What is autism spectrum disorder?

Nine million people in the UK are registered as autistic, and many more are waiting for a diagnosis.

The criteria for diagnosis have become loose, making it almost impossible to find someone who can’t be diagnosed as autistic, Dr. Vernon Coleman says.

Dr. Coleman believes autism is being purposely over diagnosed as a cover-up for vaccine damage. Vaccination is a common cause of brain damage labelled as autism, which the medical establishment and pharmaceutical industry are suppressing.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

In the UK, there are nine million people registered as having been fully diagnosed as autistic (with many millions more waiting to be officially diagnosed so that they can claim the financial rewards associated with the diagnosis) and we will soon reach the point where most of the people in the country are autistic. Autistic people are now given a card which they can use as a “Get out of jail free” card. If they behave badly, they show the card to the authorities for instant forgiveness.



It won’t be long before it will be clear that there is something wrong with anyone who hasn’t been diagnosed with autism, ADHD or something else within the autism spectrum disorder range. And then there will have to be a new label to describe all the people who are outside the autism spectrum disorder range.



ADHD is almost as popular as autism, and children are now self-diagnosing ADHD. This is a path to insanity. A whole industry has been set up to diagnose and treat people officially diagnosed as being within the autism spectrum. Today, the label “autism” is used to mean anyone who has persistent difficulties in social life and in social communication, though, bizarrely, the label is also put on people who are severely brain-damaged or whose parents have been disappointed in their child’s intellectual development. This is done to avoid being honest and admitting that children with brain damage are actually suffering from vaccine damage.



There is no doubt that many of the nine million UK citizens who are labelled “autistic” don’t work at all or, if they do, expect and demand special privileges. The number of people diagnosed with autism is rising at an extraordinary rate. In the UK, eight times as many people were diagnosed in 2018 as in 1998. This figure is repeated in many other countries. The diagnosis is made more frequently because the criteria have become so loose that it is pretty well impossible to find anyone who can’t be diagnosed as autistic. But could there be a cause? I repeat: the diagnosis of autism is sometimes used to cover up patients who have developed severe brain damage as infants. All sorts of explanations are offered for the phenomenal rise in the incidence of autism, but the commonest cause of the sort of brain damage labelled as autism is undoubtedly vaccination, though the power of the medical establishment and the pharmaceutical industry means that anyone who hints at that is likely to be dismissed as a dangerous anti-vaxxer and possibly arrested as a terrorist. I believe that milder cases of autism are also caused by vaccination.



More importantly, perhaps, parents should avoid the temptation to jump to the conclusion that their child is suffering from autism, Asperger’s disease or ADHD. Charities to help patients labelled as autistic are springing up, though I have my doubts about their usefulness. One charity claims that a donation of £67.50 could give a worried parent or carer a call back from a professional adviser. More worryingly, the same charity says that a donation of £219 allows the charity to train someone to support a parent via the group’s helpline. I would worry about the quality of the training if it costs just £219 to train someone.



A 27-year-old single male I know has managed to get himself diagnosed as disabled with a diagnosis of idiopathic autism spectrum disorder exacerbated by a bipolar overlay and sporadic Tourette’s syndrome. He learned the symptoms required to establish this diagnosis from a website, and receives a large cash payment every week from the British Government and has a permanent get out of jail free card for use in legal emergencies. He has now also self-identified as a young, single mother and can park his Morgan sports car (courtesy of the British Government) in spaces at his local supermarket, which are reserved for mothers.



And you think I’m kidding.



The bottom line is that the incredible explosion in the alleged incidence of autism is simply a result of the fact that the relationship between vaccination and brain damage must be suppressed.



And so taxpayers must pay the cost of providing care, when the people who should be paying – the drug companies – get off without taking responsibility or paying any of the costs.



Please note that in Britain it will probably soon be illegal to say this (if it isn’t already).



Remember: the Government’s stated aim is to “silence” those who tell the truth about vaccines and vaccination.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

