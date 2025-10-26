Covid response killed more children than covid, UK Covid Inquiry hears

Earlier this month, Professor Steve Turner, a consultant paediatrician, gave evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry. He testified that paediatricians learnt very early on that covid did not make children sick, the virus “bounced off” even the most severely sick children.
“Children who had kidney transplants, whose immune system was suppressed – we were really worried about them. But the virus bounced off them. So, we knew very, very quickly that this virus, for whatever reason, was not doing harm for the vast majority of children in whom we thought it would,” he said.
Professor Steve Turner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (“RCPCH”), provided evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on 8 October 2025, on behalf of the paediatric workforce.
His testimony focused on the impact of the pandemic on children, young people and their health services, highlighting that the de-prioritisation of children’s healthcare services persisted for too long and that the indirect effects on their health and wellbeing were not adequately recognised.
Speaking of the most vulnerable children who had serious health issues and should have been at risk of falling victim to covid, as the official narrative had claimed, Prof. Turner explained that it was known very early on that this was not the case.
“When we started, we thought this [covid] could be really nasty, and there were three categories into which people of all ages were placed in terms of risk. But very, very, very, very quickly, our patients and their parents told us that if … children who have gone through heroic surgery, have life-threatening problems, are ventilated at night, when they get covid and the rest of the family gets covid, it was the parents and the carers who were [sick].
When asked what the Government and its advisors had not done well in responding to covid, Prof. Turner said: “There was not enough consideration given to the innumerable harmful indirect harm that was done to them as a consequence of the provisions made around covid.”
At the end of April 2020, RCPCH undertook a snapshot survey of more than 4,000 paediatricians across the UK and Ireland through its British Paediatric Surveillance Unit. 32% of emergency department paediatricians responded to say they had witnessed delayed presentations for, for example, new diabetes and cancer diagnoses and sepsis due to restrictions in place in response to covid. In other words, children were not being taken to the hospital as soon as they should have been.
At the time of the survey, 9 children had died from sepsis and new cancer diagnoses. Delayed presentations were considered to be a significant contributing factor in these deaths. These 9 deaths were higher than the number of childhood covid deaths reported over the same period in England.
It was expected that a few months later, say in June 2020, a follow-up impact assessment would be conducted. Prof. Turner suggested that questions such as, “What have we learnt for children, what have we done to children, what harm are we doing to children and what should we do to address this?” should have been asked at this point. “I see very little evidence of that ever happening,” he said.
“The evidence is that, come the second lockdown at Christmas 2020, the same thing was done. Even though we knew that children, mercifully, were spared from the harm that came from covid. Even my most sick patients, when they and their families got covid, it was the parents who were unwell – these vulnerable children were remarkably unaffected,” he added.
While the virus “bounced off” children, children suffered psychological harm from the measures imposed in response to covid.
“We knew that mental health was going up. We’d seen so many young people coming in with anorexia. We knew we were doing loads of harm, and yet we did exactly the same thing when the second wave came.”
RCPCH plays an advocacy role in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (“CAMHS”). CAMHS is a term used for the National Health Service (“NHS”) and other organisations’ care in the United Kingdom for children and young people, generally up to school-leaving age, who have difficulties with their emotional well-being or persistent behavioural problems.
Prof. Turner said that there had been an unprecedented demand on CAMHS, which resulted in children and adolescents presenting to emergency departments with complex psycho-social crises.
You can watch excerpts from Prof. Turner’s oral testimony to the Covid-19 Inquiry below, which was compiled by Freedom Podcast, with extracts from an article published by Biology Phenom added at the end. You can watch the full Inquiry session on YouTube HERE; Prof. Turner’s testimony begins at timestamp 1:28:17.
During his oral testimony, Prof. Turner’s written witness statement on behalf of the RCPCH, dated 1 July 2025, was referred to several times. You can read his written statement HERE.
Featured image: Professor Steve Turner testifying at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on 8 October 2025
The mean age of those dying from COVID was somewhere in the 80’s. The reason most children did not die or get seriously affected by COVID is that most children were under 80 years old.
Hi Rhoda,
These people are very well paid, yet they still believe in C19.
Covid has never been isolated, so how can it be real.
C19 does not exist, but the after effects of the C19 fluid does.
It has all been a fraud, that is why our UK MP’s were having parties, and telling us to keep exactly 6 feet apart.
…you are totally wrong, Rhoda. The origin of your claim is from the CDC itself but, it was a misinterpretation of a testing note for samples. My brother’s company was one of the first outside the public health sector to get samples for testing. They wanted to know if their product killed the virus. So they had some shipped to a BSL4 lab and tested it there after electron micrographs were taken.
So this idea that the virus has never been isolated is actually not true.
What your brother was sent was unpurified supernatant from cell cultures. Electron micrographs show particles that are cellular breakdown products and have never been proven to meet the definition of a virus.
It is true that SARS-CoV-2 has never been isolated in the true sense of the word which means to seperate from all other things. If you believe you have evidence to the contrary then perhaps you could post it here?
No one died with, or from Covid, so it’s a mute point….
*moot point….I hope that fell on deaf ears….
As I’m hard of hearing-it did!
🗣 Pardon!…
What defines a covid death considering that virus, not any others, has ever been found and isolateed from sick people?
Mostly defined by a positive PCR test. The PCR test was shown to be completely invalid by external peer review back in 2020 and yet wide spread testing continued worldwide to create a fake pandemic.
“… virus “bounced off” even the most severely sick children.”
Yeah, no sh*t… because the virus doesn’t exist!
don’t forget , the quote of the day was “ we’ve cured the common flue “ but this one must have snuk through so get your vax and wear your mask . Well even through inn a free MacDonald burger and a lottery ticket .. ( premeditated )
how could ‘covid’ kill any children when it didn’t exist?
THEY RUINED MY FAMILY OVER DISBELIEF
SUCH CONFORTING NEWSD TO KNOW I WAS RIGHT AS A RISK ASSESSOR
CORRUPTION, NEPOTISM, PENSION.
And still they go after the children with ‘Flu Vaccines’ the Horror continues.
…and covid, HepB and all the plethora of crap.
Do people really believe that flu vanished worldwide and convid appeared worldwide hmmmm and those oh so convenient tests which according to the Nobel prize winning inventor Kary Mullis are not diagnostic but merely assembly tools that if you cycle more than 24 times give utter garbage. The NHS ran 40 cycles to get deliberately false results. FOI found that out. Why were facemasks not treated as medical waste? Why were they just tossed in bins or run through washing machines? Why was it necessary to wear a face nappy into a cafe but OK to take it off when you sat down. My friends and I came up with more than 100 of these tells…when challenged Doctors refused to discuss the possibility of a hoax…surely if something was real you would do all you could to persuade someone they were in danger…but no…they only pressured you to take tests…which i not so politely refused..I told them I was not enabling a criminal hoax. I did not follow any of the bs..and had to tell a few people to far cough and body slam one fat fukka who grabbed hold of me….I raised my fists a few times too…but those cowards backed down…revenge on the perpetrators is needed.
convid was the flu rebranded….the levels of bs are literally off the charts…no wonder the demons in flesh suits have to ban the truth
…no mention of jabbing them with experimental stuff that did damage and is still doing damage – all utterly unnecessarily