Cannabis oil, Wikipedia, vaccination and other passing observations

In his 289th list of passing observations, Dr. Vernon Coleman gives us his views on the therapeutic value of cannabis oil, Wikipedia, the dangers of electromagnetic fields, the high price of energy and vaccination, which he describes as a form of “slow euthanasia.”

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. The evidence (albeit necessarily largely anecdotal) that cannabis oil can cure some cancers and can relieve serious pain is overwhelming. The fact that governments, drug companies and charities steadfastly continue to ignore the therapeutic value of cannabis oil tells us yet more about the undue influence of profit over caring that pervades medicine today. Try to watch an excellent documentary entitled ‘Green Light’. It is directed by Ned Donohoe, and the two men whose lives the film describes are heroes. They provide cannabis oil for cancer sufferers even though they are afraid of being arrested. What could be more heroic?



2. Wikipedia is, I believe, a fake encyclopaedia and a source of carefully selected and biased titbits. It is, in my view, edited by an unsavoury collection of often prejudiced, anonymous individuals, including liars, bigots, tricksters, drug company employees, 77th Brigade operatives, CIA operatives, failed journalists, the mentally ill, the chronically aggrieved, people with an axe to grind, haters and school-children who think they are having a bit of fun. (There may be some decent humans editing but that’s irrelevant because they’re lost in the quagmire of deceit and prejudice. And if you can’t tell which anonymous editors can be trusted, then none can be trusted.) Those who are unlucky enough to have a Wikipedia entry and want to remove errors or correct mistakes can hire an expensive Wikipedia editor to do it for them. (Though the errors may well be put back by another “editor” the next day. Hiring a Wikipedia editor to protect what is said about you seems to me to be a modern version of the protection racket. As long as you keep paying, you don’t get your reputation destroyed/windows smashed.) Wikipedia is so biased that if I have doubts about the honesty, credibility and trustworthiness of a person, I will look them up on Wikipedia and if the relevant Wikipedia page suggests they are decent and reliable, then I suspect they are probably scoundrels and working for the conspirators. If they are described as conspiracy theorists, anti-Semitic, fascist and discredited, then I can be pretty damned sure that they are probably good, honest and trustworthy. Larry Sanger, the co-founder of Wikipedia, has been extremely critical and, in August 2025, said that he was glad that Congress was investigating the use of foreign and US Government funds to pay for biased editing on Wikipedia. Sanger has pointed out that Wikipedia is a “veritable engine of defamation.” People who have attempted to sue Wikipedia for defamation have had great difficulty. “The problem is,” wrote Sanger on his website larrysanger.org, “that Wikipedia authors are generally anonymous, and the Wikimedia Foundation enjoys Section 230 immunity from such lawsuits. Nor, in general, does the WMF have to reveal the identity of the authors. Who then is the plaintiff supposed to sue?” My own Wikipedia page (which has been there since the start of Wikipedia) was completely altered in March 2020 (when I exposed the covid fraud) with a man widely thought to be linked to the CIA and someone in Bangkok seemingly helping with the demonisation. I haven’t looked at it since March 2020, but at that time, details of all my books (published in 26 languages by some of the world’s biggest publishers, with several international bestsellers and over three million books sold in the UK alone) had gone. So had all my television and radio programmes (I was the TV am doctor and BBC’s TV Agony Uncle and made three TV series based on my book ‘Bodypower’). And details of all my national newspaper columns and many campaigns were also removed overnight. I was arbitrarily described as a discredited conspiracy theorist, and Google inevitably picked up the toxic baton. Numerous other sites pick up Wikipedia, so the destruction is complete. In the past, I repeatedly asked them to remove my name from Wikipedia but the site is, I suppose, a useful weapon for the conspirators. I firmly believe that Wikipedia, along with Google/YouTube, has done more to destroy humanity, truth, democracy and freedom than any other organisation and is a bigger threat to our present and our future than Russia, China or little men from Mars. For heaven’s sake, don’t give them money.



3. Why does everything take so long these days? I doubt if anyone not connected with it knows when Britain started building the HS2 railway line. And I have no idea when it is expected to be finished. It’s like one of those mediaeval cathedrals where generations worked on them – except that those mediaeval cathedrals are beautiful and I doubt if anything about HS2 will be remotely beautiful. It’ll be a railway line, for heaven’s sake. Two parallel metal rails running through beautiful countryside. Maybe they’ll have four rails so that trains can travel in two directions without bumping into each other. A six-year-old with a ruler could do it. In Brunel’s time, the London to Bristol railway was re-built with a different gauge and they did it over a weekend so that travellers weren’t disrupted. And the Berlin Wall was erected overnight in 1961.



4. It is illegal in some parts of the world to grow vegetables in your own garden. This absurd state of affairs will spread because the Davos nutters want us to eat only the goodies they provide (slug sandwiches, caterpillar flambé, etc.) and thereby become totally dependent on the conspirators. Growing your own veg is a vital part of survival.



5. Freddy Kruger has been made the UK’s Minister of Euthanasia. How totally appropriate. What a superb appointment. For more details, watch my good friend Colin Barron’s magnificent video on Rumble – click HERE.



6. Scientists, medical scientists and doctors report that exposure to very low frequency electromagnetic fields can potentially damage the human body’s DNA by increasing the production of free radicals in the cells. This can lead to DNA strands breaking down and to other genetic alterations. We are, all of us, surrounded by very low-frequency electromagnetic fields. I detailed some of the health problems associated with electricity in my book `Superbody’. No one in the medical establishment takes these problems seriously. There is, however, no doubt that electricity power lines and the huge amount of electrical equipment by which we are surrounded are damaging our health. Do not use a mobile phone more than absolutely necessary. Do not let children sit close to the television. Do not go to bed with an electric blanket switched on. And do not use an electric car.



7. The high price of energy in Britain means that millions will die of the cold in the next 12 months. In the UK alone, 100,000 will die of the cold in the coming winter as Government policies mean that oil and gas and electricity are unaffordable. We need to bring back coal for those who have fireplaces and chimneys. (Now you know why they stopped building houses with chimneys.) Coal is an excellent source of heat. I know that the air pollution caused by coal may kill a few hundred people a year. But the cold (exacerbated by the blocking of the sun) will kill millions. Bring back coal for real people and let the global warming cultists freeze to death!



8. If you’ve ever puzzled about why rural life is becoming more difficult, just remember that in future we will be forced to live in 20-minute cities instead of traditional small communities such as hamlets, villages and small towns. And so small communities are steadily but deliberately being destroyed by the closure of small hospitals, banks, churches, train stations, bus services, pubs, small shops, post offices and other essential parts of community infrastructure. These are wicked, frightening times. Every day brings new horrors, new fears, new dangers, new oppressions and new manufactured miseries.



9. Governments (and large companies) always try to hide bad news on days when the news cycle will be dominated by some other story. So, whenever Harry and Meghan do something newsworthy (in their determined attempts to live quiet lives out of the spotlight, while at the same time constantly thinking up new publicity ideas), governments will release bad news about the economy, immigration figures or plans to euthanise everyone over the age of 35. In the UK, the king conveniently de-princed his brother Andrew on the same day that Rachel from Accounts (aka the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer) was trying to explain why she’d failed to obtain a licence to rent out her house. (Why anyone should be forced to buy a licence to rent out their own home is another question which will never be answered because it’s a good question.) Why wasn’t Rachel sacked? Could it possibly be that the Prime Minister wants to keep her in position until after the Budget later this month? Then he can blame her for the mess the country is in, and the inevitable new taxes, and sack her?



10. Mad cultists who believe in the absurd and pseudoscientific myth of global warming often think they are caring for the environment. They aren’t. Following the global warming cult and caring about the environment are incompatible. Policies designed to counter non-existent global warming are doing extraordinary harm to the environment. Windmills, solar panels and electric cars should all be abandoned.



11. In order to cope with all the garbage with which they are showering us, I, some time ago, invented an entire village full of cheery characters who dealt with life’s relatively vicissitudes with grace, quiet determination and good humour. The village, close to the English coast, is miles away from traffic lights, supermarkets, speed cameras and other exigencies of the 20th century. There is a pub (the Duck and Puddle) run by Frank and Gilly; an odd job man, Thumper Robinson, a village shop, run by Peter Marshall, who bans tourists if he doesn’t like them and who famously introduced the buy three get two slogan to get visitors into his shop. There’s an antique dealer called Patchy Fogg who is occasionally a bit of a rogue. Most importantly, the inhabitants of this village (called Bilbury) understand the meaning of words such as dignity, loyalty and respect. Oh, and there is the local doctor – the author of these books. He’s a GP who practices single-handedly and he’s on call for 24 hours a day – dealing with a huge variety of medical problems. In the first book, he is hired as an assistant to an older GP who teaches him the ropes. I’ve been writing these books for 33 years and there are now 16 books in the series. The first book came out in 1993. By allowing me to escape into another world, they’ve helped me fend off the world’s horrors. Antoinette and I now regard ourselves as residents of the village and we consider the inhabitants our very good friends. The first book in the series is called `Bilbury Chronicles’, and the series is called `The Young Country Doctor’. To find out more about the first book, please CLICK HERE. The recommended dosage is to start at book 1, read through to book 16 and then start again at book 1. Warning: the books have been described as escapist and addictive.



12. The fashionable failure of doctors to see and examine patients in the flesh is a major new cause of missed diagnoses and unnecessary deaths. Virtual appointments are entirely worthless. You can’t listen to a chest, palpate an abdomen, look into eyes or ears or hear and see the things the patient isn’t telling you. Virtual appointments mean there is no chance for intuition or instinct. Anyone promoting virtual appointments is dangerous and should up. Anyone offering virtual appointments should be defrocked and sent off to find employment cleaning lavatories or supervising car parks (for both of which they would require extensive training), or working for the government in some less demanding capacity. A virtual ward (also now increasingly popular) is a bedroom containing a bed and a sick patient, but no one else; it is virtually a ward but not quite there.



13. In 2025, the average wedding in the UK cost £23,350. Not as crazy as the Bezos wedding which reputedly cost £40 million, but still pretty crazy. And newlyweds complain that they cannot afford to buy a home. Maybe one day someone will sit down and work out that the lavish expenditure on weddings and the inability to buy a home might be linked in some way. Their inability to be able to afford a new home may also be linked to the fact that vast amounts of money are spent on lobster toast, whitebait ceviche, pet nat and affogatos – the post-modern replacements for the avocado toast and cappuccinos which were once the nibbling joys of millennials. Those who moan about interest rates should know that the last time I borrowed money, I was delighted to pay only 14% interest on the loan.



14. Everyone with a working brain knows that a vaccine is a pharmaceutical product designed to maim and kill; vaccination is not a form of preventive medicine but a form of slow euthanasia. The enthusiasm for vaccination is probably the most unscientific aspect of health care. It is more akin to quackery than anything relating to science and yet nothing annoys the establishment more than anyone (particularly a doctor) being rude about vaccines. It seems that the worst sin a doctor can commit is to question the efficacy and safety of vaccines. Vaccines are not adequately tested before being used. There are no tests done to see if all the vaccines given are truly compatible. No long-term tests are done. And no tests are done to see if vaccines are compatible with other prescription drugs. Vaccines kill and injure people and do more harm than good. (Avid pro-vaxxers might like to explain why billions of dollars have been quietly paid out in damages.) Vaccines are weapons rather than treatments. (For more information about traditional vaccines, take a look at my book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying’. Click HERE to buy the book.) Pro-vaxxers talk as though there is evidence to support their claims. There isn’t. That’s why pro-vaxxers refuse to debate with me on national TV or radio. And it’s why the BBC refuses to allow vaccine critics on any of its programmes, “whether they’re right or wrong.” Why were the authorities so keen to inject billions of people with a toxic and useless vaccine? (I told my readers that it was toxic and useless in the autumn of 2020, so the authorities must have known then, too.) What, precisely, has the covid-19 vaccine done to the minds and bodies of those who were tricked into allowing themselves to be injected? How many will it kill?



15. To paraphrase Jean Paul Sartre, the question is not can we go to war but can we not go to war. War is about greedy rich people who want to get richer, not just by grabbing land and resources but also by forcing taxpayers to pay for the bombs they make to knock things down and for the building contractors to put them back up again. The enthusiasm for war seems limitless. It is now widely reported that Britain will be at war with Russia in five years. This seems as silly as saying that a particular house will catch fire in five years. The obvious thing to do is to stop it happening – rather than to spend billions preparing for what is considered to be inevitable.



16. When I was a police surgeon, I sometimes had to take blood from motorists suspected of having drunk too much alcohol. Occasionally, drivers who were very drunk could be difficult. One evening, I saw a man who insisted that I take the blood sample from his penis. I said that was fine but that he would have to sign a form before I could perform the procedure. He said fine, he’d sign anything. I wrote a note on a piece of paper stating: “I understand that if Dr. Coleman takes blood from my penis as I have requested, then my penis might fall off afterwards.” I then gave the note to the man to sign. He read it, with some difficulty, and then threw the paper back at me and rolled up his sleeve. “Use my arm, you bastard!” he shouted. “Take your damned blood from my arm.”



17. New drugs are now available for the treatment of babies with genetic problems. Treatment for one baby often costs millions of pounds. This is wonderful but those who get excited about these new drugs should remember that the amount of money available for health care is finite, and if you spend millions on treating a handful of babies with genetic problems, then you are inevitably condemning to death huge numbers of patients with cancer, heart disease, etc., who will die untreated. Moreover, things will get considerably worse in the future as the babies who are treated with multi-million-pound drugs grow up and have babies of their own who also require treatment with extraordinarily expensive drugs. It’s a dilemma that no one seems prepared to discuss.



18. I used to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (“RSA”)but I was expelled without a hearing or a debate, or a chance to properly defend myself. They expelled me for daring to tell the truth about covid, for being “mugged” by BBC television and for daring to question the global warming myth. (The RSA said they were expelling me because “of my views and my involvement in the BBC Panorama programme.” That’s what they said. This seemed to me to be a bit like arresting someone because they’d been mugged. I was never invited to appear on the programme they mentioned, which was, inevitably, a one-sided “hit” job, criticising those of us who were daring to tell the (provable) truth about covid. The BBC apparently used part of a video of mine but they did this without asking my permission and that seems to me remarkably like theft. RSA didn’t seem concerned that the BBC boasts that it won’t ever give airtime to those questioning vaccination, “whether they’re right or wrong.”) Everything I said and wrote was factually accurate and, as it becomes ever clearer that everything I predicted is coming to pass, I wonder sometimes if they feel just a little embarrassed. Even if I had been wrong, what sort of organisation expels one fellow because one or two other fellows don’t agree with something they have said? (Does everyone in the RSA have to agree with one another? If so, who makes the rules and why don’t they publish their manifesto of acceptable beliefs? Or is freedom of speech a commodity only allowed to a special few?) My expulsion from the RSA was, at the time, rather a low point. We both thought about death and suicide as the injustices mounted, and it became clear that I was the most banned person in the world. The endless, unjustified abuse made it difficult for me to leave the house or to meet people and made us both seriously depressed. I will never forgive the RSA because their mindless, censorious cruelty helped depress us both. (There’s more about my demonisation in my book `Truth Teller: The Price’ – for details, CLICK HERE.)



19. During the 2020 lockdowns, governments everywhere bought massive amounts of advertising space in newspapers – much of it repeating the lies they were telling. Governments paid full price for the space and the papers made a fortune. The quid pro quo was that the papers would support, endorse and promote government lies – which they duly did. In future, of course, newspapers will only be available online and governments will be able to switch off any newspaper which threatens to print anything questioning official policy. Newspapers used to offer free-wheeling independence. No more. I wrote for national newspapers (mostly as a columnist) for over 50 years and was never told what to write (though I did have a few arguments) until I resigned from a Sunday paper when they refused to print an article questioning Britain’s involvement in the war against Iraq.



20. If you know anyone who still believes that global warming is real, give them a copy of ‘Greta’s Homework’ by Zina Cohen. Once they’ve read the book, they will no longer believe that global warming is real.



21. The Labour Government in the UK is standing down from running the country. “We’ve buggered up everything we can possibly bugger up,” said a spokes-idiot. “We’ve made everyone in Britain miserable and ready for the new death by doctor law. We’ve done a brilliant job and we’re all getting gold medals and big pensions from the WEF, the UN and our friends the Bilderbergers. We are now going to celebrate by nationalising a brewery and organising a celebratory piss up.” The bookmakers are offering odds of 1,000 to 1 against the piss up being a success.

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

