress).
Yes, the Crown Council of 13 and the Committee of 300 desire a Great Financial Reset. Klaus Schwab devotes a chapter to this subject in his book, The Great Reset. Yes, they believe that CBDCs will allow them to escape the global saturation of credit/debt. It will not work. We have the SWIFT system and the Forex system. The masses are too tied to fiat currency. When the majority of the world’s population looks at their financial digits on their phone or computer (money), they see dollars, Yen, pesos, or any of these: https://goldprice.org/gold-price.html. The masses are not going to accept digital coins as currency. Just look at what happened in India.
I say No to CBDC’s and another Noto digital ID’s.
Taxes are theft.
Automation is acceptable only if each one of us has a robot to send to work in his/her place, otherwise it’s a No.