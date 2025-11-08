Dr. Jessica Weinkle: The climate alarmist narrative is driven by global finance

Please share our story!

Dr. Jessica Weinkle exposes a truth few dare to admit: “The climate narrative is no longer just science; it has become an industry tied to global finance, insurance and central banks.”

Billions now depend on maintaining the fear, the models, the scenarios, the “consensus,” Freedom Research said on Friday, sharing a clip from an interview with Dr. Weinkle last year. “ The IPCC wasn’t built to prop up financial markets, but that’s precisely what it’s doing. Climate change has become the new Wall Street, and the truth is bad for business.”

Dr. Jessica Weinkle is an associate professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Her research interests are broadly in the area of science, policy and politics, with current projects examining issues of climate science and conflicts of interest, regulatory capture and state-level science advice.

She holds a doctorate in Environmental Studies from the University of Colorado Boulder. Her Substack page is called ‘Conflicted’. She is also an author for The Breakthrough Institute.

Last year, on 26 June 2024, the Freedom Research Podcast interviewed Dr. Weinkle. She said:

“There is a business interest in maintaining the scenarios, and maintaining a specific conception of our climate change future. It’s an analytical industry. It’s tied into the financial industry. And it seems to be a thriving industry.

“When you have the financial system, the global financial system – when you have central banks, when you have major insurance corporations, reinsurance corporations, when you have real estate entities or those that are governing mortgages – when you have them relying on a certain construction generated by science or technical models, rather, then that’s a lot of weight on global climate change or the IPCC to hold on to those conceptions because it’s holding up this entire industry that has engaged itself with the financial institutions of the world.

“The IPCC was not built for that purpose to undergird the financial system. It was built to provide science advice to nations and to help facilitate practical policy at the UN level.

“At this point, because you have a lot of people that are deeply embedded within the IPCC also consulting with financially oriented groups, and because the IPCC work has become embedded within and as a legitimacy for this climate analytics industry, it’s a lot of pressure to keep things the way that it is, to keep the narrative the way that it is.”

Dr. Weinkle has been writing about the economic benefits of maintaining the climate alarmist narrative for years. The first article she published on Substack on this topic was in January 2023, read HERE, and her latest article was published last month, read HERE.

You can watch her full interview with Freedom Research Podcast below. We have embedded it to begin at the timestamp where Dr. Weinkle summarises the business interests behind maintaining the climate alarmist narrative.

Freedom Research: Dr. Jessica Weinkle. Climate Anxiety, Rationality of the Climate Debate, 26 June 2024 (56 mins)

If you are unable to watch the interview above on Rumble, you can watch it on Substack HERE. On Substack, you will also find a transcript of the interview.

