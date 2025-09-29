Tony Blair is embroiled in a digital ID scandal

|
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is embroiled in a scandal concerning his alleged secret lobbying on behalf of Oracle, a tech giant considered a frontrunner to provide the UK’s new digital ID cards, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced would be required for employment.
Documents obtained by The Mail on Sunday reveal Blair asked Business Secretary Peter Kyle to consult with the technology institute founded by Oracle chairman Larry Ellison during a private meeting last year.
Blair is accused of secretly lobbying for Oracle, a company that stands to make millions from the Labour government’s controversial national ID card scheme. The Ellison Institute of Technology, founded by Oracle’s chairman Larry Ellison, has donated or pledged £257 million to Blair’s Institute for Global Change.
The revelations have prompted sharp criticism, with opponents warning the scheme could open the door to cronyism and erode public trust, especially given Oracle’s existing major contracts worth up to £1 billion with four UK government ministries and the NHS. Several MPs have called for a parliamentary inquiry into Blair’s role and the procurement process.
Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said on Saturday: “Despite Keir Starmer’s promises of a ‘crackdown on cronyism’, these revelations show it runs right to the very top of this rotten Labour Government.
“Tony Blair lobbying Peter Kyle to set up meetings with groups linked to Larry Ellison – now in pole position for the Government’s Digital ID contract – reeks of a blatant conflict of interest. This has all the hallmarks of yet another cosy deal between Labour insiders and powerful vested interests.”
Technology writer Andrew Orlowski said: “Tony Blair is really just a salesman for the tech companies, and flies around the world looking for naive Governments who want to believe in magical solutions.”
Read more:
- Former UK Prime Minister Embroiled in Scandal, The European Conservative, 28 September 2025
- Is the tech giant who gave Blair £257m in line for huge ID card contract? Government embroiled in cronyism row after revelation former PM lobbied for his billionaire backer who could make millions, Daily Mail, 27 September 2025
- Insiders reveal how Larry Ellison’s money turned Blair’s institute into a tech sales and lobbying operation for Oracle, Lighthouse Reports, 24 September 2025
- Tony “war criminal” Blair is spreading his digital ID propaganda around the World, The Exposé, 3 August 2023
Categories: Breaking News, UK News
Arrest on sight. Put in a sack. Beat with sticks. Dump in Iraq. I will not have anything to do with a Tony B Liar thing. Join the campaign…Remove All Politicians. CRAP.
Simply put Blair is a war crimimal, a consumate liar and wholly unfit as a human being. To even be remotely considered as holding any office is laughable, in fact he is not even fit to clean out the public toilet where he wa arrested for procuring!
How dare you, sir!
That wasn’t Sir Tony Blair.
That was Mr. Charles Lynton.
A clear case of mistaken identity 🙂
Larry Ellison is a big friend of Trump & bought media giant Paramount Global (owner of US broadcaster CBS).
Larry Ellison’s Oracle Corp. is a member of the consortium that just bought TikTok in the US.
Larry Ellison is a big fan of war criminal Netanyahu, & donated large sums to Israel’s army (IDF).
And yet here he is, donating large amounts of money to liar & war criminal, ghoulish globalist Tony Blair.
Strange company these people keep.
There is a BBC video on Facebook, it is 2.07 minutes long. The interviewer (Charlie Stayt) and the interviewee Culture secretary, Lisa Nandy (Both UK. Gov employees) recently discussed this subject.
(They are in cahoots).
To see the BBC’s ‘impartiality’ in all of this is simply breathtaking!
Rather than ask Nandy “IF it comes in” (digital ID that is) Stayt says “WHEN”!
Can someone upload it, for I don’t know how to.