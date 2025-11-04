Dr. Russell Blaylock: Aluminium, childhood vaccines and the rising rates of autism (Part 1)

Please share our story!

In June, Dr. Russell Blaylock published a paper which describes aluminium’s neurotoxic properties and the connection between childhood vaccines and autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”).

“In this paper, I offer a well-demonstrated mechanism that would explain why a subset of children develop autism after vaccines,” he wrote.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 8 + 9 =



Dr. Russell L. Blaylock, an American author and retired neurosurgeon, is one of “those rare voices who not only challenge orthodoxy but do so with scientific rigour, persistence, and a spirit of principled inquiry,” and an editorial by James Lyons-Weiler in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law said.

Describing an article Dr. Blaylock published in the journal, as “a monumental contribution to our understanding of autism and a pivotal moment in the integration of immunology, neurodevelopment and environmental toxicology,” the editorial goes on to say:

[He] calls attention to the longstanding failure of public health authorities to properly investigate the full schedule of childhood vaccinations as a cumulative immune challenge. As Blaylock notes, aluminium’s neurotoxic and immunostimulatory properties are not theoretical – they are empirically demonstrated, mechanistically mapped and pathologically significant. Dr. Blaylock has done more than propose a theory – he has thrown open a long-shut door. The question now is not whether his model deserves scrutiny, but whether our institutions are brave enough to follow where the data lead. Honouring Dr. Russell Blaylock and the Advancement of Neuroimmune Science in Autism , Science, Public Health Policy and the Law, 1 June 2025

We are republishing Dr. Blaylock’s paper in a series of articles over the coming days. Although it is not overly technical, it does contain some terms with which we may not be familiar. By publishing it piecemeal, we are hoping our readers do not become overwhelmed by jargon that might be the case had they been faced with the entire paper at once. Also, it might give an opportunity for pause, to look up and familiarise themselves with terms as required.

If you would like to read the paper in one sitting, you can do so HERE. Please note, we have not included the references noted in the paper as originally published. We have made some minor edits to convert American English to British English and preferred stylisation, e.g. removal of Oxford commas.

By Russell L. Blaylock, as published by Science, Public Health Policy and the Law on 1 June 2025

“I coined the term ‘immunoexcitotoxicity,’ which describes the interplay between immune activation and excitotoxic neuronal injury.”—Russell L. Blaylock, Autism Spectrum Disorders: Is Immunoexcitotoxicity the Link to the Vaccine Adjuvants? The Evidence

Introduction

The Rising ASD Rates and Potential Environmental Factors

We have seen exponential growth in ASD over the last 30 years, with the number reaching the millions in the United States. What is rarely appreciated is that many of these children, in many cases, require ongoing care and supervision from their parents. Unfortunately, as the parents age and eventually die, these children are left to fend for themselves. There are no government programmes for their care, and the medication and medical care they require are often expensive. Many such individuals may face such hardships without adequate support systems in place.

The current vaccine schedule prioritises industry interests over rigorous scientific evaluation and individualised medical care. In the case of the Gardasil vaccine, for example, we know that the safety study was flawed: the adjuvant (now aluminium) was used as a placebo. Many other vaccines on the childhood vaccine schedule (mandated for public school attendance) have very little evidence of efficacy and persistence of protection.

Many of the diseases that are justifications for the present vaccine schedule for children are for minor illnesses and several self-limiting diseases, such as hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (“HPV”) infection. In many cases, there is no evidence that the mother is either hepatitis B positive or a high-risk person. Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for all newborns in the United States, even if the mother is hepatitis B negative, and thus the baby is not at risk in infancy. Some preventable diseases can be effectively treated through good nutrition, personal hygiene and certain supplements.

I wrote a three-part article linking the mercury in vaccines to many of the changes we were seeing pathologically as well as clinically in the autistic brain; part 2 explains the connection between mercury and ASD.

Then, regulatory agencies, responding to growing public and scientific concern, oversaw the phase-out of mercury in most vaccines. The rate of the disorder continued to rise. Prior to the removal of mercury from vaccines, I proposed that ASD rates would likely continue rising due to aluminium adjuvants – a hypothesis later supported by subsequent research. As new research by Exley, Shaw, Lyons-Weiler and others emerged, my claim proved to be correct, and now most attention from autism researchers is focused on the aluminium used in vaccines as an adjuvant. Yet, the actual mechanism linking vaccines to the maldevelopment and abnormal physiology of the brain continues to be mostly overlooked or ignored by many, except for Dr. James Lyons-Weiler.

Mercury, Autoimmunity and Emerging Concerns

The idea of converting all vaccines to the mRNA model is, in my opinion, and the opinion of many other experts in this field, destined to lead to a world disaster. Should one be required to take three injections or more of the covid-19 mRNA “vaccines,” immune activation will be severely suppressed, possibly resulting in alterations in neural development later in the process. We know that neural development continues until approximately adulthood. This means that certain areas of the brain will be affected even when getting vaccines later in life. I predict we will see a dramatic increase in ASDs, as well as many known neurodegenerative disorders, and some that we have never seen before. Emerging reports suggest a possible increase in prion-like neurodegenerative presentations following covid-19 vaccination, though causality remains under investigation. These vaccine-related prion diseases are different than the naturally occurring form in that they reportedly kill the person within days to weeks following the injection rather than the normal course. Normally, it would take years, even a decade, to develop neurodegeneration following exposure.

Studies comparing chronic health conditions in vaccinated children to those in unvaccinated children clearly demonstrate a difference in many such chronic conditions. While these studies were focused on extracranial, non-neurological developmental diseases, they indicate a pathophysiological effect with full vaccination. Our study also found a dose-response relationship, which suggests a priming effect.

One of the main charges, levied by those claiming no connection between the vaccination process and the development of autism spectrum disorders, is a lack of a demonstrable mechanism linking ASD to the vaccination process early in life. In this paper, I hope to demonstrate such a mechanism, which also explains several observations seen in cases of ASD, such as why ASD cases are more common in males. The mechanism has been well documented in a number of other studies not connected to autism spectrum disorders.

The immunological changes seen with ASD have been well characterised in other studies and discussions. Very little literature has been directed at excitotoxicity or glutamate as a contributing factor to the pathophysiology of autism.

Immunoexcitotoxicity as the Missing Link

While most of the attention directed at mercury was proposed early on, despite compelling scientific evidence of a link to an interference with and toxicity to the developing brain by aluminium, the actual link to vaccines was missed – immunoexcitotoxicity. The adjuvants, such as aluminium and mercury, have their effects by not only activating immunity in the body and brain but also by their innate toxicity and the fact that, in the case of aluminium adjuvants, we see direct activation of the immune system (microglia and astrocytes) within the CNS on a continuous basis and for a protracted period. The mercury in vaccines has several effects on neurons and glia.

Others, not entirely separate from the mercury link, made the case for vaccine-induced autoimmunity as a cause. Once again, while there was some convincing scientific evidence, there were some flaws. For example, while autoimmunity was not always found, it can be linked to excitotoxicity as a most destructive element. Yet, given that both mercury and aluminium can induce autoimmunity, it is possible that, in some cases, vaccine-induced autoimmunity plays a role alongside excitotoxicity as a destructive mechanism. Recently, it was proposed that fluoride exposure may be responsible for some cases of ASD. It is known that fluoride activates the brain’s microglia. This would act like an infection or the first vaccine injection. Fluoride is also tightly bound to aluminium (fluoroaluminium), which is deposited in the brain and has many effects on brain biochemistry and physiology.

Acetaminophen is another suspect in cases of ASD. While no single “autism gene” has been identified despite extensive research, over 100 genes have been implicated, influencing multiple biological pathways, including those involved in neurodevelopment, synaptic function and immune regulation. In addition to genetic factors, environmental influences play a critical role in ASD risk. The link between acetaminophen and ASD may be related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”), which have been shown to disrupt the gut-liver-brain axis. Acetaminophen, known to exert hepatotoxic effects, could further impair this pathway, potentially exacerbating ASD symptoms or even triggering ASD in genetically susceptible individuals. Other environmental contributors, such as prenatal exposures, maternal immune activation and oxidative stress, have also been proposed as factors in ASD development.

An increase or decrease in the activation of microglia/astrocytes alters neurodevelopment. The main effect of IL-1ß and TNF-a is the inhibition of glutamate transport into the glia, allowing an extraneuronal buildup of glutamate, thus increasing calcium waves and abnormal migration of axons and neurons. As the number of environmental toxicants grows, such as the extensive use of glyphosate-containing compounds, we can expect to see increased rates of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. However, the effects of these compounds on neurodevelopment and oxidative stress remain unknown, and they have been proposed as potential factors in ASD development.

The above is republished under Creative Commons Licence, CC BY 4.0 DEED Attribution 4.0 International.

Please share our story!