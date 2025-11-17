South Korean study finds a 27% increase in risk of developing cancer within one year after covid vaccination

Please share our story!

In September, a study was published that examined the health records of the 8.4 million residents of Seoul, South Korea. It found that overall, there was a 27% increased risk of developing cancer within one year of covid vaccination.

The difference between types of “vaccine” was significant: a 20% increased risk of cancer after mRNA injections, and a 50% increased risk after adenovirus vector injections (such as AstraZeneca).

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 8 + 2 =



By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 11 November 2025

On 26 September 2025, a study entitled ‘1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea’ was published in the journal Biomarker Research. It examined the health records of the 8.4 million residents of Seoul, South Korea, enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme and compared the rate of cancer incidence for covid vaccinated people to unvaccinated people. In this article, we analyse the results in detail and draw conclusions that are vital for public policy formation.

The study compared the cancer incidence among people who had received at least two covid vaccine doses between 2021 and 2023 with the cancer outcomes of unvaccinated people. It specifically compared the cancer outcomes of the vaccinated for the 12 months immediately following the completion of their vaccine course with the cancer records of the unvaccinated for the 12 months of 2022. There was a total of 600,000 people who were unvaccinated (8%) of the Seoul population. The two groups were carefully matched by age, gender, insurance status and comorbidities in order to exclude confounding factors. People who had previously had any cancer were excluded from the study, as were people who had only received one covid vaccine dose (300,000 people). The study also excluded people who died during the study period (30,000 people) and people whose vaccine records were incomplete (70,000 people).

About 80% of the vaccinated group received mRNA injections (90% of these were Pfizer injections). 20% received adenovirus vector (cDNA) vaccines, mostly AstraZeneca or a mixture of vaccine types.

The key findings of this huge study were as follows:

• As a whole, there was a 27% increased risk of developing cancer within one year of covid vaccination relative to the unvaccinated. This risk was not evenly spread among cancer types and vaccination types.

• There was a 35% increased relative risk of thyroid cancer, 21% for gastric cancer, 28% for colorectal cancer, 53% for lung cancer, 20% for breast cancer and 69% for prostate cancer. The results for all other cancer types did not fall within the 95% statistical confidence level and therefore did not indicate a clinically meaningful cancer risk.

• The risk for all cancers was 20% if you received mRNA injections and 50% if you received adenovirus vector injections. Only adenovirus vaccines increased the risk of gastric cancer and prostate cancer. Only mRNA vaccines increased the risk of breast cancer. An increased risk of the other statistically significant cancer types (thyroid, lung, and colorectal) held true for both types of vaccines.

• People who received a Pfizer mRNA booster had an even greater risk of gastric cancer than those who only had two injections. In addition, they had a clinically significant risk of developing pancreatic cancer, a finding similar to results found in Japanese health data.

• The fact that virtually all Seoul residents (98%) are enrolled in the national health insurance scheme means that the study findings are not vulnerable to selection bias, a criticism that has previously been levelled at population-based covid-19 studies demonstrating risks. Thus, removing any argument against immediate precautionary action.

Increased risk of cancer following covid 19 vaccination Taken from 1 year risks of cancers associated with COVID 19 vaccination a large population based cohort study in South Korea

No study covers all possible scenarios:

• Some cancers can take years to develop. This study only looked at cancer incidence in the first year after covid vaccination. This does not rule out the later development of cancers that might be related to covid vaccination.

• Some cancers remain undetected. Therefore, the actual cancer incidence may be higher than that reported.

• The study does not include any recurrence of cancers following covid vaccinations, a phenomenon noted by eminent oncologists in the UK and the USA.

• Although the association between covid vaccination and increased cancer risk is proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the mechanisms of cancer development following covid vaccination remain largely unclear and/or unknown. Therefore, the authors of the study decided to publish a disclaimer that, in their opinion, the risk of developing cancer following covid vaccination could not be finally causally established without understanding the specific mechanism(s) involved. The inclusion of this kind of disclaimer has become routine with all covid research, since the chance of passing the journal peer review process is very low without it. In other words, the scientific community’s bias in favour of biotechnology experimentation ensures rejection of any suggestion of absolute risk, whatever the data tells us, and this data is damning.

• Although cancer is the second highest cause of mortality, covid vaccination is also known to be associated with increased incidence of some types of heart disease, neurological illness, kidney disease and mental illness. Therefore, the actual risk of some types of serious illness following covid vaccination is much higher than the cancer risk alone.

This is a very large study with serious implications for public health policy and vaccine regulations. So, what has been the reaction of professionals and journalists?

Although the study found a statistically significant association between covid vaccination and increased cancer risk relative to the unvaccinated, its results have been largely ignored by corporate media or, in some cases, dismissed or minimised. The idea that covid vaccines are a biotechnology miracle has been deeply entrenched in the public psyche through government pronouncements and paid media promotion. Moreover, research scientists are heavily invested in the future of biotechnology research. This bias and the associated preconceptions about safety and effectiveness of biotechnology are proving very hard to shake, even by a study of this magnitude and statistical certainty.

For example, a YouTube video by Canadian microbiologist Dr. Mikolaj Raszek urges caution in interpreting the results and calls for more research. He describes the findings as “sad news” but takes comfort from his description of the overall cancer risk as “low” (can a 27% relative increase in risk really be described as low???). He doesn’t call for an end to covid injections; instead, he admits, “We can expect to see these increases in cancer to continue moving forward.”

And then pledges to keep trying to discover the exact mechanisms involved. In other words, the lack of understanding of the underlying mechanisms of the increased cancer risk is seen as a reason for even more biotechnology research rather than caution.

The horrific weakness of this kind of response should be very obvious to all: the public is being expected to shoulder the burden of an increased cancer risk as scientists continue to research the possible effects of covid vaccines and presumably other types of mRNA vaccines for humans and animals that are currently being developed. A suggestion worthy of absolute condemnation.

The New Zealand government is equally determined to press ahead with mRNA vaccine research and other types of risky biotechnology research. On 5 November, the government-supported Marsden Fund awarded a one-million-dollar grant to a team from Victoria University and the Malaghan Institute to research new mRNA vaccines.

The Korean study has garnered massive publicity on social media from scientists who have repeatedly expressed concerns about covid vaccine safety, such as renowned cardiologists Dr. Peter A McCullough and Dr. Aseem Malhotra. However, news outlets such as Al Jazeera – which headlined ‘Did a South Korean study really claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer?’ – and others have dismissed factual evidence based solely on the false suggestion that the study demonstrates nothing more than a “pattern” which, in their uninformed opinion, only suggests that more research should be undertaken on people. Despite this kind of blind and misleading criticism, the study findings are scientifically sound and reliable. They cannot be safely ignored. No one in their right mind could do so. They strike at the heart of the matter.

It appears very clear that medical applications of biotechnology developed during the covid era have been and continue to be inherently risky and unsafe.

The implications of this study for the Royal Commission on Covid-19 Phase 2, which has now completed its evidence gathering and is moving to compile its report, should be broadcast loud and clear. The Commissioners decided not to investigate or evaluate scientific evidence for inexplicable reasons. If they had done so, their conclusions would be very different from those they are currently contemplating. There is an elevated risk of cancer and other serious disease types from covid-19 vaccines, which will be with us for generations. The Commission has, in effect, decided to ignore evidence, leaving the public in the dark and in danger.

It appears that a significant number of people in NZ may have developed cancer during the last five years who would not have done so if they had refused covid vaccination or not been subject to mandates.

The public may not be aware that the class of risks from biotechnology experimentation, including covid vaccines, is unique in many important respects. For example, covid vaccine genetic sequences have been found in some cases to integrate into the recipients’ DNA. In that sense, their effects cannot be contained, recalled or mitigated; there is the possibility they will reverberate down generations. We have written extensively on the risks in our Substack.com articles, including ‘Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation’.

It is not possible to sit on the fence on this issue

Biotechnology experimentation cannot safely coexist with life as we know it. It is in conflict with the natural order and equilibrium that has been established through evolutionary processes over billions of years. A mutually supportive global ecosystem, including human health, relies on genetic relationships which will inevitably be disrupted by biotechnology experimentation. This will happen through novel disease creation of the type which went on at Wuhan and elsewhere, and is still in progress, or through genetic modification of organisms which is accelerating everywhere.

To quote Abraham Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand … It will become all one thing or all the other.”

Biotechnology experimentation cannot be contained; it cannot coexist with genetic processes that have developed naturally – it will overwhelm us with disastrous results. The evidence of the Korean cancer study is written large on the screen of the future. Anyone who thinks the findings can be ignored or ridiculed with impunity has lost the sense of life’s meaning or need for protection.

The proposal in the New Zealand Gene Technology Bill to deregulate biotechnology experimentation is not just reckless, it is suicidal. No one should feel they can stand by and let this happen, leaving the design of reality to uninformed government, paid media and scientists who glibly accept risk to public health and human life. There can be no greater crime at this moment in history. Our World in Data estimates there have been 30 million excess deaths worldwide during the last five years. There has been nothing comparable since the Second World War. A new war on humanity is in progress, a war that is being disguised by biotechnology jargon and misleading promises of health. The truth is being kept well hidden. We are being deceived.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites, HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL, for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Substack HERE.

Please share our story!