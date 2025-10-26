Governments Keep Letting AI Make Decisions & It’s Already Going Wrong

Please share our story!

Governments worldwide are rushing to implement AI systems to save time and money. Invariably, pitches are centred around efficiency increases such as smarter policing, faster queues and cleaner fraud detection. But the reality is much messier. Automated systems have wrongly cut benefits, facial recognition is growing faster than its safeguards, and prediction tools keep recycling biases of the past. This global snapshot outlines the most serious failures in recent years and what to look out for next.

Where It’s Already Gone Wrong

Netherlands’ childcare benefits scandal – 2021

Automated risk profiling and aggressive enforcement mislabelled thousands of families as fraudsters. Debt payments were incorrectly demanded from genuine cases, the system was shaken, and the political fallout triggered the government’s resignation.

Denmark’s failed welfare algorithm – 2024 to 2025

Dozens of fraud detection models monitored benefits claimants. Rights group Amnesty International reported that the algorithms risk mass surveillance and discrimination against marginalised groups. The systems remained in use as scrutiny continued into 2025.

France’s predictive policing backlash – 2025

Civil society documented predictive policing deployments and called in May 2025 for an outright ban. The evidence shows hotspot forecasting and risk tools that are opaque and likely to reproduce bias. These systems are trained on historic data which sends officers back to the same neighbourhoods that may already have been over policed, while very little is done to educate the masses on how it works and there’s no credible path to appeal.

USA expands biometric border checks – 2025

Facial comparisons run at hundreds of airports, seaports and land borders. Opt outs apparently exist but are confusing to most, and accuracy varies by demographic with transparent figures yet to surface. Human lines reportedly move slower than automated ones, turning the convenience into indirect pressure to adhere to the new technology.

Australia’s Robodebt fallout and new automation faults – 2023 to 2025

A Royal Commission found the automated debt scheme unlawful and harmful. In 2025, watchdogs flagged thousands of wrongful JobSeeker cancellations tied to IT glitches in the Target Compliance Framework. Strategies were published and apologies made, yet incentives still rewarded speed over care.

India’s ongoing biometric failures – 2025

Biometric failures and outages have blocked rations and benefits for many. Authorities are testing facial recognition to patch fingerprint failures and vice versa, but if one biometric fails and another is layered on top, error can spread across services that depend on the same ID.

The Common Themes Behind the Failures

Across countries and use cases, the same traits continue to reappear. First is opacity; vendors and agencies claim secrecy, but people are left guessing why a model flagged them with little room to appeal. Secondly, the scale of implementations lends itself to major errors. A mistake in code rolled out nationwide can harm thousands at record speed, but would’ve been caught with slower, human-managed systems. “Bias in, bias out” is a third common theme across the models, meaning that the training is based on yesterday’s prejudices in policing or welfare patterns and expected to make tomorrow’s decisions. Fourth is the political difficulty to “undo” systems regardless of the errors they produce. When a tool is live and wired into performance targets or key governmental systems, rolling back becomes almost impossible.

What’s Everyone Building Now?

USA

Agencies are rolling out automated inventories and “high impact” risk controls while expanding facial recognition at airports, land borders and seaports. Watch out for national pilots turning permanent, broader inter-agency data sharing, and large platform contracts. Risks here include demographic bias in face matching software, and deliberately opaque vendor logic locked in private multi-billion-dollar agreements.

China

Richer analytics are being added to existing camera networks and real-time databases, with tighter links to travel and residency controls. Expect gait and voice monitoring alongside current face ID, racing ever closer to permanent population tracking with extremely high accuracy.

European Union

The recent AI Act is pushing governments to list their AI tools in public registers, publish a plain language note for each one, and build contracts that can be audited. Expect national websites that list what’s being used in welfare, health and police systems. New documents will be published, but will it improve the outcomes? There’s a chance here that agencies publish what’s necessary but continue running systems with the same bias and weak appeal routes.

Japan

My Number identity checks are being aligned with chip reads and face verification, automating more and more front-desk services in health and finance. Watch out for regional rollouts linking records between agencies, and whether more of the data mismatches that plagued the country continue to lock people out of public services.

Australia

Post-Robodebt systems are adding human review for debt and benefit decisions, clearer reasons in communications, and allowing external audits. Look for fraud analytics with human sign-off and independent reporting on error rates, and whether IT glitches continue cancelling payments or slowing compensation.

India

States are piloting facial recognition software where fingerprints fail and exploring automated triage in benefits and policing. Expect deeper links between welfare, banking and travel databases, keeping an eye out for exclusion cases when biometrics misfire and weak appeal routes for flagged citizens.

AI Systems Become All-Encompassing

Borders and travel: While face scanning at travel hubs rolls out exponentially, watch lists get richer, and false matches will strand real people. Deliberately making opt-out lines slower will quietly push more people into accepting automated capture.

Policing: Using old data to train police models simply creates a feedback loop that sends them back to previously over-visited areas, while new problem areas will take longer to identify and feed into the algorithm.

Digital ID: National ID programs, rolling out worldwide, will soon match with bank accounts, tax returns, health systems and benefits. A single error can cascade into a society-wide lockout, with extra biometric layers compounding the issue.

How It Should Work

For such a widespread implementation of automated governmental systems to be successful and transparent, we must see the following principles in action. Every government AI tool must be clearly explained to its people, including the data it uses, known limitations, accuracy levels, and who is responsible when it fails. We must have real ways to appeal automated decisions, given that this will affect money, freedom, and legal status. People being flagged need to receive the reasons in writing, and a review by a real person within days.

Sensitive areas should be rolled out slowly. For welfare, policing and borders, pilots should be used to test a small group, measure harms, and expand only when independent review says the system is safe to scale up. False flags must be measured, and data about how quickly mistakes are resolved should be publicly available.

Each deployment should be assigned to a human who is accountable for its service, with contact details and a simple process outlined for those raising concerns and seeking a real response.

Finally, each deployment should be reassessed at a pre-agreed point in time. If benefits are unclear or risks rise, the system should be reviewed and updated before resuming its service.

Final Thought

AI is not just assisting the state, but rather reshaping how the whole system thinks. Good systems increase speed and efficiency while mitigating risk, but as we’ve seen in the past couple of years already, automated decision-making is not always the right answer. Human judgement must be restored, systems need to be understandable, and people need a fast and fair way to get answers.

