For more than a decade, brain fog has been becoming more widespread; what’s causing it, and what can we do about it?

Cognitive problems like memory loss, poor focus, and brain fog are rising sharply among younger adults, nearly doubling between 2013 and 2023.

Lifestyle and metabolic factors – such as poor diet, stress, sleep disruption, and exposure to seed oils and environmental toxins – are likely fuelling this decline in brain health.

Chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes dramatically increase the risk of cognitive disability by damaging blood vessels, reducing brain oxygen and driving inflammation.

Improving gut health, restoring metabolic energy, and managing daily stress through light exposure, breathing and balanced nutrition are key to protecting your brain.

Your brain’s decline is not inevitable; by eliminating root causes and building daily recovery habits, you can restore focus, memory and mental clarity at any age.

Cognitive Challenges Have Risen Sharply Among Younger Americans

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Something unusual is happening across America – young adults are reporting more memory lapses, attention problems and mental fatigue than ever before. The growing sense of “brain fog” is no longer limited to older adults or those with diagnosed conditions like dementia. It’s showing up in people who are studying, working and raising families – those in what should be the sharpest years of their lives.

Cognitive struggles like these don’t appear overnight. They build slowly through a combination of metabolic stress, environmental exposure, poor sleep and emotional overload. You might notice it first as trouble concentrating, needing more caffeine to stay alert, or forgetting simple things you used to remember easily. Over time, those small lapses reflect deeper changes in how your brain is using energy and responding to stress.

The trend is widespread enough to be a public health warning. It cuts across income, education and geography, suggesting that modern life itself – constant digital stimulation, ultra-processed food, and chronic stress – is draining mental clarity. If your mind feels slower, more scattered or harder to focus than it used to be, it’s not a personal failing; it’s a signal that your brain’s energy systems need repair.

Dr. Mercola: Why Young Adults Lose Focus and Memory | Mercola Cellular Wisdom, 17 November 2025 (8 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

Younger Americans Face a Surging Crisis in Cognitive Health

A large-scale analysis published in Neurology examined national data from the Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System (“BRFSS”), which tracks health trends across millions of adults.1 The research included more than 4.5 million responses collected between 2013 and 2023 and focused on people who did not have depression, allowing scientists to study cognitive decline unrelated to mental health conditions.

The researchers set out to identify who was most affected by increasing rates of “cognitive disability,” meaning serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions due to a physical, mental or emotional condition.

• Younger adults showed the fastest increase in cognitive impairment. Rates of self-reported cognitive disability nearly doubled among adults aged 18 to 39 – from 5.1% in 2013 to 9.7% in 2023. This shift marked a dramatic departure from earlier assumptions that cognitive problems mainly affected older adults. In contrast, people over 70 saw a slight decrease in reported issues, suggesting a generational reversal.

• Socioeconomic status strongly influenced cognitive outcomes. People earning less than $35,000 per year consistently reported the highest rates of cognitive difficulty, with prevalence rising from 8.8% to 12.6% over the decade. Those with the highest incomes, $75,000 or more, showed far lower rates – though even their numbers doubled from 1.8% to 3.9%.

Education showed the same trend: people without a high school diploma had prevalence rates around 14%, compared to just 3.6% among college graduates. These gaps reveal how stress, job insecurity, poor diet and limited access to health care are taking a measurable toll on brain health.

• Chronic conditions were major drivers of cognitive decline. The study found that people living with high blood pressure, diabetes or stroke were far more likely to report cognitive disability than healthy adults.2 For instance, 18.2% of stroke survivors reported memory or decision-making difficulties.

Similarly, people with diabetes or high blood pressure had rates 40% to 60% higher than those without these conditions. This suggests that metabolic and vascular health directly influence brain function – likely through poor blood flow, inflammation and oxidative stress affecting brain cells.

• Lifestyle behaviours were powerful predictors of cognitive outcomes. Smokers reported the highest rates of cognitive disability. Among current smokers, prevalence climbed from 8.6% to 13.1% between 2013 and 2023. This emphasises that lifestyle choices, like quitting smoking, are powerful tools for protecting your brain.

• Geographic and racial disparities reveal uneven risk. People living in the South and Midwest had higher rates of cognitive disability than those in the Northeast and West, and American Indian/Alaska Native adults experienced the steepest rise – from 7.5% to 11.2%.

Hispanic and Black adults also reported significantly higher rates than White adults. These regional and racial differences mirror broader public health inequalities, showing how environmental stressors, diet and access to preventive care shape the cognitive landscape.

The Largest Increases Occurred After 2016, Indicating a New Public Health Pattern

The researchers detected statistically significant jumps in cognitive disability beginning around 2016, with a consistent upward trend through 2023. This period corresponds with major societal shifts – including heavier digital media use, economic instability and the onset of chronic stress from lifestyle and environmental factors. Although the study did not explore causes directly, the timing raises questions about how technology, sleep deprivation and social isolation are affecting younger brains.

• Even high-income, educated young adults are affected. Among younger adults earning more than $75,000 per year, cognitive difficulty tripled – from 2.2% to 6.6%. This suggests the problem extends beyond poverty or limited education. Constant digital distraction, reduced outdoor time and exposure to toxins such as microplastics and seed oils could play roles.

• Chronic illness could be driving cognitive decline. Conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes are occurring at younger ages. They impair your brain by damaging blood vessels and reducing oxygen delivery to neurons.

When blood sugar and blood pressure remain elevated over time, inflammation and oxidative stress interfere with mitochondrial energy production – the process your brain cells rely on to think, focus and remember. This type of cellular energy failure leads to functional impairment, where your brain feels foggy and fatigued even if you’re otherwise healthy.

• Socioeconomic disadvantage compounds biological vulnerability. While not discussed in the study, people under constant financial or social stress often experience higher levels of cortisol, your body’s primary stress hormone. Chronically high cortisol alters sleep cycles, slows glucose metabolism and reduces neuroplasticity – your brain’s ability to adapt and learn.

This explains why adults juggling unstable work, debt or unsafe living environments are at greater risk of early cognitive decline. The study’s data show that these environmental and biological stressors do not act in isolation; they interact to amplify damage over time.

• Public awareness of cognitive health is growing, but prevention lags behind. The researchers noted that more people may be reporting cognitive problems because of reduced stigma around mental and neurological health. However, awareness alone isn’t enough. Without addressing the root causes – poor sleep, nutrient deficiencies, sedentary behaviour and chronic stress – the upward trajectory will continue.

• Cognitive health is becoming a mirror of social and metabolic well-being. Cognitive disability is no longer confined to a small segment of the population – it’s a growing public health concern that reflects the state of the modern American lifestyle. Cognitive symptoms should not be dismissed as minor or temporary. When your brain struggles to process, focus or remember, it’s a sign your body and environment are out of balance.

Five Ways to Protect and Rebuild Your Cognitive Health

If you’ve been feeling foggy, forgetful or mentally drained, you’re not alone. The rise in cognitive difficulties among younger adults is a reflection of how modern life drains your brain’s energy reserves. However, you have control over many of the factors driving this decline. The key is to restore your cellular energy, balance your metabolism and reduce the everyday stressors that disrupt brain function. Here’s where to start.

1. Repair your brain’s energy supply by healing your metabolism. Your brain burns more glucose than any other organ in your body, and when your metabolism is sluggish, your mental clarity drops with it. Start by eating enough high-quality carbohydrates – around 250 grams a day for most adults – to fuel your brain.

Choose easy-to-digest options like fruit and white rice to start if your gut is compromised. Avoid seed oils, which contain linoleic acid (“LA”) that clogs mitochondrial function. When you restore your energy flow, you’ll notice sharper focus, steadier moods, and faster recall.

2. Protect your brain from metabolic and environmental toxins. Excess LA from seed oils, heavy metals in food and microplastics all create oxidative stress that damages your neurons. Replace all industrial seed oils – soya, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower – with saturated fats like tallow, ghee and grass-fed butter. Filter your drinking water and eat whole, minimally processed foods.

When you remove these toxins, you reduce inflammation in your brain’s microglia – the immune cells that protect neural circuits – helping your mind feel calmer and clearer. Excess iron is another hidden threat to your brain. When iron builds up in tissues, it drives oxidative stress that damages neurons and accelerates ageing.

High iron levels are linked to memory loss, depression and even neurodegenerative diseases, since excess iron triggers inflammation and disrupts mitochondrial energy production.3 To protect your brain, avoid unnecessary iron supplements, limit fortified processed foods and donate blood periodically if your levels run high.

3. Rebuild gut health to strengthen your gut-brain axis. Your gut bacteria directly influence your mood, memory and mental performance. When your gut barrier becomes inflamed or “leaky,” endotoxins enter your bloodstream and reach your brain, triggering fatigue and brain fog. To repair this, focus first on foods that are gentle and soothing. Start with fruit and white rice if your gut is sensitive, then gradually reintroduce more fibrous foods once symptoms ease.

Once your gut is healthy, support beneficial bacteria such as Akkermansia muciniphila by including foods that feed them, like pectin-rich apples and cranberries. A healthy gut produces short-chain fatty acids like butyrate that nourish your colon and protect your brain from inflammation.

4. Balance your hormones and stress response. Chronic stress floods your body with cortisol, which disrupts sleep, slows glucose delivery to your brain and impairs memory formation. Make it a daily habit to get morning sunlight on your skin and eyes – it resets your circadian rhythm and promotes nighttime melatonin release.

If your stress feels unrelenting, rhythmic breathing or moderate-intensity exercise like walking helps lower cortisol naturally. Magnesium supports relaxation and helps your brain generate adenosine triphosphate (“ATP”), the molecule that powers focus and alertness. If you find yourself running on empty by midafternoon, it’s a sign that your nervous system needs recovery, not more stimulation.

5. Reclaim mental focus by managing digital and sensory overload. Constant exposure to screens, notifications and artificial light keeps your nervous system in a low-grade state of alarm. Protect your brain by creating tech-free windows during your day. Try turning off all devices at sunset and getting at least one hour of natural sunlight daily.

If you work indoors, use short movement breaks – stand up, stretch or step outside – to reset your focus. Think of it like interval training for your mind: periods of deep work followed by real rest. Over time, these patterns rewire your brain for better attention and stronger working memory.

Your brain’s decline isn’t inevitable – it’s reversible when you restore your cellular energy and eliminate the stressors blocking it. The habits that strengthen your metabolism, calm inflammation and nourish your gut also protect your cognitive future. The earlier you begin, the faster you’ll notice your mental sharpness returning and your ability to think clearly restored.

FAQs About Cognitive Challenges in Younger Adults

Q: Why are more young adults struggling with memory and focus today?

A: Cognitive difficulties have surged among younger adults largely because of lifestyle and environmental stressors – poor sleep, processed diets high in seed oils, chronic stress and constant screen exposure. These factors interfere with your brain’s ability to generate energy and maintain focus, leading to symptoms such as forgetfulness, fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

Q: How serious is this rise in cognitive disability?

A: According to research published in Neurology, self-reported cognitive disability among Americans aged 18 to 39 nearly doubled between 2013 and 2023.4 This shift means problems once seen mostly in older adults are now affecting people in their 20s and 30s, suggesting a larger public health issue tied to metabolism and environment rather than age alone.

Q: What does “cognitive disability” mean in plain terms?

A: It refers to ongoing trouble concentrating, remembering things or making decisions due to physical, mental or emotional causes. It’s not the same as dementia – it’s an earlier stage of dysfunction that signals your brain is under stress. Ignoring it allows small imbalances in energy, blood flow and inflammation to grow into long-term decline.

Q: What lifestyle changes help reverse cognitive decline?

A: Focus first on restoring your metabolism by eating whole foods rich in natural carbohydrates while avoiding seed oils and ultra-processed snacks. Repair gut health with easily digested foods, get morning sunlight, manage stress with rhythmic breathing or daily walks and limit digital overload. Each of these steps improves energy flow to your brain, stabilises hormones and enhances memory.

Q: Can cognitive decline really be reversed?

A: Yes – because it’s often driven by reversible factors like chronic stress, nutrient depletion and poor metabolic function. By addressing the root causes and building daily habits that protect your mitochondria and calm your nervous system, you give your brain the fuel and recovery time it needs to repair itself and regain clarity.

Sources and References

About the Author

Dr. Joseph Mercola is the founder and owner of Mercola.com, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Osteopathic Physician, a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition and a New York Times bestselling author. He publishes multiple articles a day covering a wide range of topics on his website, Mercola.com.

