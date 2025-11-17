UK public health watchdog refuses to release covid vaccine data as it would anger the public if a link to harms were discovered

Please share our story!

The UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) has argued that publishing data that could link the covid injections to excess deaths would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered.

On Saturday, The Telegraph published an article titled ‘Government ‘withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths’’. The following is a summary of this article.

The UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) has been accused of a “cover-up” for refusing to publish data that could potentially link the covid “vaccine” to excess deaths, citing concerns that releasing the data would lead to distress or anger among bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered.

“Public health officials also argued that publishing the data risked damaging the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died,” The Telegraph said.

Last year, a cross-party group of MPs and peers had expressed alarm about the UK’s rates of excess deaths since 2020 and argued that the data, which maps the date of people’s covid injection doses to the date of their deaths, should be released on an anonymised basis, just as it was shared with pharmaceutical companies.

The campaign group UsForThem requested the data under freedom of information laws but the UKHSA refused, claiming that publishing the data could lead to misinformation and have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake, as well as posing a risk of people being identified, despite the request being made for an anonymised dataset.

After a two-year battle, earlier this month, the Information Commissioner ruled in the UKHSA’s favour, backing its refusal to publish the data.

In February last year, Reform UK committed to a public inquiry into excess deaths and alleged covid vaccine harms, saying there was a “serious problem” with thousands more people dying than expected and suggested adverse effects of coronavirus injections could be responsible.

Richard Tice, Reform UK’s deputy leader, said: “We knew there was concern about excess deaths, which is why we called for an inquiry. Instead, the unelected quango UKHSA is involved in a scandalous cover-up of how and why people are dying. This is totally unacceptable, and the Health Secretary must overrule them. If we are not prepared to learn lessons about why people are dying, what sort of society are we?”

Ben Kingsley, the legal director of UsForThem, described the UKHSA’s handling of the case as “revealing a desperation that this data should not, in any form, see the light of day.” He also criticised the UKHSA’s argument that the public could feel distressed or angry if patterns or correlations were to be identified, saying it reveals a “patronising mindset” and comparing the Government’s approach to the response to the infected blood scandal, where the government kept the truth from the public for years.

A UKHSA spokesman defended the agency’s decision, stating that protecting patient confidentiality is of critical importance and that releasing the data presented a real possibility that it could be used to identify people, which could result in significant distress, and welcomed the decision of the tribunal to dismiss the appeal.

Featured image: Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of UKHSA and head of NHS Test and Trace from May 2021 until May 2025 (left). Dyfed Alsop, acting CEO of UKHSA from June 2025 to July 2025 (centre). Professor Susan Hopkins, CEO of UKHSA since August 2025 (right).

