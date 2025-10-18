UN relentlessly propagates fear about man-made climate change to grasp control

Please share our story!

The United Nations has again been spreading misinformation and hyperbole, particularly regarding climate change and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels.

The UN’s weather and climate agency, the World Meteorological Organisation, has recently claimed that atmospheric CO 2 was up by a “record amount” in 2024. This is not true says Herb Pinder. Recently, the CO 2 levels have declined to near extinction of life levels.

The UN is a power-hungry behemoth, relentlessly propagating fear, he says. These latest mistruths are merely part of the UN’s ongoing grasp for control.

By Herb Pinder, as published by Western Standard on 18 October 2025

There was another menacing headline in the Toronto Sun on 15 October, providing a cogent example of the thesis of my recent column – the deliberate hyperbole and blatant dishonesty of the United Nations. No doubt widely published, from the World Meteorological Organisation (the UN’s weather and climate agency), “CO 2 in the atmosphere is up by a record amount in 2024, the biggest one-year jump since recording began in 1957.” This is misleading and likely, for much of the media and its readers, successfully so.

My recent column reviewed estimated CO 2 levels of 800 ppm, 600 million years ago, 20 times higher than today, and 500 million years ago, 10 times higher. For reasons no one can claim with any assurance, more recently, the level of CO 2 declined very close to the extinction level of 150 ppm. An important and relevant observation pointed out by my Editor – the end game of Net Zero is, by definition, also the end of life.

Previously explained but worth repeating, the unique mix of water, carbon dioxide and oxygen fosters life on Earth.

Eliminate any of them, and plant, animal and human life terminates. The Net Zero objective is a silly and impossible outcome, also revealing the paucity of science underlying the climate crisis.

The curve also demonstrated the long-term nature of the climate. But the “biggest one-year jump since records began in 1957” is not relevant. Humans cannot grasp the long-term nature of the climate – significance is measured in centuries or longer. A less than a century increase is a nothingburger statistic, aggrandised by sloppy media. Also easy to manipulate by picking a helpful start date.

Understanding the climate is complex, but we can and should understand the simplicity of the UN’s ongoing grasp for control. A power-hungry behemoth, relentlessly propagating fear, says all one needs to know about its principles and integrity. The article also mentions the next UN COP-sponsored climate summit next month in Brazil. Tens of thousands fly to attend (many in private aircraft) to help the UN manage the climate. That impossible notion exaggerates the deception.

The United Nations is not serving Canada or the Western world, which pays the freight of its ever-growing payroll (primarily the US). There was overwhelming evidence of a Hamas tunnel below the UNRWA office building in Gaza, and further allegations that some UN employees are Hamas warriors.

Hardly a surprise for this anti-Semitic organisation. Of course, all is denied.

Also, think back to the head of the World Health Organisation, regularly on television during the covid crisis, defending China, and its coy denials about the source of the covid virus in its facility in Wuhan. China and the UN’s refusal to provide timely disclosure gave this destructive new threat early traction. We will likely never know the truth, which again speaks to the integrity of both China and the UN.

Oops, I almost missed the important role of our Prime Minister, a leader in propagating the climate crisis. He was a UN Special Envoy regarding Climate Change, chaired the 2021 Glasgow COP climate conference, and, with a colleague, built the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (“GFANZ”), an agency formed to encourage banks to squeeze lending to the upstream oil and gas companies. The six Canadian major banks all committed to this entity, led by Carney, to further damage one of Canada’s most important industries. Happily, it has recently fallen apart.

[Related: Eco-Fascist Mark Carney is Trying to Control the World Through Green Finance, The Exposé, 30 August 2022 and Network of People and Organisations Responsible for the Climate Scam, The Exposé, 23 June 2025 ]

Based on the regularity of his mistruths and his disgusting demonstrated anti-Semitism (which elicited a revealing public thank you from Hamas), one can understand Carney’s compatibility with the UN. Would it be a surprise if one day Justin Trudeau also joined that progressive and disingenuous organisation?

How the UN has manipulated politicians and media from the first Earth Summits in 1988 and 1992 is the subject of the next column.

[Related: The Man Who Invented Climate Change – Maurice Strong, The Exposé, 28 August 2022]

About the Author

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy). His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early-stage companies.

Featured image: Building of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in Geneva, Switzerland. Source: Dreamstime

