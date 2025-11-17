UK public health watchdog refuses to release covid vaccine data as it would anger the public if a link to harms were discovered

The UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) has argued that publishing data that could link the covid injections to excess deaths would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered.
On Saturday, The Telegraph published an article titled ‘Government ‘withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths’’. The following is a summary of this article.
The UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) has been accused of a “cover-up” for refusing to publish data that could potentially link the covid “vaccine” to excess deaths, citing concerns that releasing the data would lead to distress or anger among bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered.
“Public health officials also argued that publishing the data risked damaging the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died,” The Telegraph said.
Last year, a cross-party group of MPs and peers had expressed alarm about the UK’s rates of excess deaths since 2020 and argued that the data, which maps the date of people’s covid injection doses to the date of their deaths, should be released on an anonymised basis, just as it was shared with pharmaceutical companies.
The campaign group UsForThem requested the data under freedom of information laws but the UKHSA refused, claiming that publishing the data could lead to misinformation and have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake, as well as posing a risk of people being identified, despite the request being made for an anonymised dataset.
After a two-year battle, earlier this month, the Information Commissioner ruled in the UKHSA’s favour, backing its refusal to publish the data.
In February last year, Reform UK committed to a public inquiry into excess deaths and alleged covid vaccine harms, saying there was a “serious problem” with thousands more people dying than expected and suggested adverse effects of coronavirus injections could be responsible.
Richard Tice, Reform UK’s deputy leader, said: “We knew there was concern about excess deaths, which is why we called for an inquiry. Instead, the unelected quango UKHSA is involved in a scandalous cover-up of how and why people are dying. This is totally unacceptable, and the Health Secretary must overrule them. If we are not prepared to learn lessons about why people are dying, what sort of society are we?”
Ben Kingsley, the legal director of UsForThem, described the UKHSA’s handling of the case as “revealing a desperation that this data should not, in any form, see the light of day.” He also criticised the UKHSA’s argument that the public could feel distressed or angry if patterns or correlations were to be identified, saying it reveals a “patronising mindset” and comparing the Government’s approach to the response to the infected blood scandal, where the government kept the truth from the public for years.
A UKHSA spokesman defended the agency’s decision, stating that protecting patient confidentiality is of critical importance and that releasing the data presented a real possibility that it could be used to identify people, which could result in significant distress, and welcomed the decision of the tribunal to dismiss the appeal.
You can read the full article HERE.
- Health chiefs accused of a ‘cover up’ after failing to reveal data that may link Covid jabs to excess deaths, Daily Mail, 17 November 2025
- Reflections from Danny Kruger MP, UsForThem, 19 September 2025
Featured image: Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of UKHSA and head of NHS Test and Trace from May 2021 until May 2025 (left). Dyfed Alsop, acting CEO of UKHSA from June 2025 to July 2025 (centre). Professor Susan Hopkins, CEO of UKHSA since August 2025 (right).
This brings to remembrance a conversation I overheard some two-three years ago:
“Very strange all these harms and deaths attributed to vaccines, isn’t it?”
“Its all part of the plan” came the reply.
“What plan?”
“If you don’t know the plan by now, I’m not telling you!”
We’re surrounded by people that just won’t believe all this is PLANNED!
The old secular proverb: “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” is just so very, very untrue!
What a surprise but given Dame Jenny Harries was front and centre part of the plandemic it is no surprise she has managed to keep this data under wraps. And I doubt the Convid Enquiry will look at this data either. All part of the cover up. Thankfully some sections of the the internet and some national parties are willing to raise this issue
Can only recommend Robert F Kennedy’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci” as absolutely essential reading. Anyone reading this book would never take a vaccine of any description ever again. Fauci, Gates and their bought and paid for pharma pals, WHO et al are responsible for so many deaths worldwide I’m shocked that they are still walking this earth. Then, maybe not, they’re part of the big club that buys the means to protect them at any cost.
… and after that “Vaccines, Amen” by Aaron Siri
By refusing to publish the data linking the excess deaths to the covid vaccine, they are admitting to the fact, therefore, all covid vaccinations should be halted immediately!
Why take any vax? The Amish don’t, and they don’t get all the diseases that vaccines are for. They also eat only home-grown, organic meat, dairy, veg and fruit so aren’t filled up with all the pesticides, fertilizers, color and flavor enhancers, preservatives, etc, that are in grocery store foods.
All vaccinations are part of their depopulation and business plan. There is no vaccine that is more beneficial than harmful. Unvaccinated people/ children are much healthier than vaccinated people/children