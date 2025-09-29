Tony Blair is embroiled in a digital ID scandal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is embroiled in a scandal concerning his alleged secret lobbying on behalf of Oracle, a tech giant considered a frontrunner to provide the UK’s new digital ID cards, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced would be required for employment.

Documents obtained by The Mail on Sunday reveal Blair asked Business Secretary Peter Kyle to consult with the technology institute founded by Oracle chairman Larry Ellison during a private meeting last year.

Blair is accused of secretly lobbying for Oracle, a company that stands to make millions from the Labour government’s controversial national ID card scheme. The Ellison Institute of Technology, founded by Oracle’s chairman Larry Ellison, has donated or pledged £257 million to Blair’s Institute for Global Change.

The revelations have prompted sharp criticism, with opponents warning the scheme could open the door to cronyism and erode public trust, especially given Oracle’s existing major contracts worth up to £1 billion with four UK government ministries and the NHS. Several MPs have called for a parliamentary inquiry into Blair’s role and the procurement process.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said on Saturday: “Despite Keir Starmer’s promises of a ‘crackdown on cronyism’, these revelations show it runs right to the very top of this rotten Labour Government.

“Tony Blair lobbying Peter Kyle to set up meetings with groups linked to Larry Ellison – now in pole position for the Government’s Digital ID contract – reeks of a blatant conflict of interest. This has all the hallmarks of yet another cosy deal between Labour insiders and powerful vested interests.”

Technology writer Andrew Orlowski said: “Tony Blair is really just a salesman for the tech companies, and flies around the world looking for naive Governments who want to believe in magical solutions.”

